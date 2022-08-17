It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit, and Discovery+ knows it! Variety is reporting that four new Christmas movies will be coming exclusively to the streaming service, but with a twist. The four movies are being made by the Food Network and HGTV and will feature some of the channels' biggest stars. Additionally, all four films will become available to stream exclusively on Discovery+ on November 11.

Making movies is a huge departure for the pair of networks. Since both Food Network and HGTV launched in the early 90s they have stayed true to reality programming, with Food Network creating cook shows and HGTV focusing on home improvement. But, this move comes after the success of last year’s Candy Coated Christmas, which premiered exclusively on the streamer and featured the host of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond. This year, the holiday fun is being expanded to four movies and HGTV will be getting into the holiday spirit too!

From Food Network, fans will be getting One Delicious Christmas featuring iron chef and channel main stay Bobby Flay and A Gingerbread Christmas featuring pastry chef and Ace of Cakes host Duff Goldman. Once Delicious Christmas will see Flay in a supporting role, playing a food critic who the film’s main characters must impress with their cooking skills to secure an investment from a restaurant mogul. A Gingerbread Christmas will have Goldman stepping into familiar shoes as he will play a food celebrity who is hosting a gingerbread house competition with a huge cash prize.

HGTV will be giving fans A Christmas Open House featuring Home Town hosts and real life married couple Ben and Erin Napier and Designing Christmas featuring designer and Love It or List It host Hilary Farr. In A Christmas Open House, the Napiers will be playing a pair of gifted home renovators who help the main character renovate her late mother’s home in time to sell it by Christmas. In Designing Christmas, Farr will be playing the wise mentor to the host of a home renovation show who struggles to separate work and love.

In a statement about the four upcoming films, Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of US Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery, told Variety:

“The holidays are huge for HGTV and Food Network, which together attracted 90 million seasonal viewers last year. So we expanded our offerings and produced four scripted holiday features for Discovery+, each showcasing some of the biggest personalities on Food Network and HGTV. We will promote them to approximately 35% of the available cable audience by running spots on HGTV, Food and the rest of the WBD portfolio of 25+ cable networks, exposing our great talent to even more potential fans.”

You can stream these four-holiday movies exclusively on Discovery+ on November 11.

Check out the full synopsis of all four movies below:

A Christmas Open House:

Melissa Norwood (Katie Stevens) is an ambitious Atlanta property stager who teams with her old high school crush, David Phelps (Victor Rasuk), to sell her newly married mom’s home in their small Georgia home town. The place is cozy but hasn’t been updated in decades, so the two join up to renovate the place before a couple of wealthy potential buyers are due to see the house on Christmas Eve. Melissa would love to spend a portion of her budget on a few custom projects created by a unique couple, Henry and Sarah Wright (Ben and Erin Napier), who are gifted at small town home restoration and appreciate the legacy of a family home. Henry is a master woodworker and custom furniture builder, and Sarah is an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices. As Christmas approaches and the tensions grow, so does a romantic relationship between Melissa and David, but the fact that Melissa intends to return to Atlanta and start her own business with the cash she will get from the property sale, while David has no intention of leaving his home town, could be a deal breaker for their new relationship.

Designing Christmas:

For the past six years, interior designer Stella (Jessica Szohr) and contractor Pablo (Marco Grazzini), have charmed homeowners and viewers alike as co-hosts of the renovation show “House Sweet Home” by relying on their expertise and palpable on-screen chemistry despite not being an actual couple. After the owners of the home slated for their upcoming holiday episode pull out, Pablo and the “HSH” team convince Stella to be their next client in hopes of saving the episode and the show itself. This has a trepidatious Stella not only agreeing to renovate her family’s Victorian home with Pablo (a.k.a. The Sledgehammer), but also moving her impending nuptials to fiancé Jack (Mykee Selkin) up several months in a bid to make this their biggest and best episode yet. As Stella and Pablo labor together more closely than ever before to bring her family’s beloved home back from a state of disrepair in time for the Christmas Eve ceremony, Stella confides in her mentor Freddy (Hilary Farr) about the complicated and unexplored feelings that could jeopardize everything.

A Gingerbread Christmas:

After a devastating workplace development throws Hazel Stanley’s (Tiya Sircar) job prospects as a full-time architect into question, she leaves NYC to spend the holidays with her father Ted (Sugith Varughese) in her suburban Chicago home town. While there, she discovers that the family bakery is even worse off than she imagined, having been on the decline since the passing of her mother. And to add insult to injury, her former best friend Shelby (Kyana Teresa) has opened a trendy new bake shop across the street. When all seems to be lost, she gets the idea to enter a Gingerbread house competition led by homegrown food celebrity Mark Clemmons (Duff Goldman) offering a $100k prize — enough to get the ailing bakery back on track. While working on her magnificent cookie edifice, a romance begins to bloom with a local contractor, James Meadows (Marc Bendavid), who — along with his daughter — has been helping her father out by lending his baking prowess to the place while trying to fix it up in his spare time. A series of frustrations and misunderstandings threaten to tear them apart, but will the magic of the holiday lead everyone to have a Merry Christmas?

