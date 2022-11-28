You know who are awesome? Disney villains. In the renaissance era, the villains were practically a brand themselves in the same way that Disney Princesses are. But, in the last decade or so, Disney has been slipping away from the campy classic villains like Ursula or Jafar and more toward twist villains or misunderstood anti-heroes. Now, Disney seems to be making up for that lost time in their long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted, which features two villains in the same vein as their classic bad guys. Firstly, there is Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), the Evil Queen of the suburbs. Second, there is the villainous side of Giselle (Amy Adams) that makes her into a Wicked Stepmother. Both of these characters embody two of the most classic Disney Villain archetypes and both of these actresses commit to the roles with so much glee and enthusiasm that it almost makes up for the lack of distinct villains in the more modern Disney animated films.

Queer Influences on Renaissance-Era Disney Villains

The renaissance era of Disney, which roughly lasted from 1989’s The Little Mermaid to 1999’s Tarzan, is arguably the era responsible for the most recognizable villains. Scar, Hades, and Ursula represented the more fun and campy villains that brought such a commanding presence that they almost overshadow their respective heroes. Starting with Ursula, the first villain of the renaissance era, these villains were inspired by drag queens and queer culture of the Baltimore-DC and New York areas. Ursula specifically was based on Divine, the famous star of John Waters’ Pink Flamingos and Hairspray. The lyricist of these films, Howard Ashman, was a part of these communities in the 1970s-1990s and thought throwing in some influences from there would help make these new batch of villains stand out. And he was absolutely right, “Poor Unfortunate Souls” is basically just a short drag show plopped right in the middle of The Little Mermaid.

What Happened to Classic Disney Villains?

This bit of queer influences, done with love by Ashman in a way that embraces and celebrates the community instead of demonizing it, is still what makes these movies stand out. It added a bit of fun, and a lot of camp, to these pretty straightforward stories and fairy tales. But the issue that came up with this in later years is that it often came at the cost of overshadowing the heroes. Especially as Disney wanted to focus on stronger leads with a bit more depth to them, the villains started to just kind of disappear. Well, they are technically still there, but the focus on them is drawn away significantly which makes them all the more forgettable. The room for these types of characters in these films just got smaller and smaller. Some of their more recent movies don’t even have villains at all, like Encanto. This isn’t a good or bad thing, not all stories require the same types of characters. But the lack of them is surely missed, which only makes the Enchanted films more special.

What 'Enchanted' Gets Right

The biggest difference with how Enchanted and Disenchanted handle their satire of Disney tropes is that while it pokes fun at them, they also remind us why we like these tropes in the first place. In the other modern Disney movies, this type of satire is made for a quick joke or to subvert expectations. But Enchanted still uses these tropes. Giselle still is an authentic Disney Princess, true love is still the motivation behind a lot of the characters, and the villains act like classic Disney villains.

The first film's villain, Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon), is a pastiche of The Evil Queen from Snow White and Lady Tremaine from Cinderella. Unfortunately, Narissa doesn’t get a whole lot of time in the film and doesn’t switch from the cartoon world to the real world until the very end. So, the primary gimmick of seeing Disney characters interact with normal people in New York isn’t really done with her. Susan Sarandon’s performance is doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Even though the character is underwritten, the spirit of the Disney villain is still there and serves as a nice building block for what the sequel does.

Image via Disney+

Malvina Monroe Is a Callback to Classic Disney Villains

Maya Rudolph’s Malvina is the primary protagonist of Disenchanted and is like a combination of The Evil Queen, Maleficent, and Cruella de Vil. Unlike Narissa, she’s not an animated character that lands in the real world. She’s just a suburban soccer mom whose personality is exaggerated into being the Evil Queen in Giselle’s new home of Monroeville, after Giselle wishes her life was more like a fairy tale. Maya Rudolph nails all the staples of the villains her character is inspired by. She is a master of the “evil and loving it” attitude from Cruella, the sternness and fearsomeness of The Evil Queen, and the sarcastic wit of Maleficent. A lot of this performance is made even better by Rudolph’s natural comedic timing and the fact that she is able to go so “big” with the performance in the way that Narissa was never allowed to in the first movie. She is able to be just as bombastic and wacky as Giselle and Prince Edward (James Marsden), instead of just being the antagonist the heroes have to overcome. Malvina is basically Narissa 2.0. An improvement on the original in every way with a lot more time dedicated to her to give her more of a chance to chew some scenery.

RELATED: 'Disenchanted' Director Adam Shankman on Figuring Out the Story for the ‘Enchanted’ Sequel and 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Giselle Makes for a Perfect Villain

The other villain is Giselle, who turns into an evil stepmother after she wishes for her fairy tale life. She isn’t necessarily an outright villain because her wickedness is treated more like a Jekyll and Hyde situation. Sometimes, the other guy takes over, and she becomes this villain while she’s in town. It’s a slow process that only gets worse as the clock gets closer to midnight. This version of Giselle is like a combination of Lady Tremaine and Mother Gothel from Tangled. The type of villain that is all about narcissism and having power over the people in her life. Much like how Amy Adams was perfectly able to embody a Disney Princess, she does an equally good job at hamming it up as a bad guy.

The biggest achievement of having both Giselle and Malvina as antagonists is that you get to see them interact and fight with each other. This even brings back into the drag show aesthetic of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” in this film's villain song, “Badder,” which has both of them musically dueling each other. The choreography, lyrics, and performances make it worthy of being considered one of the great villain songs of Disney's filmography and it is an absolute highlight of the film.

Image via Disney+

Griffin Newman as Pip Elevates the Evil Pet Trope

The most unexpected part of this film is also how it uses the trope of villains having evil pets. Pip, Giselle’s chipmunk buddy from the first film, returns to the real world in this film. Falling under the same curse that makes Giselle evil, Pip turns into her evil pet cat. Replacing Jeff Bennet from the first film, Pip is now voiced by Blank Check co-host Griffin Newman. It’s pretty big shoes to fill, stepping into a role previously played by one of the most prolific working voice actors. But Newman really steps up to the task and delivers two hilarious performances. Not only does he use two different silly voices for Pip in both his chipmunk and cat form, but he also is able to sing clearly and never breaks out of the voice. It's a really impressive showcase coming from someone who isn't a veteran like Bennet is. It shouldn’t be a surprise that he is able to kill it in this role, his voice work as Orko in last year’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation proved that he is a skilled voice actor who can bring a lot of humanity to the goofiest of characters. But this role surprisingly asks for a lot, and he delivers.

It helps that Newman is also a comedic actor, which adds a lot more personality to him and makes him more memorable. It's similar to how Iago in Aladdin is distinct almost solely due to the performance of Gilbert Gottfried. While his role is definitely smaller than the other two villains, it adds another layer to make this whole movie a celebration of Disney villains.

The Enchanted Movies Remind Us Why We Love Villains

The biggest difference between the Enchanted movies and other modern Disney films is that it doesn’t necessarily want to be a response to old tropes and highlight how unrealistic they are. It’s more of a direct satire, used in a way that reminds its audience why these tropes are fun in the first place. As much as movies like Maleficent and Cruella want to show that these villains are misunderstood, that doesn’t get rid of the fact that it’s also fun to watch villains who just enjoy being evil. These tropes are still parodied, but the parody comes from how they clash with a place a bit more in touch with reality. It’s a fish-out-of-water scenario instead of just being used for jokes. The actors embodying these characters are able to play that aspect up to create some of the most memorable villains in the Disney canon from the past decade.

With any luck, more Enchanted movies will be made to further celebrate these styles of characters. If there is no longer room in the mainline Disney animated films for this specific brand of fun, it’s at least refreshing to see it in this franchise.