Widely known for a blend of pure spectacle and unbridled terror, disaster movies have been a hallmark of Hollywood and beyond since even before becoming a distinct genre in the 1970s. The release and success of Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters (currently overperforming at the box office amidst positive reviews and audience response) marks a triumphant return of the disaster genre to the big screen. Perhaps it's overdue.

Although movies about natural or man-made catastrophes (or in some cases, some combination of these) hardly have a track record of uniform critical praise (in fact, many are formulaic or even unintentionally funny) there are some that stand out as truly great, in some cases even transcending the genre. The following intends to highlight the best films ever made in the disaster genre, while also offering context and recapping the history around these spectacular motion pictures.

10 'Airport' (1970)

Directed by George Seaton

Close

Though it wasn't the first film about a disaster by a long shot, George Seaton's Airport is the launching-point movie in the same way Halloween is the picture that birthed the slasher craze. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, ensemble piece Airport is about the many people and moving parts surrounding a conspiracy to blow up a commercial airliner. The large cast includes Burt Lancaster, Dean Martin, George Kennedy, Jean Seberg, Jaqueline Bisset and Helen Hayes

Shirley—er, surely—the elephant in the room here is that in addition to the film just being cheesy and dated on its own, it's impossible to watch much of this with a straight face if you're even vaguely familiar with the spoof masterpiece Airplane!. That said, Airport is a film of considerable artistic merit, and that shouldn't be undermined. It's gorgeously shot by Ernest Laszlo (Oscar-winning cinematographer behind Judgment at Nuremberg and Fantastic Voyage), and no one in the cast is less than fully committed, with Hayes winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She's very funny as stowaway Ada Quonsett, the most memorable player here. Airport's influence proved substantial, even spawning a franchise.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Contagion' (2011)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Warner Bros.

Marginally successful but hardly earth-shaking in 2011, director Steven Soderbergh and writer Scott Z. Burns's ensemble medical disaster movie explores a disastrous virus and its global impact. The massive A-list cast includes Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Ehle, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Marion Cottilard.

Years after it enjoyed general critical praise and a modest, respectable box-office haul of $136.5 million, Contagion was rediscovered in the zeitgeist in the spring of 2020, for obvious reasons. Eerie similarities to the escalating COVID-19 crisis were immediately apparent: looting, panic, and most notably the rise of disinformation and other horrors of the internet. Soderbergh has long been a prescient, tuned-in filmmaker and the film's relative accuracy shouldn't be all that surprising, though it's undeniably impressive. Much of Contagion is shocking, especially for a PG-13 rated movie, and it's admirably offbeat in a way that's in line with the director's filmography.

Contagion Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find themselves in the midst of a pandemic as the CDC works to find a cure. Release Date September 8, 2011 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast gwyneth paltrow , Tien You Chui , Josie Ho , Daria Strokous , Matt Damon , Monique Gabriela Curnen Runtime 106 Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Z. Burns Studio Warner Bros. Tagline The world goes viral September 9 Website http://contagionmovie.warnerbros.com/index.html Expand

8 'Twister' (1996)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Image via Warner Bros.

In 1994, cinematographer-turned-director Jan de Bont blew the industry, critics and audiences away with Speed, a relentless action thriller that to this day stands tall as one of the best genre films ever. The director's follow-up was this CGI effects-heavy tornado movie about a team of storm chasers, mainly former lovers and fellow scientists played by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton.

Some critics went pretty hard on Twister in 1996, notably Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert voted "two thumbs down" on their iconic show, saying the plot was preposterous, and the characters were always secondary to the state-of-the-art effects by Industrial Light and Magic. This isn't an altogether unfair assessment, and Twister is far from a perfect movie, its gravest sin being a swing at a love triangle the screenplay abruptly gives up on at one point. Still, there's a lot to love here: the action is exciting and menacing, and the wonderful stars Paxton and Hunt (o​​ne year before she'd win an Oscar for As Good As It Gets) are experts at comedy, romance, and looking terrified. Twister was an enormous box-office success, the second-biggest grosser of 1996 behind only Independence Day.

7 'Deepwater Horizon' (2016)

Directed by Peter Berg

Image via Lionsgate

From 2013 through 2016, Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg made three terrific action-heavy dramas inspired by true events (they later made other movies together that weren't nearly as good). In between war film Lone Survivor and procedural thriller Patriots Day was disaster movie Deepwater Horizon, a remarkably accurate if highly dramatic depiction of BP and Transocean's 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, one of the worst environmental disasters in human history.

Like its aforementioned companion films, Deepwater Horizon is something of an uncommonly well crafted dad movie with a lot on its mind. Wahlberg's ability to play a sympathetic American everyman is never to be underestimated, and Berg is a gifted director who really knows how to balance muscular, visceral violence with the sensitive human element such pyrotechnics need to really affect us. So many of the best disaster movies, the ones where the disasters aren't purely mother nature, pin a lot on human foibles, and above all, greed. Deepwater Horizon works as spectacle without undermining catastrophic human error and moral failing. It's smart filmmaking that's relentlessly entertaining, if hardly pure escapism.

6 'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)

Directed by Ronald Neame

Image via 20th Century Fox

Just as Airport is marked as the official start of the disaster picture's heyday, Ronald Neame's iconic maritime thriller kicked it into a higher gear, grossing about 25 times its budget, remaining number one at the box office for 9 non-consecutive weeks, and winning two Academy Awards. A year after The French Connection, Gene Hackman headlined an ensemble cast in the adaptation of Paul Gallico's novel about the capsizing of a luxury cruise liner. It's a Hollywood landmark that still entertains; just avoid the over-caffeinated, soulless 2006 remake Poseidon like the plague if you value so much as 98 minutes of your time.

The scenes of destruction have held up pretty well over a half-century, but the best part of The Poseidon Adventure by some distance is a supporting performance from Shelley Winters, as a self-sacrificing grandmother who was en route to her family. It's a disarmingly warm and heartfelt performance within a movie that's slick, corny and overall technically impressive. Winters also rather famously did her own underwater stunts. The actress who's also well-remembered for movies like The Night of the Hunter and Lolita won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work here. The other Oscar went to original song "The Morning After," which South Park would utilize to hilarious effect in the episode "Succubus" a quarter-century later.