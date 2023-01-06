A movie featuring a wonderfully engaging and intriguing premise isn't the only element that guarantees its success. Apart from other important technical assets, it is the way said premise is executed that makes a film reach its truest potential — even if it counts on a thrilling story, it all falls down when it isn't carried out as expected.

From psychological thrillers like The Box to fantasy action movies like Gods of Egypt, Redditors share their bold yet valid takes on some popular films that could've been handled in a much better manner and consequently achieved the standards that were initially set for them.

'The Box' (2009)

When a married couple, Norma (Cameron Diaz) and Arthur (James Marsden), receive a simple wooden box from a mysterious man (Frank Langella), the two lovers must reflect on their moral compass and humanity. While the box promises to bestow its owner with a million dollars if they press its button, it simultaneously holds the power to cause the death of another human being somewhere in the world.

When asked for "examples of movies with a good premise but bad execution" on Reddit, zarofearth mentioned the 2009 film: "I remember thinking how interesting of an idea it was and it was not too bad for a while, but then it made absolutely no sense." They added that "also Cameron Diaz shouldn't have been cast."

'Sucker Punch' (2011)

Sucker Punch is a 2011 action fantasy movie by Zack Snyder set in the 1960s and centers around Babydoll (Emily Browning), a young girl who is locked away in a mental health facility by her abusive stepfather after accidentally killing her sister. With the aid of four other female asylum inmates, Babydoll makes a meticulous plan to escape the facility.

On the "movies" subreddit on the website, a Redditor shares their take on the film: "Looked gorgeous, but needed better plot and characters. I think the premise is a good one, and there was a basic plot - it just needed someone to flesh it out more." In a response, IsActuallyBatman adds: "I think the biggest problem is that you can't fully understand the plot until you've watched the whole thing."

'Hancock' (2008)

Will Smith's John Hancock is both a powerful superhero and a joke — thanks to his alcoholism and clumsiness, he is one of the most hated people in Los Angeles. While he does save plenty of lives as soon as he steps foot into action in Hancock, he also destroys a lot of property and causes damage in the millions. When he saves the life of a PR expert, however, his public image starts to change.

"Would have made a great superhero alternative to Marvel/DC's almost exhausting barrage of releases," totes-muh-gotes comments while also lamenting the Marvel and DC domination of the superhero genre. Another Redditor showcases a list of all the ways they would "fix" the film, one of the entries being "It needed a villain." On a similar post, a Redditor says, "It's half of a great movie with a different, terrible movie for the second half."

'The Purge' (2013)

The Purge cleverly combines slashers with dystopian movies, and it introduces to audiences the intriguing (yet incredibly frightening) concept of a 12-hour period in which any and all crime is legal. The first movie of the franchise follows a wealthy family who is held hostage for harboring the target of a murderous syndicate during the Purge.

Possibly one of the most talked about slashers out there, The Purge gathers a lot of attention from moviegoers. Still, there was room for improvement plot-wise. "I think we all thought that THE PURGE was a kickass concept, and a boring and badly-written and plotted execution of the concept," says a deleted Redditor.

'In Time' (2011)

This futuristic sci-fi film offers audiences a sneak peek into a world where people stop aging at 25 but are genetically engineered to live only one more year unless they can buy their way out of it. Time has become the ultimate currency, and so the rich "earn" decades at a time whilst remaining at age 25, while others borrow, beg and steal as they struggle to make it through the day.

In Time seems to be a popular choice on Reddit when it comes to films that feature an amazing, yet terribly executed premise. Mentioned more than three times by different Redditors, the 2011 movie has seemingly let down many people. On a comment with more than 19K upvotes, Captain_-H shares: "Everyone ages normally until 25 and after that you have a number ticking away on your forearm. You can earn more time but whenever it runs out you die on the spot. The rich are basically immortal, and the poor that are paycheck to paycheck are one wrong move away from death. Cool idea for a commentary on inequality but not well executed."

'Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief' (2010)

Based on the fantasy book saga Percy Jackson and the Olympians by Rick Riordan, this 2010 movie introduces viewers to Logan Lerman's Percy, a demigod teenager who is a descendant of Poseidon and eventually embarks on an exciting adventure in order to sort out an ongoing battle between the gods.

"They literally had all the great source material in their hands, and threw it all aside to make their own dumb movie with just the same character names," averiesketch remarks. Featuring a fantasy world with incredible detail, Percy Jackson had the potential to become perhaps as big as the Harry Potter universe. Even if it failed to meet fans' expectations, a second adaptation of Percy's story is coming in the shape of a series, which will hopefully be better.

'Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets' (2017)

When a dark force threatens a vast metropolis that functions as a home to various species from different planets during the 28th Century, operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevigne) are assigned by the Defense Minister (Herbie Hancock) to embark on a dangerous mission and retrieve the last species of the converter.

A now-deleted Redditor made some points when they typed on the website, "Like you’re telling me that with all of the source material- that inspired tons of well known scifi franchises today- and a 177M$ budget, they f**ked it up with miscasting the leads and an unfocused plot?? (I’m also a huge fan of the Valérian & Lauréline comics so it bummed me out how they fumbled the one chance at a live action film)." With no other adaptation in sight, Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets remains a massive disappointment.

'The Dark Tower' (2017)

The Dark Tower is an intriguing action-fantasy film that follows Jake (Tom Taylor), an 11-year-old boy who's haunted by dreams of a dark tower involving a Man in Black who seeks to destroy it. Of course, Jack's family and psychiatrists dismiss these vivid visions as results of trauma. Still, the little boy tracks down an abandoned house from one of his visions and discovers a portal that leads to the strange Mid-World.

"Source material (Stephen King book series) is amazing. Movie is crap," remarks a user on Reddit. "I wanted to like this movie so much. I love Idris Elba as an actor and had no problems with his casting as Roland. His dynamic with Jake is one of my favorite aspects of the first book," a now-deleted Redditor adds.

'Jumper' (2008)

2008's Jumper is a sci-fi adventure that follows David Rice (Hayden Christensen), a student teenager who discovers, when he is about to drown, that he can transport himself instantaneously to any place on earth. Years after he makes a life for himself post robbing a bank vault, his actions come to the attention of a group of government hunters.

On Reddit, dn35 shares their opinion on the film's premise: "I still actually enjoy the movie a lot because the premise is so cool and it has its moments, but it could've been better for sure." With a wild premise that could have made for an even wilder movie, viewers can only hope for a better execution of the concept in the future.

'Gods of Egypt' (2016)

Gods of Egypt follows the empire of Set (Gerard Butler) a merciless god of darkness who has taken over the throne of Ancient Egypt, and there has been nothing but chaos and conflict since. Resorting to the help of a powerful god named Horus (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), a young thief (Brenton Thwaites), whose other half has been taken captive by the merciless god, seeks to defeat him.

According to MusicalSmasher, whose comment gathers 7K votes, the movie is "criminally bad yet had all the potential in the world to be a massive hit. And cement itself as one of the best movies based on ancient mythology." It's still worth watching for audiences who love anything that has to do with Greek mythology, if only for the references.

