Watch as Christian bootleggers navigate danger to spread the word of God under the cover of darkness in a gripping action film.

Fathom Events is releasing the faith-based action flick for a limited run this summer. Get your tickets below.

Fathom Events and Pinnacle Peak Pictures are teaming up for a new action film centered around spirituality and faith with Disciples in the Moonlight. Riding on the wave of success of similar films like Cabrini and Ordinary Angels, the Christianity-centered film will celebrate a limited theatrical engagement on July 24 for a five-day run. Collider has the exclusive first look at the movie, which includes a trailer and poster, depicting a futuristic world in which the Bible has been banned by the government. In its place, those in charge have handed out their own version of the text, leaving a small group of Christians living in the Midwest with no choice but to distribute the Bible under the cover of darkness — prohibition style. With the feds breathing down their backs, these faithful bootleggers will need to make moral decisions about what’s right for them.

The trailer follows the Bible smugglers as they decide that their faith is on the line. While most Bibles have already been hunted down and destroyed, one woman’s private stash helps give the group the boost they need to begin their illegal distribution. Relationships are put to the test and faith is tempted as the bootleggers make their way around the Midwest — passing off one Bible at a time to an underground church in hiding. Featured prominently in the teaser is the film’s star and director, Brett Varvel, along with an ensemble that includes Todd Terry, Drew Varvel, Levan Smith, Baylee Toney, and Josh Strychalski - the latter of whom penned the film’s script.

Accompanying the release announcement and trailer for Disciples in the Moonlight is a statement from Dave Mechem, the Head of Acquisitions for Pinnacle Peak Pictures, who said:

“I’ve watched Brett Varvel star in many inspirational films and now his team brings their own redemptive project to the big screen. Disciples in the Moonlight is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that asks the question, ‘What would you give your life for?’”

What Other Events Does Fathom Have On Its Docket?

Known for delivering exciting cinematic opportunities to audiences everywhere, beyond the limited theatrical release of Disciples in the Moonlight, Fathom Events has a slew of other fun content on the way. Alfred Hitchcock’s North By Northwest will dash back into select theaters on May 19 and 22, while audiences can catch Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy throughout June. Studio Ghibli favorites like Castle in the Sky and The Secret World of Arrietty are also on the way in May and June, respectively.

You can check out the trailer for Disciples in the Moonlight above and get your tickets for its limited run via the link below.

Image via Pinnacle Peak Pictures

