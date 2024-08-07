The Big Picture The trailer for Disclaimer teases an intriguing plot with characters facing intense scrutiny and personal dilemmas.

Adapted from a best-selling novel, Disclaimer maintains the original spirit with the author's involvement in the event series.

The highly-anticipated series boasts a star-studded cast and is Alfonso Cuarón's first project since 2018's Roma.

Even though we're massively excited to check out Disclaimer, Apple TV+ has us even more intrigued to watch the new Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) series. Today, the first trailer was unveiled, and it showcases the cast led by Cate Blanchett (Borderlands) and Kevin Kline (A Fish Called Wanda) but doesn't get too much into the details of the story, keeping the story under wraps for now. In the show, Blanchett plays an investigative journalist who sees her world turn upside down, and the roles reversed, when she becomes the subject of an exposé.

The first trailer for Disclaimer suggests something evil lurking in the story and characters who are certainly not living their best lives. Starting with Blanchett's Catherine Ravenscroft, who finally gets a taste of her own medicine when her reputation becomes at risk after an unknown author targets her — and her darkest secrets — as the subject of their novel. The title of the series calmly slides along the screen while we get a glimpse of some intense scenes. A voice alerts us to the danger of what we say and how our words can be weaponized, which is safe to say is the central theme of the series.

The trailer also suggests that tensions will get higher and higher throughout all seven episodes of Disclaimer, with characters getting pushed to their breaking point on several occasions. In Catherine's case, her relationship with every member of her family will be jeopardized, meaning that the protagonist will have to take a hard look at her own life and confront all the unethical things she's done in her career — all the while trying to discover the identity of the author that's threatening to destroy her.

'Disclaimer' Is In Excellent Hands

Image via Vanity Fair

A portion of the public already knows the in and outs of Disclaimer because the series was adapted by Cuarón from the best-selling novel written by author Renée Knight. What makes it even more exciting is that Knight served as co-executive producer in the series, meaning that the spirit of the novel will be kept in every episode and changes were likely sanctioned by the author.

Disclaimer is a highly anticipated TV series not only because of its intriguing themes but also because of the names involved. This is multiple Oscar winner Cuarón's first project since 2018's Roma, and will also be Kline's acting debut on television after a highly successful career in cinema. The cast also features other industry heavyweights such as Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Lesley Manville (The Crown), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) and Hoyeon (Squid Game).

Apple TV+ debuts Disclaimer on October 11 with two episodes, with the remaining five rolling out every Friday through November 15. You can check out the trailer below: