Disaster movies are intense. They’re anxiety-inducing. A comet can hurdle towards Earth at any moment. Earthquakes, volcanoes, and floods might usher in a biblical apocalypse. Sometimes, disaster unfolds with a single iceberg hitting a boat or damaging a space shuttle. The best disaster movies must balance these traits with a pace comfortable for viewers.

What makes this genre particularly challenging is that the formula can get overdone and veer into familiarity. While there have been many entries in this genre in recent decades, some prove to be more captivating than others. From Gravity to The Day After Tomorrow, these disaster movies set themselves apart from the rest by keeping audiences captivated from start to finish.

10 'The Wave' (2015)

Directed by Roar Uthaug

Image via Nordisk Film

Oftentimes, disaster movies equate to natural disasters. This is the case for the 2015 Norwegian film, The Wave. In the remote village of Geiranger, residents must flee from the recent avalanche and the imminent massive tsunami that is soon coming. Can Geologist Kristian Eikjord (Kristoffer Joner) reunite with his family before it's too late?

The Wave offers a careful balance of logic and emotion as viewers, like the characters themselves, brace for the 260ft wave quickly approaching. The entire movie takes place over a single day – with the majority playing out in the ten minutes before the wave. Despite the urgency, the plot doesn't feel forced and the pacing is easy to follow along. The Wave is a great example of a foreign disaster movie done well.