‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Producer Working on a ‘Disco Elysium’ TV Series Adaptation

Move over, The Last of Us, because yet another visionary video game has been pegged for the TV track. Disco Elysium, the latest release from indie game developer ZA/UM, is already set to get a TV series following its wide release earlier this year. Even more intriguing, the game will be adapted by the producer behind the now-infamous Sonic the Hedgehog adaptation.

Variety reported this week a TV series adaptation of ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium was in the works. The production company dj2 Entertainment, who brought us Sonic the Hedgehog in February this year, has partnered with ZA/UM to work on the adaptation. The project is still in the very early stages, which means there have been zero hires when in comes to writers, actors, episode directors, and beyond. It also means a network or streamer is unattached. However, given the critical acclaim which has stuck to Disco Elysium, it’s extremely likely this TV adaptation will find a good home very soon.

Since its release on PC back in 2019, Disco Elysium has scooped up plenty of high-profile awards. It earned four Game Awards, including wins for Best Narrative and Best Independent Game. It also scooped up three BAFTAS and made it onto the list for best games of the decade from TIME Magazine. The Disco Elysium game is based on the world introduced in Robert Kurvitz‘s 2013 novel Sacred and Terrible Air. The game is a non-traditional role-playing game where you play as a detective tasked with solving a murder in the surreal and unusual world of Elysium. As the game goes along, its revealed the answers to the case could lead to the eruption of a civil war among various political factions, which helps heighten the action of the game.

Get even more updates on all things video games with our ongoing coverage of The Last of Us 2.