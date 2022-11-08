We're just days away from the long-awaited Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, and as excitement continues to ramp up, Disney+ has shared a new featurette on how the upcoming movie captured its magic. Rather than center on the literal magic and effects of the movie, the clip focuses largely on the cast, including its lead Amy Adams, and their characters.

Director Adam Shankman and Adams kick off everything by highlighting the core of Enchanted: Giselle. As Disenchanted primarily follows her and her attempts to recapture her happiness, the clip explores how Giselle went from the joyous character viewers first met to unlocking her darker side. Both Shankman and Adams note how fun it was to explore that wicked side of Giselle. Her story becomes a cautionary tale and offers longtime and new fans a fresh and exciting perspective.

Maya Rudolph expresses a similar sentiment. She plays the film's main villain, Malvina Monroe, the queen bee of Monroeville determined to make life difficult for Giselle. Rudolph mentions how she always wanted to play a princess, but that a villainous character is "really juicy." Intermingled footage from the movie gives another taste at Rudolph's villain and the heightening conflict between her and Giselle. It also seems that rather than stop Giselle, Malvina will further stoke that wickedness.

Image via Disney+

Finally, the featurette continues to build anticipation by promising a film that viewers will surely enjoy. Like its predecessor, Disenchanted will be filled with musical numbers. Rudolph notes how people will love that aspect of the movie. She also includes how Idina Menzel will join in the singing, which she didn't do in the first movie. Adams ties everything up by stating that the movie will bring viewers on "a wonderful, adventurous ride" that captures what made Enchanted so beloved.

Disenchanted reintroduces viewers to Giselle, who is now married to Robert (Patrick Dempsey). Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) is a teenager, and the family has welcomed a new baby. Despite this perfect family image, the charm of city life has worn off for Giselle. Wanting to find that happiness again, she and her family move to the suburban town of Monroeville, where Malvina is set on causing trouble for her. As Giselle's desperation grows, she turns to Andalasia for help. After a spell goes wrong, the kingdom, Monroeville, and Giselle's happiness are in jeopardy.

Shankman directed a screenplay by Brigette Hales, with story by David N. Weiss, Richard LaGravenese, and J. David Stem. Shankman, Jo Burn, and Sunil Perkash executive produced, with Adams, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Barry Josephson as producers. Alan Menken did the music and score, with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Additional cast includes James Marsden, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Oscar Nuñez, Ann Harada, Michael McCorry Rose, James Monroe Iglehart, and Kolton Stewart.

Disenchanted premieres November 18 exclusively on Disney+. Watch the new featurette below: