The Big Picture Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline star in Apple TV+'s new series Disclaimer, based on a best-selling novel by Renée Knight.

Alfonso Cuarón directs the suspenseful show, shot as a 7-hour film, focusing on a man seeking revenge for his son's death.

Premiering on October 11, Disclaimer follows the intense drama of Catherine Ravenscroft's past transgressions and a vengeful father's quest for justice.

Apple TV +'s next suspenseful series is led by and directed by Oscar winners. Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline will share the screen in Disclaimer, a TV show created by five-time Academy Award recipient, Alfonso Cuarón. Early today, Vanity Fair shared an exclusive first look at the anticipated project, which will follow a grieving and bitter man trying to avenge his son's death by targeting the woman he believes is to blame. The series is based on a best-selling novel by Renée Knight, and it will be divided into seven parts, which will be released on a weekly basis starting in October.

The images that were shared by the outlet feature Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a renowned journalist whose reputation is on the line once Kline's Stephen Brigstocke decides to publish a novel about her past transgressions. Other actors spotted in the series' sneak peek are Sacha Baron Cohen as Catherine's loving and wealthy husband, Robert, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as the couple's son, Nicolas. Disclaimer also stars Lesley Manville as Stephen's late wife, who is expected to appear in flashbacks. Louis Patridge and Leila George will play out the events that unfold in the book that Stephen is hellbent on publishing.

According to Cuarón, the series was shot as a 7-hour-long film, taking longer to shoot than most TV shows nowadays. The director says that it is the most "overtly narrative" series that he has ever made, having spent most of his career working as a filmmaker on projects such as Gravity and Roma. Here is what he shared about Disclaimer's production process:

“In a TV show, you shoot five pages a day, and sometimes even more. I shoot one page a day. So the shoot was very, very long. We were shooting with pandemic restrictions and with actors getting COVID, meaning changes of schedule and domino effects happening.”

What Is Apple TV +'s 'Disclaimer' About?

The Apple TV + original takes place after Stephen's wife passes away, leaving behind a manuscript that she wrote in secret. The novel tells the story of a married woman who engages in an affair with a younger man during a vacation in Italy, which ends with the latter dying from drowning. With several photographs illustrating the events on the page, showing Catherine Ravenscroft, the book seems far from a work of fiction. After reading the manuscript, Stephen makes it his mission to use the material as a means to ensure Catherine's downfall because of what she did to his son (the young man she had a relationship with and whose life was cut short). The series will be centered on his efforts to bring her down, and question audiences whether she really is guilty.

Disclaimer arrives on Apple TV + on October 11 in the US. Before its streaming release, the TV show will have its world premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.