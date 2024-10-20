Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Apple TV+'s 'Disclaimer' Episode 4.With Slow Horses and Bad Monkey wrapping up successful seasons last week on Apple TV+, a void needed to be filled for the streamer in the drama category. The psychological thriller Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Leila George, from Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón has picked up the baton and continued to separate the streamer with its high quality and daring stories. You know what you'll get from a perennial Academy Award nominee like Blanchett, and she brings more terrific work to the Apple TV+ series. Kline and Baron Cohen are outstanding, but it is a star-making turn for George, who takes on a dynamic and challenging role as the younger version of Blanchett's Catherine Ravenscroft.

The audience has been trying to understand precisely what type of person Catherine is. She is a successful working mother to her son, Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and a loving wife to her husband, Robert (Cohen). Still, the closing sequences of Episode 4 gave us a completely different side of the character, and it was not a good look at all.

What Is Catherine Doing With Jonathan in Italy?

Jonathan Brigstone (Louis Partridge) is a 20-year-old man traveling through Europe with his girlfriend and photographing the beautiful sights along the way. One late afternoon, while on the Italian beach, he sees a stunning young woman from behind, framed by a beautiful halo of late afternoon sunlight. She indeed looks like an angel. The woman is there with her four-year-old son, and when she turns around, her beauty radiates upon young Jonathan, and he is taken with her immediately.

This woman is the younger version of Catherine, who is several years older than the inexperienced and somewhat naive photographer. Completely smitten, Jonathan is like a puppy dog when Catherine opens a dialogue with him. They quickly become entangled in a torrid sexual relationship that evening and again the following afternoon. They both have a mind-blowing and experimental physical encounter, and it's easy to see how the inexperienced younger man mistakes lust for love.

Catherine Is Threatened by Jonathan’s Pursuit in ‘Disclaimer’

After spending a day and a half using Jonathan as a carnal boy toy, when he decides that he wants to return with her and Nicholas to London the next day, she suddenly remembers she has a family and begins to panic. She is married to Robert, who returned home early from vacation for work. While it was just a steamy but fun fling for her, it was a meaningful and euphoric high of a lifetime for Jonathan. She has given in to her wanton desires and now wants to pretend it never happened. Her 36-hour fling with Jonathan illustrates that she is prone to making poor judgments and uses a partner who is barely out of his teens to do it with. Still, what happens later shows the audience her unflattering true colors.

Catherine's Dark Side Is Revealed in 'Disclaimer' Episode 4

In the final scenes of Episode 4, Catherine reveals a very dark side that has a lot to do with the way the older version handles herself. Her indiscretions in Italy come back to haunt her marriage to Robert. Catherine dozes off while bathing on the sun-kissed Mediterranean Sea beach, only to wake up and discover there is no sign of Nicholas. He had gotten into a small dinghy raft and drifted dangerously far away from shore in windy, choppy waters.

Irresponsible parenting aside, what she does next is unconscionable. Jonathan rises to see her run into the incoming tide, unable to reach her son. She cries for help. Still wanting to curry her favor, he runs in, swims out to grab the raft, and begins to pull Nicholas back in. However, he has expended so much energy getting to him through the heavy tide and is struggling to make it back to shore. Lifeguards take over for Jonathan, pulling the boat, but he is beginning to drown. Once Nicholas is safe, Catherine ignores Jonathan as he flails to keep his head above water, crying for help. She doesn't alert lifeguards and instead lets her dirty little secret sink to the bottom of the sea.

Episode 4 Paints an Entirely New Picture of Catherine

Blanchett is at her very best in a scene where she is trying to explain herself to Robert and lets it slip to him, "I wanted him to die!" It is a dreadful admission and paints an entirely different picture of the hard-working family woman shuffling between work and home life. She thought that the crashing waves of the sea had buried her one-night stand, but in what is a karmic turn of events, that fateful decision shows what kind of person Catherine is. She's willing to tacitly murder to keep her secret. It will be impossible to look at her the same way as the show hits the midway point of its seven-episode limited season.

Disclaimer Disclaimer is a 2024 psychological thriller miniseries following Catherine Ravenscroft, an acclaimed journalist known for exposing the misdeeds of others. Her life takes a shocking turn when she receives a novel from an unknown author that reveals her darkest secrets, forcing her to confront her past. Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Cate Blanchett , Sacha Baron Cohen , Kevin Kline , Lesley Manville , Kodi Smit-McPhee , Louis Partridge , Hoyeon , Whitney Kehinde Seasons 1

