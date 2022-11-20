Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted, doesn’t just bring back Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and James Marsden from its predecessor. Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz have also come back for this installment to pen 10 new musical numbers for the assorted characters to sing. It’s always good to see musical legends like these two out producing new songs in any capacity, even if their work here is, undeniably, a step down from the ditties crafted for the original Enchanted. Nothing here approaches the wit of “Happy Working Song” while the original movie’s structure of using different styles of songs to mirror the history of animated Disney films is the kind of clever touch Disenchanted’s soundtrack could’ve used.

Looking over all the musical numbers of Disenchanted, the glaring shortcomings and commendable virtues of this movie’s soundtrack are glaringly apparent. Even if these songs can never escape the long shadow of its predecessor’s musical numbers, there’s still a lot of value to be had in ranking the musical numbers of Disenchanted from worst to best.

10/10 10. "Andalasia"

Disenchanted’s tunes do not kick off on the right note thanks to this opener song “Andalasia,” sung by new Pip the Chipmunk voice actor Griffin Newman. It’s a treat to hear Blank Check host and Podcast: The Ride fixture Newman in a major Disney movie. However, digitally altering his voice to be squeaky and also having him speak in a thick New York accent doesn’t do the trite lyrics of this song any favors. There’s too much going on with Pip’s voice, the vocals are often more messy than amusing. Unfortunately, the lyrics are never quite good enough to make it worth all the effort to decipher what Pip’s saying. The attempts at comedy (namely lingering on the word “suburbia” as a word of importance) especially fall flat. As an introduction to the musical landscape of Disenchanted, this comes up short.

9/10 9. "The Magic of Andalasia"

Shockingly, “The Magic of Andalasia” is the only tune in Disenchanted belted out by the incredible James Marsden. He and Idina Menzel are handed this ditty, which emphasizes the powers of the Andalasian wishing wand that’s set Disenchanted’s story into motion. Despite having two incredible singers at its disposal, “The Magic of Andalasia” is a forgettable song, especially in its stilted blocking and minimal dance choreography. Surely there was a more visually vibrant way to execute this song, which mostly just comes off as cramped in its final presentation. Marsden, and Menzel too, deserved better than this afterthought of a musical number.

8/10 8. "Love Power (Reprise)"

The emotional climax of Disenchanted hinges on a big emotional conversation between Giselle and her stepdaughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino). This communication is conveyed through the tune “Love Power (Reprise)," which would desperately want to be the kind of song that can make moviegoers cry just from thinking of its existence. Unfortunately, this short reprise isn’t all that remarkable, mostly because it’s difficult to get all that invested in the two characters at the heart of this scene. Poignancy doesn’t just happen when characters sing in sad tones, you have to earn people’s investment to get them emotionally wrapped up in somebody’s arc. Disenchanted’s problems with character work leaves “Love Power (Reprise)” feeling hollow rather than the second coming of “When Somebody Loved Me.”

7/10 7. "Love Power"

One of the few things audiences could count on with an Enchanted sequel was that Idina Menzel’s role as Nancy would be greatly expanded. In the wake of the Frozen movies, there was no way Menzel would get left on the musical sidelines like she was in Enchanted. Naturally, then, Menzel gets her own standalone melody named “Love Power.” It’s a tune that certainly leans into this singer’s gifts as a vocalist, but lyrically, it’s pretty forgettable. Handing Menzel the phrase “Let it grow/let it glow” especially crosses over from a cute homage to eye-roll worthy reference. It was a good idea for Disenchanted to utilize Menzel’s singing chops, but it should’ve done so in a much more interesting manner.

6/10 6. "Fairytale Life (The Wish)"

As a song, “Fairytale Life (The Wish)” isn’t especially bad, especially since, as a slower melancholy tune, it does offer up a welcome chance for this soundtrack to slow down. The atmosphere is welcome, but Schwartz’s lyrics are missing an extra sense of either cleverness or emotional insight. There’s just little in the phrasing here, save for the clever rhyming of “changed” and “estranged," to ensure that this song will stick around in your memory. Plus, the sudden awkward introduction of Pip the Chipmunk into the middle of what’s otherwise a downer song (presumably just so Giselle has somebody to talk to) is a weird tonal beat that undercuts the already underwhelming elements of “Fairytale Life (The Wish)."

5/10 5. “Perfect”

4/10 4. "Even More Enchanted (Finale)"

Disenchanted manages to correct a glaring shortcoming in certain modern Disney musicals like Frozen in giving its characters a big song to sing for the final scene of the movie. The absence of such tunes makes the presence of “Even More Enchanted (Finale)” welcome and Schwartz finds some cute ways to build off the lyrics of the original “Even More Enchanted” to show Giselle’s growth over the last two hours. Unfortunately, it’s oddly lacking in energy and pep, the two qualities you want to send audiences home with when you’re wrapping up a crowdpleaser musical like. Like too much of Disenchanted, “Even More Enchanted (Finale)” feels a bit too mechanical to reach its lofty ambitions of thrilling moviegoers.

3/10 3. "Even More Enchanted"

“Even More Enchanted” serves as the very first song in Disenchanted sung by characters within the actual story and not just in the movie’s framing device. In other words, this is a chance to truly announce the return of Princess Giselle and her affinity for signing wherever and whenever possible. This opportunity seems to have put the creativity of Menken and Schwartz into overdrive, as “Even More Enchanted” does brim with some wit and energy. Juxtaposing trappings of suburbia (like skunks and raccoons) with the enduring optimism of Giselle is a recipe for some clever lyrics while Schwartz provides subtle amusement in constantly conjuring up new words that rhyme with “enchanted.” It’s not indicative of the quality of many of the songs that follow, but “Even More Enchanted” is still a nice way to get viewers back into the musical world of Enchanted.

2/10 2. "Fairytale Life (After the Spell)"

There’s an undeniable sense of smallness to Disenchanted that often cramps its creative spirit. Whether a byproduct of shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic or being a Disney+ movie, Disenchanted too regularly reminds you of its budgetary constraints. A key reason why “Fairytale Life (After the Spell)” is so fun, then, is that it demonstrates the sort of financial opulence you want from a musical. A big splashy crowd dance scene finishes off this set piece and is an enjoyable enough sight to inject some energy into even the most cynical viewer. Plus, the initial sight of Patrick Dempsey coming out swaggering and singing a tune like he’s cosplaying a musical version of Cary Elwes in The Princess Bride is one of the more successful humorous moments of the whole movie. If all of Disenchanted was this funny and lavish, then this sequel could’ve had a shot of living up to its predecessor.

1/10 1. "Badder"

Sometimes, it’s difficult to pick the absolute best song in a musical movie’s soundtrack. For Disenchanted, there’s no question that such an honor goes to “Badder,” a ditty sung by Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph as both of their characters embrace their respective villainous nature. It’s incredibly fun just to watch Adams and Rudolph vamp around while performing this song, accentuating their wickedness with every flick of their hands or turn of their heads. The lyrics by Schwartz are also quite witty, particularly in showing how these characters are taking barbs at one another while also hyping up their evil personalities. Best of all, this is a kind of song that’s unique to Disenchanted, there’s no precedent for this sort of tune in the original Enchanted. Fun to listen to and commendably original, “Badder” is by far the highlight of Disenchanted’s soundtrack.