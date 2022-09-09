D23 Expo has finally returned, and Disney and their respective properties are releasing news all weekend long. Among them is news for the highly anticipated sequel to Enchanted, aptly titled Disenchanted Along with the trailer, Disney released a stunning new poster to keep fans... well, enchanted.

The new poster features the movie's core cast. Amy Adams poses front and center as Giselle, seemingly dressed like the princess she is, but with a sinister twist. She also holds a wand, foreshadowing the magical shenanigans that are bound to take place in the movie. Several familiar faces surround her, including Patrick Dempsey as Robert, Idina Menzel as Nancy, and James Marsden as Prince Edward. It also appears as though Pip, the lovable and hilarious chipmunk from the first movie, is also returning for the sequel. Along with prior Enchanted cast, the poster also spotlights Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe, donned in an outfit that clearly reminds viewers of her status within the film. In its entirety, the poster is ripped right out of a fairytale (naturally), with a gorgeous blend of colors that transport us right back to Andalasia.

Disenchanted picks up 10 years after the events of Enchanted. Robert and Giselle are wed, and Morgan has hit her teenage years. While the shine of "happily ever after" was fun at first, Giselle begins to grow weary of her city life. So, she and her family move to a suburban town called Monroeville, hoping to capture the magic they once knew. However, the town's resident "queen bee" Malvina doesn't make it easy on Giselle. Desperate to gain the perfect life again, Giselle turns to Andalasia for help, but a spell gone wrong jeopardizes both her happiness and Andalasia.

Image via Disney

Enchanted first released in 2007 and quickly became a well-loved film that still holds its charm all these years later. It followed Giselle, a soon-to-be princess from the animated world of Anadalasia. But when the evil queen and future stepmother banishes her, Giselle lands in modern day, live-action New York, where she is forced to rethink her ideas of romance after meeting the cynical (but handsome) divorce lawyer Robert.

Disenchanted is written by Brigette Hales from a story by J. David Stem, David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese. Adam Shankman directs the film. Adams, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Barry Joseph produced, with Shankman, Jo Burn, and Sunil Perkash as executive producers. Alan Menken did the music and score, with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Additional cast includes Yvette Nicole Brown, Gabriella Baldacchino, Oscar Nuñez, Jayma Mays, Ann Harada, Michael McCorry Rose, James Monroe Iglehart, and Kolton Stewart.

Disenchated arrives on Disney+ on November 24. Check out the new poster and trailer below: