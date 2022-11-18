Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for DisenchantedIt’s been fifteen years since we last saw Giselle (Amy Adams) in Enchanted, and although she found her true love’s kiss with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Disenchanted shows that the story doesn’t necessarily end with happily ever after. Disenchanted also takes place fifteen years after the first film, sending Giselle, Robert, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their baby Sofia out of New York City and into the suburbs of Monroeville, which Giselle loves because it reminds her former home of Andalasia. However, Monroeville isn’t as idyllic as it seems, and thanks to a magical wishing wand—which can only be used by a “true daughter of Andalasia”—Giselle wishes that her family could have a fairy tale life. Naturally, that wish means both good and bad things for Giselle, Robert, and the people of the newly named town of Monrolasia.

In this highly-anticipated sequel, does Giselle get her fairly tale life? Does everything end happily ever after this time around? Keep reading to find out what happens in the end of Disenchanted.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Disenchanted’ Review: Maybe Happily Ever After Should’ve Been the End

Can Giselle Escape Becoming an Evil Stepmother?

One of the major downsides to using this magical wishing wand is that it’s quickly turning Giselle into an evil stepmother. Almost immediately, Giselle becomes aware of the dangers of this magic, and thanks to a magic scroll (voiced by Alan Tudyk), she learns that she has until midnight to reverse her spell (classic fairytale timing!), or the magic will become permanent. Unfortunately, Malvina, (Maya Rudolph) the queen of the new Monrolasia, doesn’t want to lose her power, so she sends her two lackeys Rosaleen (Yvette Nicole Brown) and Ruby (Jayma Mays) to steal the magic wand.

Despite trying to fight her evil stepmother-ish ways, Giselle can’t help but imprison Morgan in their attic when she sees her with Tyson (Kolton Stewart), the son of Malvina. Giselle catches Morgan trying to escape in order to explain to Tyson that she can’t go to the ball with him later that night. Giselle pushes Morgan into their backyard well, which leads to Andalasia, so that Morgan can find magic that will undo the wishing wand’s spell.

Does Giselle Destroy Andalasia?

Upon arriving in Andalasia, Morgan realizes that the magic being used in Monrolasia is zapping Andalasia of its power. If Giselle’s wish isn’t taken back, it will mean the end for the fairy tale land. With the help of Nancy (Idina Menzel), Morgan figures out that the best way to remind her stepmother of who she used to be is with her memory tree. At home, this memory tree exists as a craft representing memories, but in Andalasia, it’s a real tree that shows memories past.

However, when Nancy and Morgan get back to Monrolasia, they discover that Giselle has already got the magic wand back from Malvina, demanded she take over as queen of Monrolasia, and become locked in a fight with Malvina for the throne. When Morgan brings the craft representing the memory tree to Giselle, she cruelly rips it to pieces, calling it “useless garbage.” But as the pieces fly around, so do Giselle’s memories of her non-evil past, almost knocking the evil out of her.

Image via Disney+

Yet the land still needs to be fixed, as Andalasia is fading away. This gives Malvina the perfect opportunity to present Giselle with a difficult choice: save Morgan from a sleeping potion, or wait until midnight so that the change remains permanent, leaving Andalasia to die. Malvina even steps on the magic wand, making it all but certain that Giselle and Andalasia are all but doomed. As the clock gets ready to strike twelve, Robert and Tyson run up to Monrolasia's clock tower to stop the gears from counting down and giving Giselle more time to make things right (even though, you know, that’s not how time works).

Cause That's the Power of Love

Upon seeing the broken wand, Giselle realizes that you can’t break magic, and that Morgan needs to make a new wish to save them. While it was thought that Morgan couldn’t use the magic, since she’s not a true daughter of Andalasia, the fact that she’s Giselle’s daughter makes her one. Giselle starts to fade away, while Morgan wishes that she was home with her mom, as the magic bursts out amongst everyone in a purple glow.

Immediately after, Morgan wakes in her bed in Monroeville, with Giselle completely back to normal, and with everyone else remembering the “strange dream” they had of what happened at the ball. Malvina and Giselle bury the hatchet, agreeing they can work together, and Giselle’s family seems to have finally found their happily ever after. It might not be the fairy tale they imagined, but having each other makes it perfect for them.