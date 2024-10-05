It's not hard to see why Deadliest Catch is one of the most popular reality shows out there. The quest to haul in loads of crabs during the Alaskan king crab and snow crab fishing seasons has led to battles with the elements — especially the raging seas — not to mention the fact that it never sugarcoats how dangerous this work is for the fishing crews. Those crews have also grown into beloved fixtures on the show, especially Captain Keith Colburn, and the crew of the F/V Wizard. It's genuinely hard to imagine anything topping the thrills of Deadliest Catch, but there's a short-lived Discovery Channel series that manages to do just that: Catching Monsters.

Catching Monsters made its debut in 2015, a mere decade after Deadliest Catch. It more than lived up to its title, as a group of fishermen hunts down Bluefin tuna. The "monsters" part comes from the fact that different species of bluefin tuna vary in size, especially the Atlantic bluefin, which can weigh up to a staggering 2,000 pounds. Add in the fact that bluefins can fetch a whopping price on the fish market, and Catching Monsters has enough intrigue to rival shows like Deadliest Catch and Wicked Tuna. But what exactly makes it the best fishing show on the Discovery Channel?

Key Differences Separate ‘Catching Monsters’ and ‘Deadliest Catch’

Catching Monsters' biggest draw — and what sets it apart from Deadliest Catch — is the struggle that fishermen undergo while attempting to catch bluefin tuna. It's an undertaking that doesn't just require skill, but also support from a fishing crew. Catching and reeling in the Atlantic Bluefin is not an easy job, which makes one Catching Monsters episode, "Tug of War," all the more interesting. In "Tug of War," Captain Trevor Malone resolves to catch a bluefin using nothing more than a single hand-line fishing reel. Any other fisherman would balk at this type of challenge, but Malone approaches it with gusto, leading to an intense scene when he finally stumbles upon a bluefin. Another standout moment has Captain Jeff MacNeill attempting to prove his worth by chasing down a bluefin into waters that are occupied by fishers looking for herring; even though he doesn't succeed, the intensity will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Another major difference between Catching Monsters and Deadliest Catch is the weather conditions that both series take place in. In Deadliest Catch, there are massive waves, rain, and other forces of nature that impede fishermen's hauls. By contrast, Catching Monsters takes place in relatively calm waters, where the sun seems to be always shining. "If anyone's seen Wicked Tuna, this show is a little more artistic and a little more cinematic," Captain Matt Panuska said in an interview prior to Catching Monsters' premiere. If it weren't for the title of the show, and the size of the fish the fishermen were hunting, you'd almost think Catching Monsters was about guys taking time off work to fish. But the fact that they have to struggle in such pristine conditions is a major draw for the show.

Why Does ‘Catching Monsters’ Only Have One Season?

Catching Monsters is unique in the Discovery Channel catalog because it's only had a single season. Considering how other Discovery shows have spawned a fleet of spin-offs, this is a surprise, which begs the question: why was the show never renewed? Part of it could be the timing, as Catching Monsters premiered alongside Deadliest Catch. The latter show probably drew more viewers due to its intense depiction of crab fishing, and the mix of personalities. The narration for both shows is wildly different, as well; while Deadliest Catch's Thom Beers knows how to hook viewers with his voiceovers, Catching Monsters' John Beach tends to repeat himself more often than not. It's one thing to describe what's happening on the screen, and another to do it in a way that hooks the viewers' interest. Catching Monsters was a show that had a great hook, a unique approach to each episode, and could have run for a very long time. If it was continuing today, it's hard not to imagine a world where it gave Deadliest Catch a run for its money.

