Sequels have proven to be the lifeblood of the film industry, being one of the most effective ways to bring in a returning audience as well as adding on additional layers and stories to memorable and exciting characters and worlds. The anticipation and excitement surrounding a new entry in a beloved franchise can be largely overwhelming, making it all the more disappointing when a sequel can't deliver on its promises or potential.

While many audiences are used to and can expect a sequel to not be as good as the original film, it takes an especially disappointing film to deliver an experience that is so astronomically lower in quality than previous entries. Many different aspects can be attributed to disappointment in a sequel, whether it be increased expectations of the quality of the film or a long wait between entries, disappointment usually leads to these films being forgotten and reveled in infamy.

10 'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation' (1997)

Directed by John R. Leonetti

While video game movies are often the target of vitriol from critics and die-hard fans of the original series as they often fail to recapture the magic of the original video game, 1995's Mortal Kombat was a rare exception to the rule. The film delivered in terms of exciting kung-fu action and beloved renditions of classic characters and the story of the first film, being one of the first truly great video game adaptations. It created all the excitement in the world for how the sequel would tackle the increase in characters and stakes of the Mortal Kombat universe.

However, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation had the opposite reaction, being considered one of the worst video game adaptations of all time and completely destroying the goodwill of the first film. From killing off main characters in the first few minutes to jarring casting changes to an increased focus on low-quality computer-generated CGI, everything surrounding Annihilation is a downgrade to the original film. While Mortal Kombat would eventually find its way back to cinematic success with the recent R-rated reboots, Annihilation still stands as a harsh reminder of the undeniable low point of the franchise.

9 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Image via Lucasfilm

Few cinematic franchises come close to the levels of undeniable impact and success that Star Wars has achieved, with each installment being enriched with a wave of excitement and intrigue as it adds to the overall mythos and overarching story. While the recent cinematic trilogy largely had fans divided, there was still a great deal of excitement surrounding this final chapter, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker setting itself up as the finale for over 40 years worth of Star Wars films. While it seemed all but inevitable that the film wouldn't be able to live up to these expectations, the level of disappointment achieved couldn't have been predicted.

Instead of an exciting and beautiful love letter that caps off decades' worth of storytelling, The Rise of Skywalker instead feels like a bloated and hectic scramble to attempt to find any sort of finality and conclusion to the previous films. It becomes entirely clear while watching the films that there was no set plan or story for the trilogy as a whole, with the lazy reintroduction of the Emperor acting as yet another cheap way to garner interest from long-time fans instead of creating its own interesting original story. While Star Wars as a franchise has found continued success following the release of The Rise of Skywalker with the various Disney+ shows, there still hasn't been another theatrical entry in the series 5 years later.

8 'The Godfather: Part III' (1990)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

The first two Godfather films were critical juggernauts ever since they were released, with both films winning Best Picture, and even today, the duology is often still cited in lists of the greatest films of all time. So when it became known that director Francis Ford Coppola would return to the story of Michael Corleone over 15 years later to deliver an unexpected third film in the series, there was unanimous excitement in hopes that the film could recapture the same mastery of the previous entries.

The Godfather: Part III, however, is far from the widely acclaimed masterpiece that the previous entries were, and instead a messy, all-over-the-place experience that, while far from terrible, was an undeniable downgrade to previous entries. The film simply didn't hold any water as a standalone story, relying entirely on the merits of the previous entries to find success, with the few new additions being major detractors that lessened the overall experience. The film still received its fair share of praise, even earning 7 Academy Award nominations, but there's a good reason that the previous entries are still praised to this day, while this one is often forgotten.

The Godfather Part III Release Date December 25, 1990 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Al Pacino , Diane Keaton Andy Garcia , Talia Shire , Eli Wallach , Joe Mantegna , George Hamilton , Bridget Fonda Runtime 162 Minutes

7 'Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Image via Warner Bros.

While superhero movies can have massive variation in quality and expectations while they were the most dominant genre in the world in the 2010s, 2017's Wonder Woman stuck out as a true evolution for the genre. Being one of the first true female-led superhero movies in years, Wonder Woman enchanted and delighted audiences with its top-notch action, likable characters, and powerful commentary on war. As one of the best films of the DCEU, all eyes were on Wonder Woman 1984 to deliver the same action and energy as the original film.

However, Wonder Woman 1984 featured a completely different tone and style from the previous film, almost entirely removing its effective commentary and grounded characters and becoming more akin to a live-action cartoon. This massive shift in styles alienated a large majority who fell in love with the first film's story, with the remaining audiences being confused and disturbed by the film's strange plot and jarring visual effects.

6 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Paramount Pictures

The original Indiana Jones trilogy is still widely beloved as some of the most exciting and exhilarating action-blockbusters of all time, timeless in their execution and featuring Steven Spielberg and George Lucas at the best of their abilities. When it was announced that Spielberg would be returning to direct a fourth film in the legendary franchise, the excitement surrounding this long-awaited chapter simply couldn't be contained. However, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull simply couldn't live up to the hype and became an infamous cinematic disappointment.

Releasing 19 years after Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull attempts to tap into this same fun and adventurous energy of the original trilogy, but simply goes too far and becomes a caricature of itself. From the older Harrison Ford simply not having the energy of his youth to an awkward supporting performance from Shia LaBeouf to constant jarring visual effects and mind-numbing sequences, the film became an array of disappointment after disappointment. Ironically, this wouldn't be the last time that an Indiana Jones film would be a major disappointment, as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would also find itself disappointing audiences 15 years later.

5 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

Long before superhero movies would dominate the global box office, Batman was the king of comic book adaptations in the late 80s throughout the 90s with Tim Burton's exceptional vision of the caped crusader. Even after Burton and Michael Keaton exited the franchise after the second entry, Batman Forever found a way to delight and enchant audiences in its own way without disappointing fans of the previous films. It's the infamous fourth film in the series, however, Batman & Robin, that would destroy the reputation not just of Batman, but of superhero movies in general.

What started as a comedic yet grounded and dramatic franchise that found a goofier footing in Batman Forever ended up completely abandoning these serious roots and going full absurdist comedy in Batman & Robin. The result didn't just make for an infamously terrible movie, but also served as a major disappointment for all the fans of the previous entries, being a follow-up that almost felt ashamed of its past. Even those who are avid defenders of this campy take on Batman can't deny that the culture shock and difference in tone led to a massive wave of disappointment for audiences.

4 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021)

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Legacy sequels being made to one-off classics released in decades prior has become an increasingly apparent trend in modern cinema, and while some have managed to even surpass the original film like Top Gun: Maverick, Space Jam: A New Legacy was a cataclysmic disappointment in comparison. The very existence of a second Space Jam movie was something that was rumored about ever since the first film became a cultural phenomenon of the '90s, with news of a sequel featuring LeBron James finally doing justice to inner children everywhere.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, however, failed to live up to the standards of the 90s classic, instead being a blatantly corporate experience that is filled to the brim with references, low-brow humor, and little to no love for the Looney Tunes themselves. The original film was far from the greatest piece of cinema, yet there is an inherent charm and earnestness to the original that is severely lacking in the corporate nightmare of the sequel. The film was aptly forgotten about soon after it was released, having a fraction of the cultural impact and legacy that the original film had.

3 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003)

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Matrix was one of the most influential and striking sci-fi blockbusters of all time, bringing to life an ingenious premise of virtual reality imprisonment that deeply resonated with audiences around the world. However, while the first film is still lauded as one of the best science fiction films of all time, the sequels are just as infamous for failing to recapture the magic and strengths of the original. While The Matrix Reloaded at the very least has some acceptable action sequels that help it hold up as an experience, it served to make the disappointment surrounding The Matrix Revolutions that much more painful.

As opposed to the king fu action and infinite possibilities that the virtual world of The Matrix provided, The Matrix Revolutions instead has the majority of its focus surrounding battles in the real world, in the CGI-filled war battles protecting Zion from the invasion of the machines. The visuals and story simply don't hold up compared to the groundbreaking original, as well as having an ending that confused audiences more than satisfied them. It didn't help matters that Revolutions was released only 6 months after Reloaded, making the cycle from hype to disappointment all the more shocking.

2 'Independence Day: Resurgence' (2016)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via 20th Century Fox

There are few names and titles that are synonymous with the massive spectacle and destruction of disaster movies like director Roland Emmerich and his influential blockbuster Independence Day. Emmerich redefined what was possible in terms of disaster films on a massive scale in Independence Day, cementing himself as the master of disaster movies in the process. However, all of his cinematic outings after Independence Day didn't leave the same mark as his original breakout hit, so it was only inevitable that he would find himself returning to his roots 20 years later with Independence Day: Resurgence.

While hopes were high that the film would use the latest modern technology to once again redefine what was possible with disaster movie blockbusters, Resurgence proved to be just an over-complicated mess with subpar visuals. The film lives up to the mixed reputation of the original in all the worst ways, being one of the dumbest blockbuster experiences out there that has next to nothing in terms of overarching themes or interesting characters. The film is just an array of high-budget destruction with nothing else to offer, which may have worked for some audiences on the big screen, but also disappointed many fans of the original who were looking for more.

1 'Dumb and Dumber To' (2014)

Directed by Bobby and Peter Farrelly

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the most notorious genres of films when it comes to lackluster and disappointing sequels are comedy films, with very few comedy sequels ever living up to the original film. However, what can make these dire sequels even more disappointing is a massive wait between entries, with the 20-year difference between Dumb and Dumber and its infamous sequel, Dumb and Dumber To, making the latter a catastrophic disappointment. The film has, in a sense, become the face of lackluster comedy reboot sequels, as well as being one of the worst comedies of the 2010s.

Much like many other legacy sequels, Dumb and Dumber To simply rehashes and recycles what worked and was memorable from the original cult classic comedy, yet in the case of comedies, jokes are never as funny the second time around. While this type of sequel and style of humor may have been able to find an audience back in the 90s or 2000s, the overwhelming raunchy humor and problematic characters aren't nearly as funny 20 years later. There are very few new things that the film has to offer over the original, being one of the most pointless sequels to ever exist as well as something that was a major disappointment on every conceivable level.