As Michael Stipe once said, “It’s the end of the world as we know it...and I feel fine.” Isn’t that just the truth, though? The world might end, but somehow, we find a way to be okay with it all. At least, that's how the characters in these hilarious movies made it seem.

Whether the world was ending because of zombies, the rapture, or some other wildly insane apocalyptic event, these films show that the world ending can be pretty dang funny. With amazing writing and casting, these films make us forget the devastating reality of the world going down the tubes.

‘This Is the End’ (2013)

If you have ever wondered what the end of the world might look like with a bunch of comedians, look no further because that is precisely what this movie is. After a series of multiple apocalyptic events, each of these actors (portraying themselves) fights for survival.

James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, and many others lead the cast in this amazing ensemble film. While the movie is mostly ridiculous, there are some really kindhearted moments of redemption and self-sacrifice—which was the key to being saved, too!

‘Delicatessen’ (1991)

If you were to mix Hannibal Lecter with John “Jigsaw” Kramer, you would have Clapet (Jean-Claude Dreyfus) from Delicatessen to a very disturbing "T." As the building landlord in a rundown apartment building in post-apocalyptic France, Clapet kills new hires and feeds them to his tenants.

We see cannibalism and horror, but also flashes of romance and comedy as well. There are circus clowns, sewer people, and fancy trick boomerang knives. The film makes no sense at all, which is why it makes perfect sense if that makes sense. It is an ideal mixture of chaos, comedy, and fun.

‘Zombieland’ (2009)

This is likely one of the very few films that serves not only as entertainment but also as a training course should there ever be a zombie uprising. With this incredibly clever film, we watch the amazing cast as they make their way through zombies and into their happily ever afters.

Following the amazing cast of Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin, this team of misfits make their way across the country, teaching us how to avoid zombies and, better yet, what is needed to survive them. Along the way, we get treated to some hilarious cameos, as well.

‘The World’s End’ (2013)

It was not zombies that did it in this film universe, no. It was alien androids that took over human bodies, similar to the Invasion of the Body Snatchers. In the last of the Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright dark comedy trilogy, The World’s End does not disappoint at all.

Following the story of 40-something adults trying to reclaim some aspect of their younger years by participating in a pub crawl. In the process, they find out that android replicas of humanity are taking over the world. The film follows the hilarity as they work to finish the crawl while also fighting alien androids. It is truly wild, exciting, and genuinely hilarious.

‘Tank Girl’ (1995)

The world is enduring a very difficult drought, and a maniacal government entity is controlling all the water and using it as a way to control the people. Never fear, however, as Tank Girl will save the day with her flippant antics and persistent attitude.

The film stars Lori Petty as the titular character who rebels against the evil government agency controlling the water. Accompanied by Naomi Watts, Ice-T, and Malcolm McDowell, this film, despite its abysmal box office performance, is a hilarious take on what the end of the world might look like.

‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ (2005)

The world is going to be destroyed to make way for an intergalactic superhighway for aliens. No big deal, just a typical Thursday morning, right? Well, that’s what was going on for Arthur Dent (Martin Freeman) when he was kidnaped by a friend who also happened to be an alien.

After many wild and wacky adventures in space, a new Earth is created. Dent and his new friends Trisha McMillan (Zooey Deschanel) and Ford Prefect (Mos Def), decide to journey through the universe and explore the galaxy. The hilarity is non-stop, fantastic, and truly enjoyable.

‘Night of the Comet’ (1984)

Who knew that playing video games and fighting with your parents could save you from impending doom?! In this classic, we see Earth passing through the tail of a comet and wiping out the majority of humanity, except for a select few who happened to be protected in some steel container.

The one-liners and ridiculous situations never stop coming throughout this entire film. And ultimately, we are left with quite a cliffhanger of wondering who DMK is, if he had something to do with the wiping out of humanity, or if he was just a great gamer? We may never know.

‘Rapture-Palooza’ (2013)

In what is likely one of the weirdest movies ever made, Rapture-Palooza follows Lindsey Lewis (Anna Kendrick) as she deals with being left on Earth after the rapture. She and her boyfriend (John Francis Daley) have to navigate their way through the evil of the world.

Eventually, Earl Gundy, who refers to himself as "The Beast" (Craig Robinson), takes control of the government and tries to steal Lindsey for himself. After a series of fights and Jesus and God coming to Earth to try and overtake The Beast, the movie ends with everyone getting to be in charge of themselves. A truly hilarious (albeit slightly sacrilegious) story.

‘Seeking a Friend for the End of the World’ (2012)

Now, if an asteroid was coming to destroy all living things on the Earth, we should only hope to be able to find love and a friendship like Dodge (Steve Carell) and Penny (Keira Knightley). What began in their journey as simple traveling buddies turned into the sweetest and most incredible love story.

After many attempts to find their way, coupled with some hilarious encounters, the two eventually find themselves together, realizing that each is the love they always wanted and desired. As the film ends, we get a glimmer of hope that not all is lost and that love can find a way in a dark world.

‘Shaun of the Dead’ (2004)

Let’s just say it, Simon Pegg is an absolute genius! His movies never cease to amaze and entertain in every way. His timing and how he delivers his lines in such a perfectly sarcastic and deadpan way demonstrate many facets of his true comedic genius.

Along with the help of his buddy, Nick Frost, Pegg makes this film about a zombie apocalypse just about the funniest thing you’ve ever seen. There is a level of realistic nature in how the characters interact and respond to the zombies. It is hilarious but also a refreshing approach to the genre.

