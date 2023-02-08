The only constant in life is change, and it seems like this old adage also applies to the constant stream of tweaking, canceling, and merging going on at Warner Bros. Discovery. In the flurry of shifts to their streaming platforms, Warner Bros. Discovery is now expected to keep Discovery+ as its own standalone streaming service. This new plan will not change the company's plan to launch its combined service with HBO Max, which is expected to launch later this year. This new plan was originally reported to The Wall Street Journal and later covered by The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. Discovery originally announced its plan to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ last year. The stated reason for the merger was their apparently complementary subscriber bases. HBO Max provides a solid catalog of scripted content, filled with both legacy and original programming, and Discovery+ features a plethora of reality and documentary programming. Of course, the streaming platforms are incredibly different, however, Warner Bros. Discovery was confident in the compatibility of the two very different content catalogs in creating the optimal streaming service.

The new, combined service is expected to make its launch this spring under a new name. The new service would combine series such as HBO's The Last of Us and The White Lotus with HBO Max series such as Hacks, and Discovery programming such as the many HGTV series in its catalog. The new plan will not change the planned merging of content. However, it will keep the Discovery+ streaming service as its own, separate, lower-cost option for viewers not interested in scripted programming. This shift would allow the service to retain subscribers not wanting to pay for the new, expanded streaming service.

Image via HBO

RELATED:

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Movie Starts Filming Early Next Year, Says Director Matt Shakman

This choice is certainly an indicator of the growing vulnerability of streaming services in today's economy. With worries of a recession and inflated costs of daily necessities, streaming services have found themselves in a vulnerable position. Last week, when Netflix (mistakenly) announced its plans to come down hard on password-sharing users, many subscribers took to TikTok and Twitter to voice their opposition, many calling for a mass exodus from the streaming app. As Collider previously reported, Netflix was quick to pull back on its original announcement which restricted password sharing.

However, despite the new plans to maintain Discovery+ as an independent streaming service, it looks like some content is already making its way over to HBO Max. The series from Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network can now be found on HBO Max.