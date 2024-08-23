The Big Picture A Discovery of Witches & Mayfair Witches are new to Netflix's Top 10 shows in the U.S.

Both shows are based on best-selling novels.

Mayfair Witches has been renewed for Season 2, while all 3 seasons of A Discovery of Witches are available for binge-watching.

The proof is in the pudding, maybe in the cauldron. Audiences are already ready for Spooky Season. Two shows on Netflix's Top 10 T.V. Shows in the U.S. are brand new to the streaming site, hitting it just Monday and they both involve a spellbinding story based on a best-selling novel. A Discovery of Witches has peaked at #4 thus far, now sitting at #7, and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches currently sits at #8.

Both shows are based on novels by Deborah Harkness and Anne Rice respectively. Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches provided inspiration for Mayfair Witches and Deborah Harkness's book of the same name, A Discovery of Witches, inspired the first season of the AMC original. The shows were dropped on Netflix this week as part of a deal with AMC for Netflix to stream 13 of its most popular shows. Others that dropped Monday include Interview With the Vampire and Fear the Walking Dead.

Catch Up on Mayfair Witches Before Season 2

Close

At San Diego Comic Con, the trailer for the second season of Mayfair Witches was dropped. The first season follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) after she finds out she is the heir apparent of a long dynasty of witches. As she travels to New Orleans to find more about her birth family, it kicks off a series of supernatural events. The show has been renewed for a second season. At the end of Season 1, Rowan gave birth to her son. Now in the trailer, Rowan says "it has to stop." And "I'm going to take care of it." That "it" will likely be revealed come Season 2. Tongayi Chirisa and Jack Huston also star.

Mayfair Witches 6 10 An intuitive young neurosurgeon discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Release Date January 8, 2023 Cast Alexandra Daddario , Tongayi Chirisa , Jack Huston , Harry Hamlin Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Watch on Netflix

Get Spellbound By A Discovery of Witches

Image via Sundance Now

All three seasons of A Discovery of Witches are available on Netflix. Each season mirrors the three books in the All Souls trilogy. Season 1 follows A Discovery of Witches, Season 2 follows Shadow of Night, and Season 3 follows The Book of Life. The series as a whole follows witch, Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and vampire, Matthew de Clermont (Matthew Goode), in a deliciously forbidden romance. After Diana accidentally discovers a book that could hold the secrets to the origins of witches, vampires, and daemons alike, they must find out what it's truly hiding before it falls into the wrong hands. Joined by Diana's aunts Sarah Bishop (Alex Kingston) and Emily Mather (Valarie Pettiford) as well as Matthew's extended vampire family, they unravel secrets that could change how creatures view one another forevermore. Edward Bluemel and Lindsay Duncan also star.

A Discovery of Witches Diana Bishop, historian and witch, accesses Ashmole 782 and knows she must solve its mysteries. She is offered help by the enigmatic Matthew Clairmont, but he's a vampire and witches should never trust vampires. Release Date January 17, 2019 Cast Matthew Goode , Teresa Palmer , Edward Bluemel , Valarie Pettiford , Alex Kingston , Owen Teale Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Bad Wolf Characters By Deborah Harkness Production Company Bad Wolf, Sky UK Story By Deborah Harkness Number of Episodes 25 Streaming Service(s) AMC+ Expand

Watch on Netflix

The shows are a part of a collection of 13 AMC shows now available on the streaming site:

A Discovery of Witches

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire S1

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Dark Winds

Fear the Walking Dead

Gangs of London

Into the Badlands

Kevin can F*** Himself

Monsieur Spade

Preacher

That Dirty Black Bag

The Terror

S1 The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Both shows are sure to put you in the spooky spirit this fall, so catch up on them now on Netflix.