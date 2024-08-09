The Big Picture Disaster movies keep audiences on the edge of their seats with thrilling plotlines and jaw-dropping visuals.

Disaster movies are back with a bang, folks! Following the smashing success of Warner Brothers' Twisters, the disaster genre has returned in full swing, delivering another pulse-pounding and mind-blowing spectacle that's dominating the box office season. With its thrilling plot, lovable characters, and jaw-dropping visuals, it's on track to become one of the best disasters of the 2020s.

Anyone going into a disaster movie can expect nothing but pure entertainment. They boast some incredible action scenes and massive amounts of carnage. Unsurprisingly, the disaster genre is full of memorable death scenes. Whether heart-wrenching, ironic, or heroic, these deaths pack a punch and stay with the audience long after the credits roll. From 2012 to Titanic, here are ten disaster movies with iconic death scenes that have become highlights of the genre.

10 Charlie Frost (Woody Harrelson)

'2012' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures

Look no further than Roland Emmerich's 2012 for over-the-top thrills and jaw-dropping spectacles. Hailed as one of the most thrilling disaster movies of the 20th century so far, this admittedly campy yet wildly entertaining global catastrophe epic takes audiences on a nearly three-hour-long adventure full of action and cheesy fun.

Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson shines as the film's standout character, Charlie Frost, an unhinged conspiracy theorist podcaster who first warns humanity of the doomsday prophecy, to mostly no avail. In the film's intense Yellowstone eruption sequence, Charlie, believing that survival is futile, decides to broadcast his impending doom to his audiences while quickly being consumed by a fiery explosion. Charlie's demise is sudden but spectacular and filled with crowd-pleasing explosions. Honestly, it's the most memorable death of the entire movie.

9 Stan Olber (John Carroll Lynch)

'Volcano' (1997)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Disaster movies set entirely in a heavily populated city aren't anything new to the genre, but one that has been a popular standout over the years is 1997's Volcano. Starring Tommy Lee Jones, Don Cheadle, and the late Anne Heche, it follows groups of brave rescue workers and scientists as they race against time to prevent further disaster when a previously undiscovered volcano erupts from beneath the streets of Los Angeles.

In one of the film's most thrilling action sequences, MTA Chairman Stan Olber (John Carroll Lynch) leads a daring rescue into the metro tunnels to help the survivors of a train derailment. As lava slowly begins to flow into the tunnel, Stan refuses to leave anyone behind and carries the train's unconscious conductor to the exit, but stops dead in his tracks as a pool of lava forms between him and safety. Choosing to make the ultimate sacrifice, he jumps into the lava to throw the train conductor to the other side, saving the man but killing himself as he quickly melts to death. Stan's heroic sacrifice is one of the highlights of the movie. It's traumatic, visually stunning, and certainly too hard to look away from.

8 Roger Simmons (Richard Chamberlain)

'The Towering Inferno' (1974)

Image via 20th Century Studios

A near-flawless masterpiece that perfectly sums up the genre, 1974's The Towering Inferno is an absolute classic, paving the way for more iconic disaster movies to come. With an all-star cast, including Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, William Holden, and Faye Dunaway, it tells an epic adventure full of shock and suspense as different groups of people struggle to survive the night when an out-of-control fire causes chaos in a high-rise skyscraper.

In a nearly three-hour film with a vast A-List ensemble, it's no surprise that The Towering Inferno boasts an enormous body count. However, none of the deaths are as spectacular or fitting as the demise of the main antagonist, Roger Simmons (Richard Chamberlain). After cold-heartedly robbing other survivors of the last transport out of the burning building, Simmons gets his just deserts as a massive explosion on the roof severs his tow cable mid-way through his escape, sending him screaming to the streets below. It's a fitting end to a despicable character willing to sacrifice others for his own survival. It was made all the more ironic as all he had to do was wait with the other survivors until they got rescued.

7 Dr. Jonas Miller (Cary Elwes)

'Twister' (1996)

Image via Warner Bros.

For those who haven't seen Twisters yet, they've definitely got to check out Jan de Bont's 1996 original, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Today, considered a fan-favorite of the genre, the film boasts some truly spectacular chases and spine-tingling destruction scenes. It follows a storm-chasing couple as they trek across the Oklahoma countryside, chasing tornadoes to test out their advanced weather-alert prototype.

For his part, the always entertaining Cary Elwes plays Dr. Jonas Miller, a despicable corporate sell-out who chases storms for profit and takes credit for the heroes Jo (Hunt) and Bill's (Paxton) work. In the film's climax, he and his driver, Eddie (Zach Grenier), try to swoop in on the couple's latest tornado chase. However, when Miller's ambition gets the better of him, he orders Eddie to drive far too close to the twister, causing it to lift them into the air and violently crash their vehicle into a cornfield. Despite all his wealth and technology, Miller's greatest weakness was his greed, which caused his literal downfall. It's one of the most avoidable deaths in disaster movie history, as all he had to do was not drive directly into the storm's path.

6 The Andrea Gail Crew

'The Perfect Storm' (2000)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Perfect Storm is a 2000 disaster drama directed by the late great German filmmaker Wolfgang Peterson. Starring George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Diane Lane, it tells the tragic story of the loss of the commercial fishing vessel Andrea Gail and its six-man crew during a massive Atlantic hurricane.

Featuring eye-catching visuals and a thrilling climax, at its heart, The Perfect Storm is a bleak tragedy, more focused on telling a compelling narrative than some of the other more action-heavy disaster thrillers. It doesn't fail to humanize its characters nor shy away from their heart-wrenching deaths at sea. Watching the crew brave through the harsh waves only to meet their inevitable fate is gut-wrenching and leaves a lasting impression. They are certainly some of the most depressing deaths of the disaster genre.

5 Frank (Brendan Gleeson)

'28 Days Later' (2002)

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the nightmarish and intense outbreak movies ever made, Danny Boyle's 2002 zombie disaster thriller 28 Days Later is a horrifying look into the collapse of civilization and the rise of anarchy. Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy leads a stellar cast of desperate survivors struggling to seek safety after a mysterious virus turns London's residents into rage-fueled cannibals.

In the film's most heart-wrenching death scene, Brendan Gleeson plays Frank, the moral compass and father figure of a small group of survivors. After finally reaching their supposed haven only to find it in ruins, Frank becomes distraught and vents his frustration at a pestering crow feasting on an infected corpse on the bridge above him. Unfortunately, the corpse drips down contaminated blood, falling right into his eye. In a flash, the other survivors, including Frank's young daughter, Hannah (Megan Burns), watch helplessly as Frank violently transforms into a zombie and is subsequently gunned down when armed soldiers arrive to the rescue. It's a shocking and raw death scene that comes so suddenly and unexpectedly. It's coupled with an emotional score that compliments this already bleak moment.

4 Russell Casse (Randy Quaid)

'Independence Day' (1996)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Roland Emmerich, a name synonymous with disasters, has created some of the most recognizable classics in the genre. His greatest achievement was the epic 1996 summer blockbuster smash hit Independence Day, starring Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Pullman. It follows several groups of survivors as they rise and fight back against a massive alien invasion.

During the film's thrilling climax, humanity rebels against the aliens after breaking through their advanced technology. As an enormous spaceship is about to decimate Area 51, fighter pilot Russel Casse (Randy Quaid) makes the ultimate sacrifice after his last missile fails to launch. After giving some epic final words, Russell bravely rams his jet directly into the ship's primary weapon, causing it to explode from within. It's an epic sacrifice that continues to be a crowd-pleasing scene all these years later.

3 Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis)

'Armageddon' (1998)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Michael Bay's Armageddon is a popcorn-munching delight that has been thrilling viewers since its debut in 1998. With amazing visuals, intense action, and a kick-ass Aerosmith soundtrack, it never fails to entertain. It follows a group of likable misfit oil workers as they're tasked with going into outer space to destroy a planet-killing asteroid barreling towards Earth.

Action hero icon Bruce Willis shines in his memorable role as Harry Tamper, a professional deep-core driller tasked with leading his team to knock out the asteroid. On the last leg of their mission, after punching a hole deep enough to split the rock in half, the remote nuclear device the team brought malfunctions, leading Harry to bravely stay behind to set off the bomb himself. Harry's heroic sacrifice is the movie's most emotional and iconic moment. It's all thanks to Willis and his incredible acting range, making Harry likable and easy to cheer for.

2 Belle Rosen (Shelly Winters)

'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Ronald Neame helped define the disaster genre with his high-seas adventure thriller The Poseidon Adventure. Starring an incredibly talented ensemble, including Oscar winners Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine, and Shelly Winter, it follows several frightened passengers as they climb to the surface after their luxurious cruise liner capsizes from an enormous wave.

For her incredible part, two-time Academy Award winner Shelly Winter plays Belle Rosen, a caring grandmother who, along with her loving husband Manny (Jack Albertson), tries to escape with the other survivors to reunite with her new grandson. But when the group's courageous leader, Reverend Scott (Gene Hackman), accidentaly gets stuck in a flooded hallway, Belle, a former swimming champion, bravely dives in and rescues Scott from drowning. However, once above the water, the physical toll of her heroic act causes Belle to suffer a fatal heart attack, and she passes away in Scott's arms. Belle's passing is the most emotionally devastating death of the film. Winter did phenomenal work flushing out this tragic and likable character. Her portrayal earned her a well-deserved best supporting actress Oscar-nomination.

1 Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio)

'Titanic' (1997)

Image via Paramount Pictures

James Cameron made history with 1997's Titanic, a story about an incredible romantic tale set on the backdrop of one of the most infamous maritime disasters in history. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet shine as Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater, two star-crossed lovers struggling to survive the night after the famed ship Titanic collides with an iceberg on its main voyage to New York.

Titanic has some of the most heart-wrenching moments in cinema. While it's a tragic tale showing huge losses of life, there's no scene more powerful nor devastating than Jack's tragic death at the film's conclusion. After riding the Titanic's stern into the North Atlantic, Jack keeps Ross balanced aboard a floating piece of debris to keep her out of the frightened waters. His noble act gives Ross a chance to survive in the ocean long enough to be rescued, but he ultimately succumbs to exposure. It's one of the most iconic and heartbreaking deaths in movie history, a defining moment of DiCaprio's remarkable acting career. It truly deserves its spot as the greatest death scene in the disaster genre.