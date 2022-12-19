Call it morbid, but disaster episodes have always been a shining star in television, with Grey's Anatomy in specific popularizing the trope with its many, MANY, disaster episodes throughout its run. And while disaster shows are still very much prominent in television, the concept of singular disaster episodes has died off in recent years, with even Grey's taking a step back from them. It’s a shame, and even though you can always go back and rewatch these types of episodes, it’s time we bring back the trope and see a fresh take on the concept.

What Exactly Is a Disaster Episode?

Image via ABC

Disaster episodes are pretty much exactly what they sound like. A disaster of some sort hits the setting in which our characters are and shakes up the show’s run for a few episodes. Many shows have done it, with Grey's Anatomy and Desperate Housewives making the trope a staple in each season. But perhaps the most common misconception is what exactly a disaster episode entails.

These kinds of episodes aren’t always natural disasters like a tornado or an earthquake, which is what most tend to think. Sometimes it’s caused by people themselves. Such as Grey's Anatomy’s most memorable episode, the hospital shooting, or Desperate Housewives’ neighborhood-wide riot.

It doesn’t matter so much what the “disaster” is, just that it’s big enough to affect more than one character and shake up the show for a period of time. Something big enough to induce heavy amounts of drama that will leave a lasting mark and get people talking, and give your characters a rude awakening.

The Drama (and the Ratings) Go Up

Perhaps the most enticing thing about disaster episodes, and what makes it so baffling that they’ve dissipated over the years, is just how well they seem to do for a show’s ratings. It’s only natural to see the promo or read the plot description for one of these episodes and immediately be drawn in, so why don’t more shows capitalize on that fact?

Disaster episodes can be used as a perfect wake-up call to revive a lull in a series as it’s almost always guaranteed to bring in a hefty audience. After all, we’re only human, we can’t help but be curious as to what events will unfold. There’s never any prediction in these episodes, you can never tell what will happen next or who will be safe from harm. It seems like every single character has a target on their back, spiking the intensity (and anxiety) of viewers until the hour is over and everyone is rendered safe. Only, that’s not always the case either.

Image via ABC

The most devastating part of these episodes is the uncertainty that follows them. The aftermath is often filled with emotion and just as drama-packed as the actual lead-up and event. Think back on Greys Anatomy’s quintessential plane crash from Season 8. Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) passed away in the episode, while Mark Sloan’s (Eric Dane) fate was left up in the air until the Season 9 premiere. And even then we were still toyed with as he seemed to be rounding the corner to making it through before ultimately succumbing to his injuries. It’s these kinds of moments that make disaster episodes so gut-wrenching and hard to turn away from. They’re difficult to watch, but there’s a strange urge to see them through every single time because you truly never know what will happen next.

Of course, there’s always the aftermath of the events that add even more layers to the show going forward. Most of the time, as can be expected, there’s a certain level of trauma associated with the events, which is only natural. And often, that trauma is handled in unhealthy ways, resulting in drama between characters or said character becoming almost reclusive. So really, whenever you think you’re safe in a disaster episode, just remember there’s always more.

Disaster Episodes Can Reset the Show

Image Via ABC

Aside from boosting ratings and causing buckets of drama, disaster episodes can help to clean up a show when it’s getting too crowded or convoluted. Whether it be characters who have overstayed their welcome, or plot lines that have gone on far too long and need to be tied up.

We’ve all watched a show where a character has stuck around far too long, whether it be an irritating main character, or a love interest that isn’t all that interesting after all. A lot of times disaster episodes are used to easily write out characters that just aren’t needed anymore, and while it’s not exactly the most delicate way to do it, there’s no denying that it’s effective. It’s also a surefire way to engine emotion in your viewers, killing off a fan favorite or putting them in some sort of peril is always bound to get people talking. Whether that talk is good or bad though is usually up for debate.

It isn’t just characters that need refreshing every once in a while, sometimes a storyline needs to be tied up or wiped out completely. Sometimes, a new one needs to be introduced. And as we’ve established, the best drama sometimes comes from characters being put in high-risk situations. Think about the love confessions spoken when the situation seems grim, or the choices made when anxieties are high. As if the disaster aftermath isn’t enough, it always seems that characters are making decisions that will go on to serve just as much drama for episodes ahead. Though it does make for interesting television.

Sure there’s no shortage of disaster-centric TV, it seems as though there’s always a new one on the go, but it’s so rare we see disaster episodes anymore. They’re not something every show needs or can fit in, since sometimes it simply doesn’t work within the genre of a show. But the ones that can make it work should at least give it a try. It’s not always bound to work, but the beauty of television is how wild it can get and how quickly it becomes water cooler discussion. But most importantly they’re wholly entertaining, so I beg, bring back the high-stakes drama!