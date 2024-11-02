It is entirely possible to have a captivating thriller without chase scenes, shoot-outs, explosions, or high-octane action. That's what Stephen Frears' 2002 bold British social thriller Dirty Pretty Things — with its impressive 94% nod on Rotten Tomatoes —clearly demonstrates. Set against the still globally relevant subject of overlooked immigrants with London at its epicenter, the film is a statement about the inhumanity of immigration procedures, castigating how people have become secondary to processes. Through his picture, Frears confronts nationalism and argues that people's nationality, whatever that may be, should not precede humanity. He weaves this argument through a narrative that is heart-pounding and full of tension; about survival, morality, and exploitation. This boldness is not surprising coming from a director who isn't afraid to explore different genres, including helming projects like High Fidelity and The Queen as well as some of the most memorable TV series, such as the historical drama A Very English Scandal and Quiz.

Dirty Pretty Things approaches this subject by delving into the lives of undocumented faceless immigrants — though Frears makes a point to give them faces in the film— who live in what seems like a parallel world to the one occupied by English Londoners. Ironically, while they are always running away from authorities who might deport them, Dirty Pretty Things argues that the unwanted jobs they do are responsible for the smooth running of the city. Yet for them, the only goal is to survive, and everything else comes as a rare and added bonus. Frears humanizes and personalizes their individual stories, from the hellish backgrounds they fled in their home countries to their unwanted status in their new home. The film is brutally honest in depicting this secretive world, peeling back the masks of the London immigrant workforce in a way that could be replicated for nearly any major city in modern society around the globe.

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Audrey Tautou Shine in ‘Dirty Pretty Things'

Dirty Pretty Things follows the struggles of undocumented immigrant worker Chiwetel Ejiofor's character Okwe and his engrossing noir romance with Audrey Tautou's character Senay. Okwe is a Nigerian doctor who escaped a haunting past in his homeland and works several jobs in London — a cab driver during the day, a guest services agent at a hotel during the night — as well as an ad hoc doctor tending to various medical conditions. Tautou sheds her fantastical-like titular role in Amélie to impressively portray the 22-year-old Turkish immigrant who ran away from being married off against her will. In London, Senay works a string of odd jobs, one of which is as a maid in the hotel Okwe works at. The two have a deeper relationship than most with a lot in common, notably bonded due to the hardships and prejudice they both face.

Frears avoids sentimentalism, allowing Okwe and Senay's subtleties and the actors' brilliant performances to lead the way. But the real drama that sets the tense tone in Dirty Pretty Things is when, while at the hospital, Okwe discovers a shocking crime syndicate operation overseen by his sleazy boss (Sergi López). From here on, it's a roller coaster for the two, whose struggles to survive cloud their romance, and they realize that their chances of succeeding are much higher if they stick together. The film unflinchingly covers life in their underclass world, showing the grim choices faced by immigrants in the shadows. Some of the victims, like Senay, are sexually exploited, while others, like Okwe, are manipulated into offering cheaper services for the underground world, despite already helping to boost the economy. Dirty Pretty Things stings in how it ties all these to the city’s original inhabitants, the Londoners who live blissfully either as conduits of or unaware of the exploitation happening right within their vicinity.

‘Dirty Pretty Things’ Blurs the Line Between Reality and Fiction

Close

Dirty Pretty Things is shot in a pulse-quickening documentary-style with Frears direction placing the camera right in front of Okwe, Senay, and other immigrants as their lives unfold. Frears forces viewers to experience the immigrants' situations and share in their emotions, whether it's fear, rage, or hope. The film immerses its audience into seeing these immigrants as individual human beings going through the highs and lows of life. Each of the characters, including those with minor roles like the doorman and the ever-present, quasi-hotel-employee sex worker Juliette (Sophie Okonedo), is undoubtedly purposeful. They not only add meaning to the film but also contribute immensely to the overall theme of showcasing the lives of these undocumented immigrants. Dirty Pretty Things is more than a thriller, it is a powerful social statement that forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths. Frears succeeds in delivering a tightly wound suspenseful narrative that is thought-provoking and lingers long after the credits roll.

Dirty Pretty Things Release Date September 5, 2002 Director Stephen Frears Cast Audrey Tautou , Chiwetel Ejiofor , Sergi López , Benedict Wong Sophie Okonedo , Zlatko Burić , Damon Younger , Kenan Hudaverdi , Paul Bhattacharjee , Darrell D'Silva , Sotigui Kouyaté , Abi Gouhad , Adrian Scarborough , Israel Aduramo , Deobia Oparei , Jeffery Kissoon , Kriss Dosanjh , Nizwar Karanj , Yemi Goodman Ajibade , Jeillo Edwards , Rita Hamill , Naomi Simpson , Barber Ali , Jean-Philippe Écoffey , Josef Altin Runtime 97 minutes Expand

Dirty Pretty Things is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

