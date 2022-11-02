Following the release of a new trailer, Disney+ has shared a handful of new character posters for Disenchanted. The highly anticipated Enchanted sequel reintroduces viewers to Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey), as well as a couple other familiar faces and a number of new ones. The posters highlight the core returning cast and newcomers who may play a large role within the movie.

First up are Giselle and Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), the "queen bee" of Monroeville. Though we've already seen Giselle's poster steeped in red, Malvina's poster focuses on the blues and contrasts Giselle's. But like Giselle, Malvina offers a slightly sinister look, as she will be the initial antagonist that pushes back against Giselle and her family. Robert and Morgan's (Gabriella Baldacchino) posters are similarly foreboding, emphasized in the unsmiling expressions they wear. As highlighted in the latest trailer, they will also struggle to acclimate to their new living situation.

The tone switches up with Prince Edward (James Marsden) and Nancy (Idina Menzel). The now-wed couple have lived a literal fairy tale life in Andalasia, with Prince Edward as ridiculously dramatic and hilarious as ever. Their posters are matched by Ruby (Jayma Mays) and Rosaleen (Yvette Nicole Brown), two current residents of Monroeville. While they offer uplifting smiles, don't be fooled -- they also "know wicked when they see it." The final poster spotlights everyone's favorite talking chipmunk -- Pip (Griffin Newman). His feisty spirit is sure to return, but for now, we'll be fawning over his cute little face.

Disenchanted is set 15 years after the events of Enchanted. It reintroduces viewers to a married Giselle and Robert, a teenaged Morgan, and the family's new baby. Despite living a seemingly perfect life, Giselle's enthusiasm for all things happily ever after has dimmed as she becomes weary of city living. To rectify this, she and her family move to the suburban town of Monroeville but struggle to adapt thanks to Malvina. As Giselle's desperation to recover the former magic of her life grows, she turns to Andalasia for help. But a spell gone wrong jeopardizes Andalasia, Monroeville, and Giselle's happiness.

Adam Shankman directs from a screenplay by Brigette Hales, with the story by J. David Stem, Richard LaGravenese, and David N. Weiss. Shankman, Jo Burn, and Sunil Perkash executive produce, with Adams, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Barry Josephson as producers. Alan Menken did the music and score, with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Additional cast includes Oscar Nuñez, Ann Harada, Michael McCorry Rose, James Monroe Iglehart, and Kolton Stewart.

Disenchanted arrives on Disney+ on November 18. Check out the new posters below:

