Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Apple TV+'s 'Disclaimer' as well as conversations of sexual assault that may be triggering.With a star-studded cast and helmed by Alfonso Cuarón, Disclaimer has come to an end on Apple TV+. In the finale, the truth about what happened between young Catherine Ravenscroft (Leila George) and Jonathan Brigstocke (Louis Partridge) in the past is finally revealed, and it's nothing short of devastating, especially for Jonathan's father, Stephen (Kevin Kline), who has been on his vengeful quest to destroy Catherine's (Cate Blanchett) life.

Catherine Tells the Shocking Truth

The finale begins with Catherine at Stephen's house. She broke in the previous episode, holding a knife at Stephen and demanding to be heard. Stephen acquiesces and makes tea, while covertly drugging hers. She is still able to recount everything that happened in Italy, however, and admits that Nancy Brigstocke (Lesley Manville) did capture the atmosphere of that holiday quite well in her novel The Perfect Stranger, but not the actual facts.

The flashbacks seen throughout the season are how things happen in The Perfect Stranger: A young mother, bored after being left alone with her child on a holiday, seduces a young man, who, infatuated, later proposes to move in with her, but is left to drown after saving her son from being carried by the sea. What actually happened, as told by Catherine, is that Jonathan assaulted and raped Catherine in her bedroom, forcing her to take nude pictures. He circled her the whole day, invading her bedroom at night and threatening to kill her and her son if she didn't do as he asked.

Stephen doesn't believe it at first and asks for proof, but Catherine has none since she destroyed all evidence of the rape after Jonathan died; it was her way of making the memory of that day die with Jonathan. His saving Nicholas on the following day may have been the decent thing to do, but he would probably use it later to blackmail and assault her again. She could never have imagined that it could come back to haunt her as it did.

Nicholas Is the Key to Stephen’s Acceptance

Catherine's son, Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee), remains in the hospital after suffering a drug-induced stroke. Stephen tried to kill him in the previous episode but was stopped by Catherine in the nick of time. Now, Catherine's confession left Stephen feeling a mix of disbelief, confusion, and anger, and he still decides to kill the boy. When he is finally able to do it, though, Nicholas briefly wakes up, holding his hand and saying "Mom, I want to go." Stephen is overcome with guilt and regret and confesses everything to Catherine's husband, Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen).

Nicholas' unconscious reaction to Stephen at that moment implies that he knows more than he lets on about what happened in Italy, and it's later revealed that he does indeed. While burning the pictures taken by Jonathan, Stephen notices that, in one of them, there is the reflection of a boy in a mirror. At that moment, Nicholas was probably awake because of the noise and wasn't able to comprehend what was happening, which is why he held a grudge against Catherine all this time. Like his mother, he was also traumatized by those events, and avoiding her was his way of coping. Thankfully, they are finally able to open up to each other and heal together.

Stephen noticing Nicholas in the photograph is the last straw. Catherine's account aligns with the fact that Jonathan's girlfriend, Sasha (Liv Hill), stormed off their holiday together, which Nancy omitted in The Perfect Stranger. He confesses to himself that he always knew what his son was, but, out of love for Nancy, buried those feelings. Now, there is nothing left for him in life after all the horrible things he has done.

Will There Be a Second Season of 'Disclaimer'?

Disclaimer Alfonso Cuarón's series adaptation of Renée Knight's novel of the same name. The events of the season cover the entire book, so a possible second season would have to go beyond Knight's writings. It would also require Apple's greenlighting and a lot of time, as Cuarón mentioned in a Golden Globes interview that making Disclaimer was "like making four films."

It doesn't feel like Disclaimer needs a second season, though. Catherine's and Stephen's stories are both neatly tied by the end, with the shocking truth making way for a necessary reflection. Catherine is the real victim, and, yet, no one believes her or is even open to hearing her side of the story. Upon learning the truth, Robert feels relieved that she didn't cheat on him, while he should be ashamed of not giving her the space to explain the situation. Disclaimer is a shocking, but necessary watch for our times because of how it makes us look the truth in the face, and a second season might take away much of its effect as a miniseries.

Disclaimer is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

