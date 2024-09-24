Kevin Kline (Wild Wild West) is out to ruin Cate Blanchett’s (Nightmare Alley) life in the latest trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming series, Disclaimer. The series hails from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) in what marks the helmer’s first return to small-screen productions in a decade and has his visionary stamp all over it. Dark, twisted, and filled with intrigue, the teaser gives audiences just a glimmer of what to expect when the series celebrates its two-episode premiere on October 11.

Stuck in what could easily be described as her own episode of Black Mirror, Blanchett’s Catherine Ravenscroft is a woman who has it all. The opening moments of the trailer see her accepting an award for her lengthy career in journalism, a celebration that is quickly cut short when a mysterious book comes across her desk. But this isn’t just any novel, as the contents of its pages spell out trouble for Catherine, with each chapter revealing more and more about the deep and dark secrets that she’s tried to keep hidden from the world. While Catherine may not have a clue about who’s behind the mysterious writing, audiences find out immediately that the author is Kline’s character, who has a personal vendetta against the successful woman. Although the trailer points to some of Catherine’s secrets, something tells us that it’s just the tip of the iceberg with a lot more to come from the seven-episode series.

Not only is the production backed by Cuarón, with Blanchett and Kline in the leading roles, but it also boasts a stellar ensemble that includes Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Catherine’s husband, Robert, and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) as the couple’s son, Nicholas, with performances from Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Louis Partridge (The Lost Girls), Leila George (Animal Kingdom) and Hoyeon (Squid Game).

Who Else is Behind ‘Disclaimer’?

Those who love a good read may already recognize the storyline of Disclaimer as the Apple TV+ series serves as an adaptation of Renée Knight’s best-selling novel of the same name. Signing one of the biggest and brightest names in the music industry to compose the project’s score, the production features an emotionally driven soundtrack penned by Grammy Award-winner, Finneas O’Connell. Along with starring, Blanchett also joins as an executive producer with Cuarón, Garbriela Rodriguez, Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin, Carlos Morales, David Levine and the late Steve Golin. Knight serves as a co-executive producer.

Check out the trailer for Disclaimer above and tune into Apple TV+ on October 11 for the thriller’s two-episode premiere.

Disclaimer Disclaimer is a 2024 psychological thriller miniseries following Catherine Ravenscroft, an acclaimed journalist known for exposing the misdeeds of others. Her life takes a shocking turn when she receives a novel from an unknown author that reveals her darkest secrets, forcing her to confront her past. Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Cate Blanchett , Sacha Baron Cohen , Kevin Kline , Lesley Manville , Kodi Smit-McPhee , Louis Partridge , Hoyeon , Whitney Kehinde Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch On Apple TV+