One of the biggest wishes any manga fans would have is to see their favorite manga series being animated. With exceptional adaptions as convincing examples like Parasyte: The Maxim and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, great expectations are placed on anime studios to produce equally, if not better, reworkings of the source material that satisfy loyal fans and entertain newcomers.

Nevertheless, these wishes and expectations may turn out to be fans' worst nightmares, watching their best-loved series becoming production disasters that resemble everything but the reasons that made them supporters in the first place.

'Junji Ito Collection' (2018)

Junji Ito Collection has failed to execute the one thing horror series should exemplify: to be scary.

The horror anime anthology series is adapted from multiple works of manga artist Junji Ito, whose impressive oeuvre is most famous for its terror-stricken, body horror drawings that feed on readers' worst phobias. Although containing some of Ito's renowned works like Tomie and Fashion Model, the bland visuals, subpar animation quality, and unenthusiastic voice acting rob Ito's vignettes of their deserving trepidation. Hopefully, the latest addition Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, set to hit Netflix in 2023, will finally be the adaptation worthy of Ito's mastery.

'Berserk' (2016)

Where the manga is an astonishingly-illustrated visual piece with a core story about a mortal man battling against the omnipresent evil beings, while the 1997 anime series is a successful adaptation that epitomizes how dark and gritty anime can get, sadly, Berserk's impressive streak of being intelligibly awesome is ruthlessly broke off by none other than the 2016 CGI remake.

The 2016 release and its follow-up in 2017 are mainly composed of awkward camera angles and bland cinematography. CGI animation may be great for instantiating fast-paced action sequences, but this advantage is absent in the anime remake, becoming another example of why audiences hate CGI animated anime due to junky editing and questionable action direction. Moving away from the Golden Age arc is perhaps the only refreshing decision Berserk has made, yet even that strength is reduced to nil when you realize that Gut's sword weirdly reminds one of clanging pots.

'The Way of the Househusband' (2021)

Blame it on Netflix's marketing team. The Way of the Househusband originates from a comedy manga series following the journey of a former yakuza member becoming a modest househusband. Albeit the "Immortal Dragon" Tatsu can prepare the best lunchboxes and knows secret laundry tricks other housewives don't, his menacing looks and eccentric demeanor may still attract unwanted attention.

Despite bearing an intriguing plot, its 2021 Netflix adaptation invited controversies. In Japan, The Way of the Househusband was marketed as a motion comic, while Netflix marketed it as an anime series worldwide. Casting aside the lackluster motion sequences of graphics, the delivery of jokes is quite dead-panned with awkward comedic timing. In other words, just read the manga.

'One Punch Man': Season 2 (2019)

Stepping from the high horse of season 1 comes to a relatively mediocre follow-up that fails to meet fans' high expectations. Focusing more on the new villain Garou and his rampage against the Hero Association, fans notice significantly less screen time for the beloved reluctant hero, Saitama, in season 2, which also signifies less comedic content.

One of the biggest issues with the sequel also lies in its comparatively humdrum animation style due to a change in animation studios and chief animation director. Fans are keeping their fingers crossed for season 3 as the studio responsible for the iconic first season, Studio Madhouse, is back behind the wheel.

'Flowers of Evil' (2013)

Rotoscoping is a niche and much-contended technique in the anime community where animated sequences are traced over live-action sequences frame-by-frame. It's a time-consuming process, but when done effectively, it has resulted in extraordinary works like The Murder Case of Hana and Alice and the Monogatari franchise.

On the contrary, Flowers of Evil perfectly demonstrates how amazing source material can be single-handedly dismantled by its bizarre rotoscoping animation. Undeterred by its psychological rollercoaster of dissecting human foulness in the face of a dark high school romance, many have complained about its horrendously-animated characters in the absence of a musical score, making it a hard series to sit through without laughing for all the wrong reasons.

'Gantz' (2004)

Like Miura's Berserk, Hiroya Oku's Gantz is another groundbreaking manga series adored by fans worldwide for its pessimistic and sadistic take on the supernatural and sci-fi genre. Aside from having an up-to-scratch live-action film adaptation, the 2004 anime series feels less satisfactory.

Well, certainly not the worst one on this list or the market, an iconic manga like Gantz should deserve a reworking that is of superior quality to its 2004 release. While the story follows several deceased people trapped in a deadly game where it's either hunt or be hunted by green aliens and robotic monsters, the anime producers made a few bad decisions regarding the direction of the anime. Ignoring its source material, many questionable additions of original characters and a bland ending leaves viewers pining for a remake.

'Gangsta' (2015)

Gangsta is a crime action-adventure anime that mainly revolves around two "Handymen," Worick Arcangelo and Nicholas Brown, who undertake jobs that both the mafia and the police are hesitant to accept in the city of Ergastalum, a safe haven for people with superhuman capabilities known as the Twilights.

Compared to its crime predecessors like Black Lagoon and Jormungand, Gangsta has a promising premise about the criminal warfare between meta-human mercenaries, yet had fallen victim to rushed production, resulting in overlooking major story arcs in the manga as well as a baffling ending.

'The Promised Neverland': Season 2 (2021)

Despite bearing adorable-looking characters in a fantasy setting reminding audiences of a Studio Ghibli production, season 1 of The Promised Neverland emerged as one of the most exhilarating shows in 2019, demonstrating the versatility of animation to showcase psychological horror narratives.

The Promised Neverland's eventual fall from grace is attributed to its follow-up season in 2021, where a bad dénouement is the least of worries. Complications ranging from excluding crucial storylines to forsaking major character developments, the sequel disregards what makes the original manga resonate with readers and the allure of its first season, how complex each character is, and the torrent of emotional turmoil each goes through when making a critical decision.

'Deadman Wonderland' (2011)

Similar to Gangsta, Deadman Wonderland once had the ample potential of becoming a thrilling anime but was canceled due to production conflicts and poor viewership, mostly because how the anime strayed from the manga and left a different ending that was a run-of-the-mill disappointment.

After his classmates are massacred by a mysterious man in red, Ganta is wrongfully accused of a crime he never committed and is assigned a death sentence. Sent to a prison amusement park known as Deadman Wonderland, Ganta befriends a mysterious girl named Shiro and starts developing the ability to manipulate his blood as a deadly weapon against other dangerous inmates.

'Tokyo Ghoul√A' (2015)

The first season of Tokyo Ghoul is an adequate adaption of Sui Ishida's dark fantasy manga, even delivering one of the most memorable opening theme songs of the decade. Its 2015 sequel inherited most of the flaws of its predecessor while providing fans with more dubieties and controversies than satisfaction and adrenaline.

Mixing parts of the manga with originally-created content, Tokyo ghoul √A functions as an alternate telling of Ishida's manga that works fine as a stand-alone story but has created more divergences and disputes for fans regarding protagonist Ken Kaneki's ambiguous decision of joining Aogiri.