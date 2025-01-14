There were many highly anticipated movies in 2024. Sequels to beloved franchises, adaptations of acclaimed works, and original projects from esteemed filmmakers generated significant buzz. However, not all these releases met the lofty expectations set by their marketing campaigns and fan enthusiasm. Indeed, the year delivered more than its fair share of disappointments.

With this in mind, this list looks at the most underwhelming movies of the year. While they might not necessarily have been bad, they certainly didn't rise to the hype. The worst offenders ranged from sequels that couldn't recapture the magic of their predecessors to ambitious projects that crumbled under their own weight. Audiences had high hopes, but the following films let them down.

10 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' (2024)

Directed by Gil Kenan

"We came, we saw, we kicked its ice!" Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a big hit, so hopes were high for Frozen Empire. It sees the iconic team facing a chilling new adversary as an ancient icy entity threatens to plunge New York City into a supernatural winter. With the city freezing over and paranormal activity on the rise, the Ghostbusters must uncover the source of this frosty menace and prevent an eternal winter.

The film aimed to blend nostalgia with fresh elements, introducing new characters alongside the original cast, but the result was a mixed bag. While the effects are impressive, the movie as a whole relies more on gimmicks than solid storytelling. Like The Force Awakens, this is a movie that squarely looks back at the franchise's glory days. Frozen Empire isn't all bad - the turns by Patton Oswalt and James Acaster are great, for example - but it's way less fun than it ought to have been.

9 'Argylle' (2024)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

"The world's greatest spy has met his match." Argylle follows the world's greatest spy (Henry Cavill), as he embarks on a globe-trotting mission filled with intrigue, deception, and high-octane action. Director Matthew Vaughn had proved himself with the fantastic Kingsman movies, but Argylle falls far short of their easy charm. It's a decent movie, but it struggles to strike the right tone or harmonize the spy-world/real-world interplay effectively.

The plot is too messy and the 139-minute runtime is overlong. The humor is also a little too meta and ironic for a lot of viewers. Sometimes it's hard to tell whether or not this is meant to be self-parody. All told, given just how great the Kingsman movies were, Argylle came as a major letdown. Still, perhaps it's more enjoyable if one watches it on its own terms. Indeed, despite underperforming at the box office, it seems to have regained some popularity through streaming.

8 'Drive-Away Dolls' (2024)

Directed by Ethan Coen

"Two friends, one car, and a trunk full of trouble." This crime comedy was directed by Ethan Coen, leading to considerable hype, but the finished product isn't anywhere close to the filmmaker's best work. Story-wise, Drive-Away Dolls centers on two friends, Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), who embark on a spontaneous road trip to escape their mundane lives. Along the way, they inadvertently become entangled in a dangerous criminal scheme.

The film exudes a slapdash energy reminiscent of some of the Coen brothers' zanier comedies, but without the same finesse or cohesion. The pacing is uneven, and the humor doesn't consistently land. Again, this isn't a terrible movie, but it's not quite what one would expect from a seminal, Oscar-winning director. Anyone expecting Drive-Away Dolls to be on the level of The Big Lebowski or even Burn After Reading is bound to be sorely disappointed.

7 'Borderlands' (2024)

Directed by Eli Roth

"Welcome to Pandora, where chaos reigns." There were many terrific video game adaptations in 2024: Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Fallout, Arcane season 2. Eli Roth's Borderlands, however, was not one of them. This flick follows a group of vault hunters—Lilith (Cate Blanchett), Roland (Kevin Hart), and Claptrap (Jack Black)—as they search for a legendary vault on the lawless planet of Pandora. Unfortunately, it lacks the gonzo humor of the games, and many of the characters are woefully miscast.

The games are very quirky, but this adaptation is bland and generic, overstuffed with extravagant visuals yet without any real soul. Even Roth's direction is tepid here, fight scenes excluded. The director can be wonderfully wild, but here he plays it safe, making one wonder why he was hired at all when any anonymous journeyman could have done the same job. Consequently, gamers will be annoyed, and general audiences will be confused. What a waste of potential.