In a directing career that spanned six decades, Luis Buñuel became one of the renowned figures in the surrealist movement – cinema’s equivalent of the artist Salvador Dali. The pair collaborated on Buñuel’s first film, Un Chien Andalou, famous for its image of an eyeball sliced open by a straight razor. Buñuel’s work is filled with the disconcerting imagery and attention to dreams of surrealism, but to dismiss his films as the inaccessible exercises of an art movement would be a mistake. Buñuel’s movies are consistently funny and surprising, with a satirical take on power and privilege. Turning 50 this year, there’s no better starting point than The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, the director’s most effective and inventive film.

The plot of The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie is straightforward enough. A group of Parisians, along with the Ambassador for Miranda (a fictional South American country), attempt to have dinner together but are constantly interrupted. The film opens with elements that suggest a mix of farce and political thriller, but the story becomes imbued with dream sequences that are increasingly violent and surreal.

If the term “bourgeois” dates the film to a time when cultural argument was very much influenced by Marxism (particularly in France, where the film was made), then the “bourgeoisie” of the title are only too familiar. They’re the upper middle-class being chauffeured around Paris from one mansion or restaurant to another. They’re waited upon by a small army of housekeepers and grounds people. Their conversation revolves around traffic delays, how to mix drinks, and the proper way to serve food.

The bourgeoisie at the center of the film define themselves by their good taste. In one significant scene, following a lecture on mixing the perfect dry martini, François Thévenot (Paul Frankeur) calls in a chauffeur to offer him a drink. When the man downs the glass in one, it’s taken as evidence of his inferiority by the pitying bourgeoisie. However, Buñuel is clearly taking aim at the pretensions of this group and their arbitrary concepts of taste and decorum.

The immorality of main characters is epitomized by Rafael Acosta (Fernando Rey), a foreign ambassador based in Paris. He’s trafficking cocaine via the diplomatic bag, to be bought by Thévenot and Henri Sénéchal (Jean-Pierre Cassel). Acosta’s South American country, Miranda, is clearly a dictatorship engaged in the violent suppression of its people. Their drug deal in the embassy is presented as a matter-of-fact business transaction. When later confronted by a female “terrorist” from Miranda, he arranges to have her abducted in broad daylight on the streets of Paris, but only after she’s rejected his sexual advances.

At various stages of the film, Acosta is challenged about human rights violations, for which he always has a slick response. The one time he does lose his cool, challenging a Colonel (Claude Piéplu) to a duel when he’s hounded at a dinner party, the scene turns out to be a dream. It’s clear Acosta’s middle class friends know exactly what he represents, but they would never be so indiscreet to mention it in real life. Towards the end of the film, when Acosta is asked about Nazi fugitives in Miranda, Florence Thévenot (Bulle Ogier) starts describing his personality in the simplistic terms of a horoscope reading. The bourgeoisie are proficient in perpetuating their lies about one another.

This disparity between appearance and reality is also made clear in one of the film’s oddest characters – Monsignor Dufour (Julien Bertheau), a Catholic bishop who asks the Sénéchals for a job as their gardener. He initially takes them by surprise, appearing at their house in overalls from the shed. They treat him like a “commoner” and rudely eject him. When Dufour reappears moments later in his bishop’s robes, they’re embarrassed and deferential. Throughout the film, Alice Sénéchal (Stéphane Audran) treats him as an authority figure when he’s dressed as a bishop (kissing his hand) and as a servant when dressed as the gardener (sending him to fetch chairs for a dinner party). Clearly the clothes make the man. The bourgeoisie go through the motions of deference to the church, but Dufour’s actions suggests the relationship is inverted.

Dufour frames his desire to become the Sénéchal’s gardener around being a “worker-priest,” a French Catholic Church initiative to help clergy reconnect with concerns of the working class. The joke here is that Dufour connects only with the bourgeoisie, as they invite him along as an occasional dinner guest (properly attired, of course). Criticism of organized religion runs through Buñuel’s films, with the church and its representatives made to look ridiculous through such hypocrisies. Towards the end of the film, Dufour is called away from his gardening duties to give the last rites to a dying man. On his deathbed, the man reveals that he was once a gardener for Dufour’s parents and poisoned them with arsenic due to their abusiveness. Praising God for bringing them together, Dufour delivers absolution and then kills the man with a shotgun. To say that Buñuel’s films are unpredictable is an understatement.

Dufour’s parents are just two of the many murdered people who haunt the film. The story of their poisoning mirrors the superbly creepy ghost story told by a young army officer to the bourgeois wives in a café. In a flashback, the officer’s younger self encounters the ghost of his mother, who makes a startling appearance in a window (nothing in the preceding film has prepared the audience) and then as a disembodied voice rustling the clothes in her closet. It’s an incredibly uncanny piece of filmmaking that matches the best horror movies.

If the set-bound scenes in the homes of the bourgeoisie seem deliberately flat, then the many dreams and memories within the film have a startling vibrancy, typical of Buñuel’s interest in the subconscious. He’s a master of capturing the imagery and twisted logic of nightmares. In one dream, another army officer meets his dead mother who is now the same age as him, set in a town where a church bell tolls incessantly. The ghost of a dead police sergeant appears in another dream, looking to repent for torturing prisoners in a piano hooked up to electric cables. If there's any equality suggested in the film, then it's in the common experience of dreaming. The characters are fascinated by dreams, and they bring a richness of sound and imagery that repeats through the film: ticking clocks, bells, guns, and broken skulls.

In the funniest and most disconcerting moment, the main characters attend a dinner party thrown by a Colonel in what appears to be a particularly unrealistic set. As they sit down to eat, a curtain rises to reveal they’re actually on a stage with an audience watching (yet another thwarted dinner). Henri Sénéchal wakes up in shock, realizing he's late for the Colonel’s real dinner party, which duplicates the dream in many ways – although that also turns out to be a nested dream experienced by Acosta. It’s an audaciously funny moment that recalls the surrealist sketches and dream sequences of the (contemporary) Monty Python’s Flying Circus. In other scenes the main characters attend a café that has run out of everything apart from tap water and a restaurant that’s “under new management” because the corpse of the previous owner is laid out in the back room. These absurdities grow in pace as the film progresses.

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie opens like a farce (with the Sénéchals sneaking out of their own dinner party to have sex in the garden), but descends into a situation where the audience no longer knows what is real. However, this is more than just an exercise in the absurd. Every time the bourgeoisie are challenged, whether it's Acosta fielding uncomfortable questions at the Colonel’s dinner party or the whole gang getting arrested for drug smuggling, somebody wakes from a dream. Despite their constant frustration of not getting to eat dinner, the main characters generally display a coolness in the face of the most ridiculous problems. They're safe in the knowledge their money and status will protect them from any threat. When they get machine-gunned at their final dinner party (presumably by rival drug-smugglers, The Marseilles Gang) it's no surprise to find out this is also a dream.

In that sequence, Acosta almost gets away from the killers, but is caught under the table when he reaches for a slice of lamb. Buñuel suggests that the relentless greed of these people should be their undoing, but has his eyes open to the fact this will not be the case. Acosta awakens in his apartment, finds a fridge stocked with food, and finally sits down to eat. Perhaps the slyest joke of the film is the suggestion that any of these characters would ever go hungry. The enduring image of The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, amidst all its incredible ideas, is one of the simplest. At various points during the movie the main characters are depicted endlessly walking down a country lane. They show only mild concern, although it’s clear they’re on a road to nowhere.

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie is a perfect introduction to Buñuel’s feature films. Its absurdism is taken to greater extremes in his follow-up The Phantom of Liberty, an even more disjointed set of vignettes that includes a meal where the guests defecate at the table and eat in private. Buñuel was interested in dissecting the social norms of the middle class, and the dinner party (most significantly in his earlier The Exterminating Angel) is one of its clearest expressions. When asked which of the characters he liked best from The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, Buñuel replied, “The cockroaches” (referencing the insects that pour from the torture piano). The title suggests a slight comedy of manners, but the film is acerbic and angry. The labeling of its main characters as "bourgeois" may seem antiquated, but their selfishness and entitlement is only too familiar — we just know them by other names today.