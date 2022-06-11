Apple TV+'s Disclaimer has added another beyond talented and celebrated actress to its ever-growing call sheet. Today, Variety revealed that the Oscar nominated Lesley Manville has been tapped to appear in the Alfonso Cuarón-helmed production. She joins the thriller series alongside the previously announced Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Hoyeon, and Louis Partridge.

Pulling its story from the book of the same name, penned by Renee Knight, the drama will tell the story of a hard hitting television journalist named Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett). Revered by her colleagues and the audiences who tune into her intriguing tales centered around lies and deceit, Catherine typically follows stories of corruption in well known and highly esteemed businesses. The tables turn on the journalist when one evening, she discovers that a mysterious novel written by a widower (Kline) has appeared on her bedside table. Equal parts interested and concerned, Catherine opens up the text only to find that she’s the main character in a life ruining narrative that she thought had been tucked away far behind in the past.

Manville has signed on to play the character of Nancy. Having lived a hard life, things get even more terrible and heartbreaking for Nancy when her young son dies. Stricken with grief, Nancy has a hard time seeing what the point in continuing to live is without her son. She now stays locked inside, away from the outside world, hiding away with her husband (Kline).

Image via Focus Features

With a long and illustrious career in acting, Manville has been the recipient of countless awards and accolades over the years. The actress has taken home five BAFTA Award nominations as well as the aforementioned Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in the 2018 Paul Thomas Anderson romance drama, Phantom Thread. The Olivier Award-winning actress also starred in the long-running comedy series, Mum. Next up, you can catch her on Starz in the network’s series adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons and the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown.

As for Disclaimer, it will serve as the first project hailing from the multi-year deal that Curaón struck with Apple TV+ in 2019. The director will also write and executive produce the series. Three-time Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki (The Revenant, Gravity) will join as co-director of photography, working alongside Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy of Macbeth). Curaón’s Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content will produce the film.

There is currently no release date for Disclaimer.