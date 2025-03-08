If you’re reading this from Canada, you may have noticed that you are missing the latest seasons and newest episodes of your favorite U.S. shows from Discovery and Investigation Discovery (ID) in your television lineup. That’s because several Canadian TV providers are no longer carrying these networks as part of their cable packages. Don’t worry, Rogers and TELUS are still offering these channels to their customers. Or you can stream them on Citytv+ through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Some other channels are claiming to be rebranded versions of Discovery and ID, but don’t be fooled by these imposter channels. They do not offer you the latest from many of the same shows you know and love. If you can’t find Discovery or ID in your TV guide, call your TV provider and ask why they’re missing. Without them, you won’t find the latest episodes and newest seasons of the top-rated shows like Naked and Afraid, Expedition X, Moonshiners (Discovery), Death By Fame, Hollywood Demons, A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read (ID), and more.

What's Coming Soon to Discovery and Investigation Discovery (ID)