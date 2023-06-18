When the dark side of nature rears its ugly head, it's best to call upon these courageous heroes to help survive the impending disaster. In cinema history, the disaster genre has fascinated moviegoers with its ridiculous but exciting premises and jaw-dropping special effects. These films were made for entertainment but cautioned viewers never to underestimate Earth's destructive powers.

With so many recognizable disaster movies over the decades, several characters from these films have shown an impressive display of heroism and bravery when set against terrible odds. From San Andreas to Armageddon, here are ten of the bravest characters from disaster films who've taken command of these harrowing situations, made quick life-or-death decisions, and saved a few lives, even at the cost of their own.

10 Raymond and Emma Gaines - 'San Andreas' (2015)

When a massive earthquake destroys most of the city of San Francisco, amid the aftermath, rescue-chopper pilot Raymond Gaines (Dwayne Johnson) and his ex-wife Emma (Carla Gugino) journeyed through the chaos and destruction to find and rescue their daughter Blake (Alexandra Daddario) somewhere in the city.

Despite divorcing each other after they failed to save their other daughter in a tragic drowning accident sometime before the quake, Raymond and Emma still put aside their history and failures as they worked together through several deadly situations. Eventually, they redeemed themselves as parents after rescuing Blake and her new friends before an aftershock could crumble the whole city into the ocean.

9 Dr. Erin Mears - 'Contagion' (2011)

A highly contagious virus has swept across the globe, causing panic and death in its wake. As the CDC worked effortlessly to make a vaccine, Dr. Erin Mears (Kate Winslet) raced against the clock to trace the pathogen's origins and warned the public of the outbreak's severity.

Mears knew full well of the dangers the virus possessed and worked with colleagues and health officials to not downplay its potential to wipe out humanity. Later after she fell victim to the virus's deadly symptoms, she still felt compelled to do her job and care for others, tragically passing away while trying to comfort another patient in a bed next to hers.

8 Harry Dalton and Mayor Rachel Wando - 'Dante's Peak' (1997)

The peaceful small town of Dante's Peak, Washington, became the scene of a terrible disaster after a nearby dormant volcano awakened ready to destroy everything in its path. As the citizens began to evacuate, volcanologist Dr. Harry Dalton (Pierce Brosnan) and the town Mayor Rachel Wando (Linda Hamilton) worked tirelessly to assist in the evacuation to save as many lives as possible.

Though they couldn't save everyone, Harry and Rachel's actions ultimately saved the lives of most of the townsfolk. By working together and using their skills and experiences, they eventually survived the disaster along with Rachel's children, as the volcano's massive eruption eventually destroyed the entire town.

7 Jo and Bill Harding - 'Twister' (1996)

Storm chasers Jo (Helen Hunt) and Bill Harding (Bill Paxton) dedicated their careers to studying the unpredictable nature of tornadoes. When a string of violent twisters rocked the Oklahoma countryside, the couple and their team pursued the approaching storms to use their new advanced weather alert system to help save lives in the future.

Although their risky job required them to be in dangerous situations, they were never willing to risk lives or put others in harm's way in the pursuit of their research. Their main goals were to learn how tornadoes function, not for fame or glory, but for the sole purpose of saving lives when more tornadoes appear later on.

6 Jack and Allison Garrity - 'Greenland' (2020)

When a doomsday comet was due to strike Earth's atmosphere within a few days, struggling parents Jack (Gerard Butler) and Allison Garrity (Morena Baccarin) became determined to save their son and seek shelter in an underground bunker in Greenland.

The couple raced against time to save their son and had to overcome many obstacles and make tough decisions regarding their survival. They even had to learn to fend for themselves when they all separated at one point. Yet despite all their challenges and setbacks, they eventually made it to Greenland and hunkered down just as the comet finally made an impact in a fiery explosion.

5 Dr. Jack Hall - 'The Day After Tomorrow' (2004)

As civilization plunged into a new Ice Age due to the effects of climate change, Climatologist Dr. Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid), who first warned the US government about this impending disaster, tried to prepare humanity for the upcoming storm. When his son Sam (Jake Gyllenhaal) got left behind in New York City, Jack trekked on a treacherous journey to bring his son to safety.

Not thinking about his own personal safety, Jack did what many fathers would have desperately done in this situation and risked everything to find and rescue his son. Battling the cold and the risk of exposure to extreme elements, Jack eventually was successful in his mission and saved his son, along with many other survivors.

4 The Bennett Family - 'The Impossible' (2012)

Based on the real-life survival story of the Bennett family during the events of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, loving parents Maria (Naomi Watts) and Henry Bennett (Ewan McGregor), along with their three sons, were all swept away during the tsunami and scattered across Thailand. Despite suffering terrible injuries and crippling moments of despair, the family strove to survive the aftermath and reunite with each other.

How each member of the Bennett family managed to survive the horrifying events portrayed in The Impossible is nothing short of a miracle. In the wake of so much death and tragedy, it's inspiring to see a caring family, separated by destruction, find each other with the love and determination to be together.

3 Reverend Frank Scott - 'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)

After an enormous tidal wave capsized the luxurious ocean liner, The SS Poseidon, on New Year's Eve night, a rag-tag group of survivors was left to make a hasty escape through the bottom of the ship. Thankfully, they were led by the charismatic Reverend Frank Scott (Gene Hackman), who was determined to leave no one behind.

Scott was adamant with his beliefs that people should always remain strong and hopeful in the face of adversity, and in doing so, he inspired others to become strong as well. On the last obstacle of their journey, he heroically sacrificed his life to finally give his remaining survivors a chance to escape.

2 Jack Dawson - 'Titanic' (1997)

One fateful night in 1912, the infamous RMS Titanic began to sink to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg. During the ship's evacuation, an American artist named Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) strove to ensure the survival of his young lover Rose (Kate Winslet.)

Jack put Rose's life above his own during the entire tragic event. He became so determined to keep her alive that he gave his own life once the ship finally sank by allowing her to float on a raft while he perished in the freezing water.

1 Harry Stamper - 'Armageddon' (1998)

Professional deep core driller Harry S. Stamper (Bruce Willis) and his small group of roughneck oil workers became Earth's only hope for survival after a planet-killing asteroid hurdled towards Earth. Tasked with an impossible mission to land and drill into the meteor's surface, Harry and his team knew that any wrong move could have led to humanity's extinction.

Though the fate of the entire human race rested on his shoulders, Harry still kept his composure on his heroic mission and commanded his team by using his knowledge and experience when making difficult choices. In doing so, he garnered the respect of everyone around him. Ultimately, he made the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in order to destroy the asteroid and save Earth from destruction.

