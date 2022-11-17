Disney's Enchanted laid the bricks for a twisted fairytale, which will be continued, 15 years later with the release of Disenchanted on November 18th. Director and producer Adam Shankman announced that filming had wrapped back in August 2021 and the wait for this dreamy film is now coming to a close soon. Disenchanted will bring together the original beloved cast, along with many new faces in interesting roles. Fans will get to see more of Amy Adams' magic, Patrick Dempsey's alluring looks, James Marsden's charm, and Idina Menzel's captivating role.

The director and producer of the film, Adam Shankman is known for directing the 2007 award-winning film Hairspray, the Adam Sandler comedy Bedtime Stories, the 2002 American coming-of-age romantic drama A Walk to Remember, and the Taraji P. Henson-led romcom What Men Want. Along with Barry Sonnenfeld and Barry Josephson, Adams is also the movie's co-producer. It will be interesting to see his capabilities in this long-awaited sequel. Disenchanted is filmed in Ireland, following the story of ten years after Princess Giselle's happily ever after.

While fans await to see their favorite stars again, Disenchanted has a lot more to offer than just its previous stars. With a new cunning villain, more friends, enemies, and two exceptional comedic actors like Oscar Nuñez and Maya Rudolph, the cast is certain to bring to the movie plenty of laughs in addition to their strong acting abilities. The lovable and hilarious chipmunk Pip will also be seen again, with an improved animation. To make it easier to follow the story of Disenchanted, below is a list of all the actors and characters.

Amy Adams as Giselle Philip

Image via Disney

Amy Adams made her acting debut in the 1999 black comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous and has gone on to star in some of Hollywood's biggest films, such as Nocturnal Animals, Man of Steel, and Arrival. Adams starred in the lead role as Giselle in the Enchanted in 2007 and received the nomination for her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress (Comedy or Musical). Her first look in Disenchanted, as shown in the trailer, is innocent and sweet. However, things take a turn for her as she wishes for a fairy-tale life and inadvertently becomes the evil stepmother. Despite returning to her role after a gap of 15 long years, Adams still looks natural. Though her character Giselle now has a wicked side. The period ball-gown costumes and typical Disney stepmother persona suit her well.

Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip

Image via Disney

The Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey has also retained his role as Robert Phillip in Disenchanted. Giselle met him when she was transported to another world as a human. There, she meets the divorce lawyer Robert Philip and falls for him. Dempsey plays the role of a perfect friend in Enchanted, and fans wish him by Giselle's side in Disenchanted, too, as she gets in trouble again. In the trailer, Robert can be seen buying a new house together with Giselle, Morgan, and his baby daughter Sophia assumed to be their newborn child. Though it's been a long since fans saw their cute love story, there is still an alluring warmth around his role. Dempsey has also starred in successful films like Can't Buy Me Love, Loverboy, Sweet Home Alabama, Freedom Writers, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and Bridget Jones's Baby.

Gabby Baldacchino as Morgan Philip

Image via Disney

Gabby Baldacchino replaces actress Rachel Covey in the role of Robert's daughter, Morgan Philip. According to the sequel's plot, Giselle will have a legal marriage to Robert and become Morgan's stepmother. She will have a significant part in Disenchanted, where Giselle plays an "evil" stepmother as a result of her magic request. In the trailer, Morgan appears to be a strong-witted teenager. It also seems she's having disagreements with her stepmother as she exclaims, "this world is different." Following this, fans can see various evil acts of Giselle towards Morgan, like leaving her locked in a room. It’s only a matter of time until fans figure out how the film and her character play out, but she looks promising.

James Marsden as King Edward

Image via Disney

James Marsden is famous for his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men film series. His other notable works films include The Notebook, Superman Returns, and Sonic the Hedgehog films. After playing the role of prince charming Edward in Enchanted, viewers were swayed by him. He stole the show as the heartthrob in the first part, now fans await to see more of his charm in the sequel. In the trailer, Marsden looks as youthful and entertaining as before. However, after being led by his stepmother's goon to engage in adventures and fight ogres, Edward finally marries in the sequel and Queen Narissa loses her crown. He will be seen romancing Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine. Marsden holds his character and brings him to life in a comedic, lively way. His cute childish actions, infectious smile, and vacant expressions make him the perfect King Edward.

Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine

Image via Disney+

The Queen of Broadway is also returning for the sequel with her role as Nancy Tremaine. In the early 2000s, Idina Menzel made the shift from stage performances to film and television roles. Menzel is well-known for her performances in Broadway musicals. Since 2013, she has also provided Elsa's voice for Disney's animated Frozen series. In Enchanted, Nancy played Robert's girlfriend, but the film ended with Giselle staying with Robert in Manhattan while Nancy depart for Andalusia to wed the naive but gentle Prince Edward. Whether she finds true love in Edward and gets her happily ever after is for the sequel to tell. However, to everyone's delight, Idina will finally sing in Disenchanted after her non-singing role in the first part. There's a lot to look forward to with Menzel's role.

Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe

Image via Disney+

Every fairytale needs a dark villain, and Maya Rudolph will fulfill the role in Disenchanted. Queen Narissa, played by Susan Sarandon, was the only major antagonist in Enchanted; however, the sequel raises the stakes by including a real dark triad, with Rudolph taking the lead as Malvina Monroe. The anticipation for the movie increased after Disney released the first image of Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph's characters in Disenchanted. Rudolph is known for her role in the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. Additionally, she has acted in a number of movies, including Grown Ups, Bridesmaids, Inherent Vice, Sisters, and Life of the Party. She has also performed voices for characters in animated movies including Shrek the Third, Big Hero 6, The Angry Birds Movie, The Emoji Movie, and The Willoughbys, among others, demonstrating her versatility as an artist. Most recently, Rudolph starred in the Apple TV+ workplace comedy series Loot. Rudolph excels at portraying characters who are larger than life, so it will be exciting to watch her take on a Disney villain.

Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen

Image via Disney

Yvette Nicole Brown's casting as Rosaleen in Disenchanted is a power move. The film steers away from conventional princess dynamics and turns the notion of happily ever after by showcasing a diverse, female-led supporting cast. Brown is a comedy dynamo best known for the ABC sitcom The Mayor, the 2015 version of CBS' The Odd Couple, and the NBC series Community. In addition, Brown will contribute significantly to this musical comedy, thanks to her singing skills from Community. With her recent roles in Big Shot, Muppets' Haunted Mansion, Alice's Wonderland Bakery, and Crossing Swords, Yvette Nicole Brown is swiftly establishing herself as a Disney mainstay. Her role as a part of the villain trio in Disenchanted will be quite an experience for the fans.

Jayma Mays as Ruby

Image via Disney

Jayma Mays is most known for her role as Emma Pillsbury in the teen musical series Glee. She is also well known for her roles as Debbie in The Millers and Charlie Andrews on the NBC science fiction series Heroes. Her followers are thrilled to see her in this story as a part of the new cast of characters in the sequel. Along with Maya Rudolph as Malvina and Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen, Mays will play Ruby in the villain trio. Her role thus far seems exciting and intriguing. Mays is no stranger to the movie industry; she has worked on projects like Red Eye, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and The Smurfs, but Disenchanted will be her first fairytale. Carrying her singing experience from Glee, Mays might be seen singing in the musical too.

Apart from this amazing cast of characters, Disney fans will also see Oscar Nuñez as Edgar, Kolton Stewart as Malvina Monroe's son Tyson Monroe, and Griffin Newman as the voice of Pip, the beloved chipmunk friend of Giselle. Ann Harada, Michael McCorry Rose, and James Monroe Iglehart are among the other actors in the movie. Sophia, the infant daughter of Robert and Giselle, is portrayed by twins Mila and Lara Jackson.