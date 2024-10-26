Disaster movies are thrilling by definition since they establish massive, world-altering stakes that people, fictional or real, face. Disaster movies build tension and create characters who are tested by facing massive, world-ending or world-altering events. Tension can be built by showcasing the hope that exists within these objectively terrifying situations. Whether based on real scenarios or fictional ones, disaster movies often feature tense moments that make them thrilling.

Some disaster movies, like The Poseidon Adventure, create fictional characters to face fictional disasters and lean into thrills by showcasing how claustrophobic disasters can be. Other disaster movies, like Titanic, showcase real-life disasters and add new context to what people may have experienced in real life. The best disaster movies build thrills by focusing on the human story that exists at the heart of every crisis.

10 '2012' (2009)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

2012 follows geologist Adrian Helmsley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and novelist Jackson Curtis (John Cusack) as they struggle to survive the post-apocalyptic 2012 phenomenon. They face a series of disasters, including floods, tsunamis, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. These characters, their families, and their associates face these increasingly dire circumstances. As the world faces its darkest hour, unlikely alliances are formed.

As a disaster movie, 2012 is thrilling, even if it is ultimately less than believable. The action sequences alone, which depict exaggerated versions of real disasters, are captivating. In particular, the megatsunami sequence is unsettling and immersive. The human stories in 2012 are equally fascinating, however. The massive natural disaster sequences highlight the human drama that plays out throughout the story.

9 'Melancholia' (2011)

Directed by Lars von Trier

Melancholia is the story of Justine (Kirsten Dunst) as a woman who marries just before a rogue planet smashes into Earth. Much of the story revolves around Justine's relationship with her sister Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg). As they face the end of the world together, they each face their respective mortality in different ways. Each character has a different way of managing their respective emotions as the end of the world gets closer.

What makes Melancholia so thrilling is the tension that is built throughout the story. The actual disaster hangs over the story and is a part of every decision the characters make. The story itself is a compelling one. Each of the relationships featured in Melancholia would be interesting to follow outside of the apocalyptic stakes. However, the fact that the end of the world is imminent gives the movie its thrills that add depth to the story.

8 'Deepwater Horizon' (2016)

Directed by Peter Berg

Deepwater Horizon depicts the real-life oil rig disaster that took place in the Gulf of Mexico. In particular, the movie follows Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg), a member of the drilling team who was present when the oil rig exploded and began spilling millions of gallons into the Gulf. The movie follows how destructive this disaster was and the heroics that the rig workers had to go through to survive against all odds.

Deepwater Horizon is thrilling because it is the deeply human story of the people who were involved in this tragedy. It is impossible not to feel anxious when watching this disaster play out. Although Deepwater Horizon is a fictionalized version of the real tragedy, it never stops feeling authentic. The thrills are as horrifying as they are compelling. The humanity in this disaster story grounds the thrilling aspects of the movie.

7 'Twister' (1996)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Twister is the story of a group of storm chasers who are trying to further tornado research with a new storm monitoring device. The movie stars Bill Paxton as Bill Harding and Helen Hunt as Jo Harding. Not only do these two characters have personal histories involving tornadoes and storm chasing, but they have a personal history as well. They re-connect while trying to advocate for their new technology that will make storm chasing more accurate and efficient.

What makes Twister such a thrilling disaster movie is the fact that it remains so personal throughout the story. The thrilling storm effects are immersive and take viewers right into the middle of the storm. The practical action highlights the personal stakes that are established in this story. Twister effectively takes viewers into the naturally thrilling world of storm-chasing, and it is easy to see how such an adrenaline-fuelled career would be appealing to many.

6 'The Day After Tomorrow' (2004)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

The Day After Tomorrow is another disaster movie by Roland Emmerich, which is an idea of what the end of the world could look like. The story follows Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid), an American scientist who follows drastic climate change that will bring apocalyptic conditions to the entire world. His son Sam (Jake Gyllenhaal) finds himself trapped in New York as much of the United States enters a deep freeze, and shelters in the New York Public Library.

The Day After Tomorrow has an authenticity to it, even if it is a fictional story. What makes the movie so thrilling is the fact that it is both global in scale and yet remains intimate. Getting to know the characters on such a personal level and watching them navigate their frozen reality is a thrilling experience in itself. The Day After Tomorrow features such personal stakes, which makes it both thrilling and easy to invest in.

5 'Contagion' (2011)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Contagion is a medical disaster movie with an all-star cast including Kate Winslet, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Elliott Gould, Marion Cotillard, Bryan Cranston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jude Law. The characters have to reckon with the fallout of a worldwide pandemic when a new virus sweeps through entire countries. As the pandemic causes destruction, a contrast develops between those searching for answers to protect themselves and their communities versus those who seek to take advantage of the situation.

What makes Contagion particularly thrilling is the fact that it is structured like a mystery. It is both thrilling and frustrating to watch people fight an unseen enemy that is causing so much chaos across the world. Even though this cast is so large, each of these characters establishes themselves and their respective stories in such a way that it is impossible not to be taken in by the stakes that they face on an individual level when faced with this global threat.

Contagion Release Date September 8, 2011 Director Steven Soderbergh

4 'The Impossible' (2012)

Directed by J.A. Bayona

The Impossible follows a family trying to survive the fallout of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. The movie is based on the experiences of a real family who survived this disaster. The Bennett family are on vacation in Thailand when the massive tsunami hits and causes massive destruction. They are separated and spend the movie trying to find one another. Along the way, they are faced with the sheer scope of this disaster and the havoc it caused across the entire country.

The Impossible is thrilling because it showcases the strength of the human spirit when faced with such a cataclysmic disaster scenario. The performances, including those by Tom Holland, Naomi Watts, and Ewan McGregor, highlight the fact that these are real people who saw disaster play out with their own eyes. The fact that these thrills pay off in the end in this story of survival elevates The Impossible beyond a simple disaster epic.

3 'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)

Directed by Ronald Neame

The Poseidon Adventure is based on Paul Gallico's 1969 novel of the same name. The story follows a group of people who survive a tsunami hitting a luxury ship. Reverand Frank Scott (Gene Hackman) does his best to lead survivors to safety. The surviving passengers are faced with their mortality as they fight to stay alive and await rescue. Ultimately, they find ways to rely on one another when it becomes clear that rescue is not imminent.

What makes The Poseidon Adventure so thrilling is the fact that it involves such a small group of survivors who are fighting so hard to stay alive. Because there are so few of them, it is much easier to get to know them and the stakes that they face as a group. Their situation remains precarious throughout the story, which adds a thrilling tension that never lets up. Because this group is in the middle of an active disaster, there are so many unknowns that are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Poseidon Adventure Release Date December 13, 1972 Director Ronald Neame

2 'Titanic' (1997)

Directed by James Cameron

Titanic follows fictionalized characters and events centered around the actual 1912 sinking of this passenger ship. Fictional characters Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) fall in love on the doomed ship, despite being from completely different backgrounds. While Titanic is set around this fictional love story, real stories of those who were on the ship are woven into the story, adding to the movie's authenticity.

Titanic is thrilling because the story builds slowly and steadily to the ultimate tragic conclusion. Although most viewers will know exactly how the story ends, the characters are so blissfully unaware of what's coming for them. While the heartstopping drama of the sinking unfolds over a relatively short period of time, the thrills of this movie are in anticipation of what is to come. The fact that Titanic never sensationalizes this tragedy but puts human faces to it is a testament to what makes the movie hold up as a classic.

1 'Apollo 13' (1995)

Directed by Ron Howard

Apollo 13 follows the true events of the near-disaster, which was the Apollo 13 mission. The movie stars Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon as astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert, respectively. These astronauts were chosen to make NASA's mission to the moon. The movie dramatizes the fact that the real Apollo 13 mission was a failure in that it did not reach the moon but was a success in that the astronauts successfully returned to Earth after their spaceship malfunctioned.

The claustrophobia that is present throughout Apollo 13 is what makes the movie thrilling. Even though those familiar with the story will know that this story ultimately has a happy ending, the movie emphasizes just how close of a call this real mission was. The thrills come from watching each character fight to bring these astronauts home using unorthodox methods and creative thinking. This tension brings Apollo 13 together as a thrilling movie-watching experience.

