Good news for fans of Enchanted! In a brief clip released by Disney+, the stars of the 2007 film announced both the release of Enchanted to the streaming platform and the release window for the much-anticipated sequel, Disenchanted.

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, the stars of the 2007 film made the announcement via a short video, giving fans a small glimpse into what is to come for the pairing of Giselle and Robert Philip. Filming on Disenchanted wrapped in August, and the sequel has had a long road to its release, having been greenlit all the way back in 2010. The sequel will certainly have a lot of ground to cover in catching us up with the pair.

According to a statement made by Adams herself, the sequel is more of a straightforward musical than the original, which functioned more as a parody with only three songs included as cartoonish punctuation to the live-action setting. Much of the original cast will be returning for the sequel, including James Marsden as the clueless Prince Edward, Idina Menzel as Prince Edward's lady love, and Robert's formerly career-minded ex, and Susan Sarandon's Queen Narissa.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: James Marsden and Idina Menzel Returning for Disney’s ‘Enchanted’ Sequel, ‘Disenchanted’

A few new faces will also be joining the cast, including Maya Rudolph in the role of a villain. Little is known about her exact role in the film, but the longtime Saturday Night Live alum is sure to make for a memorable antagonist in line with Sarandon's memorable 2007 performance.

No exact release date has been set for Disenchanted, however, according to the announcement made today, the sequel will be released sometime in 2022. The first film, Enchanted, is now available to stream on Disney+. Check out the announcement video with Adams and Dempsey for Disenchanted below.

'Hocus Pocus 2’: Sam Richardson Joining the Sanderson Sisters in Disney Sequel Crap dang it, this rocks!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email