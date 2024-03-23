Though the genre has fluctuated in popularity to some extent over the years (just like many genres, really), the disaster movie has continually been at least somewhat popular over the decades. Broadly speaking, disaster movies deal with natural disasters – or sometimes disasters caused by humanity – and, as such, tend to revolve around survival, how people deal with the event itself, or how they navigate difficult waters in the aftermath of a disaster.

The genre was perhaps at its most popular during the 1970s, with films like The Towering Inferno, The Poseidon Adventure, and Airport (plus its sequels) proving to be particularly explosive at the box office. The following movies, however, aren’t so much associated with the genre’s heyday, and are either obscure or perhaps never films that never quite got the appreciation they deserved. All can be categorized as disaster movies in some way or another, and, arguably, all are underrated to some extent.

10 'San Francisco' (1936)

Director: W.S. Van Dyke

Coming out during the 1930s, San Francisco might well be one of the oldest movies that can be recognized nowadays as belonging to the disaster genre, at least broadly. Released in 1936, it takes place three decades earlier, with much of its runtime spent on building up to the infamous 1906 San Francisco earthquake, where most of the city was destroyed either by the earthquake itself, or by fires that broke out following it.

San Francisco only really dedicates the final quarter of its runtime to the disaster, but given the opening of the film tells the audience where the narrative’s going to go (not to mention, many in 1936 would’ve remembered the 1906 event itself), tension does come from the build-up. The romance and surprising musical elements of the first two acts aren’t quite as impactful, but many of the special effects used to depict the earthquake during the climax still look surprisingly good to this day.

9 'The World Sinks Except Japan' (2006)

Director: Minoru Kawasaki

So, in 2006, there was a Japanese disaster film called Sinking of Japan, which was about what you'd expect it to be about: a disastrous earthquake that destabilizes Japan so much that it’s predicted to sink into the ocean after a certain amount of time. Then, also in 2006, a parody of this film was released, amazingly called: The World Sinks Except Japan, which might be the best title of any movie ever made.

It's not quite fair to call The World Sinks Except Japan a mockbuster movie necessarily, given it’s more of a parody, but it is pretty entertaining and largely what you’d expect from its name. Japan becomes the only place on Earth where people can really live, and that premise is all played for laughs, making for a silly, novel, and wonderfully stupid disaster movie that’s – quite obviously – very self-aware.

8 'The Day After' (1983)

Director: Nicholas Meyer

Within the pantheon of 1980s disaster movies that aired on TV (admittedly, not the hugest of pantheons, but still), most have likely heard of Threads, which is kind of the gold standard when it comes to disaster movies made on a modest budget. It depicts a terrifying and nightmarish vision of the future where nuclear war wipes out almost all life on Earth, and those left behind are forced to try and survive in horrible and increasingly despairing conditions.

Threads came out in 1984, and is honestly a stronger film than The Day After, but The Day After did come first, and deserves some credit for that. It’s a little less well-known today as a result (though it was impactful some 40-ish years ago, around its initial release), and is nevertheless still a strong and effective example of the disaster genre at its bleakest and most pessimistic about the future, serving as a strong warning against the concept of nuclear war.

7 'When Worlds Collide' (1951)

Director: Rudolph Maté

Perhaps best known today for being one of the movies mentioned during the opening song of 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show, When Worlds Collide is still a solid sci-fi disaster movie that’s easy to appreciate for those who like old-school science fiction. The plot revolves around the world being on a collision course with an oncoming star, though a planet revolving around said star seems like it could be inhabitable.

This leads humanity on a desperate mission to get a select few to land on the planet in question, given life on Earth will be wiped out as a result of coming into such close contact with this star. It’s like a sci-fi take on the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, and it honestly works pretty well, when judged for its time. The special effects might be dated, sure, but they’re still charming, and the central premise of When Worlds Collide remains intriguing in any event.

6 'Noah' (2014)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Speaking of the death-filled and flood-heavy biblical story of Noah’s Ark, here’s Darren Aronofsky’s rather wild take on the story: 2014’s Noah. Now, admittedly, this probably isn’t going to be the kind of movie for everyone. It is weird. It takes some massive liberties with its source material. It features giant rock monsters voiced by Nick Nolte. And it sometimes feels like Aronofsky is trying to make a Lord of the Rings-style fantasy epic with a Bible story.

That could rub some people the wrong way, but others might find the approach taken to one of the more dramatic – and arguably unusual – stories found in the Bible strangely fascinating. Whether you come away from Noah liking it or disliking it, chances are you won’t forget it any time soon, and in an era when blockbuster movies often seem to merge together, to some extent, perhaps that should be valued.

5 'Prophecies of Nostradamus' (1974)

Director: Toshio Masuda

Prophecies of Nostradamus is a pretty weird one, as far as disaster movies go, and would certainly qualify as a cult classic, if judged as a sci-fi movie. It’s about a professor trying – and failing – to convince those around him that the end of the world is nigh, as he’s been studying the so-called prophecies of the notorious Nostradamus, a French astrologer who was alive during the 1500s.

People claim Nostradamus predicted some key events that happened long after he died, but such predictions have gone through different translations and themselves can be charitably described as vague, meaning it’s not worth getting caught up on what he purportedly has or hasn’t predicted. But taking some of those “predictions” and spinning them into a preposterous, unsettling, and over-the-top disaster movie? It’s a recipe for perhaps not cinematic gold, but something approaching cinematic bronze or silver at least, making 1974’s Prophecies of Nostradamus an oddity worth tracking down.

4 'Monsters' (2010)

Director: Gareth Edwards

Gareth Edwards has built up an interesting filmography as a director, with his strengths as a filmmaker seemingly lying within the realm of science fiction and/or disaster movies. Such qualities are certainly presented directly in 2014’s Godzilla, but a feature film of his that came out a few years earlier – 2010’s Monsters – demonstrates his strengths just as much, and the movie was done on a far smaller budget, too.

Monsters is about the world forever being changed by a disaster involving a spacecraft; one that contained samples of alien life that ended up getting unleashed after the craft crashes and lands in Central America. Monsters mostly follows two characters trying to navigate a dangerous area of land following this incident, and the restricted scope/small budget makes the film a disaster movie done on a small scale. It largely works, implying more than it shows and, quite remarkably, being made with a budget of just $500,000.

3 'Unstoppable' (2010)

Director: Tony Scott

At first glance, Unstoppable might not sound like it qualifies as a disaster movie, but when looked at a certain way (you might need to squint like Clint just a little, too) it can qualify. It’s certainly not about a natural disaster, instead focusing on a train that’s gone out of control, and the two people who have a chance of stopping it before it derails in a populated area and causes mass amounts of destruction and potential death.

Unstoppable is largely about preventing a disaster rather than depicting a disaster – and its aftermath – in explicit detail, but it nevertheless remains exciting and suspenseful throughout. Tony Scott was always skilled at making thrillers and action-heavy movies, and Unstoppable might well rank as one of the very best films he ever directed.

2 'The Return of Godzilla' (1984)

Director: Koji Hashimoto

Movies about giant monsters can also qualify as disaster movies, but don’t necessarily qualify by default. It can sort of depend on what happens with said giant monster. If the conflict is more about one monster fighting another (or others), the disaster movie aspects will likely be downplayed, but if a giant monster movie is mostly about humanity dealing with a giant, rampaging, destructive monster, that can make it count as something of a disaster movie.

This is the case for 1984’s The Return of Godzilla, which is one of the more underrated films in the long-running series. The 1954 original, 2016’s Shin Godzilla, and 2023’s Godzilla Minus One are all exceedingly popular Godzilla films that feel like disaster movies, but The Return of Godzilla tends to get overlooked, even though its story about the titular monster causing destruction against the backdrop of the Cold War is a fascinating, unsettling, and remarkable one.

1 'A Night to Remember' (1958)

Director: Roy Ward Baker