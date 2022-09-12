Releasing in 2007 to great critical and box office success, Enchanted was a hit with families all over the world. Disney took a risk by creating a film that put a slight meta twist on the princess genre, but it worked. The film was an early breakout role for Amy Adams who would later go on to star in some of Hollywood's biggest movies including American Hustle and Arrival. However, despite her career cruising through more mature genres in recent years, Adams couldn't help but realize the importance of her performance as Giselle and will reprise it for the upcoming sequel Disenchanted.

Enchanted takes place within the archetypal Disney environment, the aptly-named Kingdom of Andalasia. What takes place is the quintessential Disney narrative, as the evil Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon) plots to keep her throne after learning that she will lose it upon her son, Prince Edward (James Marsden), marrying his one true love. All tied up in a Mickey Mouse-shaped bow, Disney pulled no punches in creating the most 'Disney' film they could possibly create, and it was with this mantra that the film saw such success. With that in mind, and with the recent launch of Disney+, it was only a matter of time before we saw the sequel to this film. With the sequel's announcement on December 10, 2020, and with anticipation slowly building ever since now may be the perfect time to take a look at everything we know so far about Disenchanted.

What Is Disenchanted About?

The writers for this sequel had several options when it came to how they would continue this story, and they chose to stick to the real-world time difference between the two narratives. Fifteen years after the events of the first film we catch up with our protagonists Giselle (Amy Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey), and Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) who have since moved to a new residence in Monroeville. After a spell goes wrong in an attempt to save her current life, Giselle has to save her homeland back in the Kingdom of Andalasia and, in true Disney fashion, she must do, so before the clock strikes midnight. This plot promises to use some of the classic Disney narratives that were so successful in the first movie, but also stay true to the growing canon within this world and build upon it with new and exciting characters and plot threads. Fans of the original will also be excited about the musical possibilities the sequel may have to offer, with large successes from the first film being owed to its soundtrack. It has been confirmed that there are going to be seven songs in the new movie, with some being reprises. It is also confirmed by the man himself that Patrick Dempsey will be singing in the film, but it will take some voice to outshine the likes of Idina Menzel who is also confirmed to have two songs in the film.

Is There a Trailer for Disenchanted?

The first official trailer for Disenchanted debuted online on September 9, 2022, shortly after debuting at D23. The trailer looks to promise that this long-awaited sequel will be able to recapture the magic of the original film, which arrived 15 years ago. The trailer also teases an unexpected twist as Giselle starts to become a 'wicked stepmother' towards Morgan after her wish for a fairy tale life goes astray.

Who Is In Disenchanted?

Since Disenchanted wrapped up filming in August 2021, we have been able to identify the entire cast for the sequel. Unsurprisingly many favorite faces from the original are returning, with Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden all reprising their roles. Fans are happy to learn that the alumni have been upgraded too, with Maya Rudolph playing a new character named Malvina Monroe and Oscar Nuñez playing a character named Edgar. The addition of two strong comedic actors is sure to add not just strong acting talent to the film, but bundles of laughs too and would indicate that a funny script has been penned for the sequel. Interestingly, as some fans have noticed, the character of Morgan Philip has been recast with original actress Rachel Covey being replaced by Gabriella Baldacchino.

When Can I Watch Disenchanted?

It has officially been announced that Disenchanted will launch on Disney+ on Thanksgiving which is November 24, 2022. There have been images circulating online since filming wrapped last year of characters in costume, and we have since seen many promotional images that have caused a buzz within fan communities that will keep the excitement at large until the release day.

Who Is Behind Disenchanted?

The writer of the original film Bill Kelly has taken a step back but is still somewhat involved in the production of the sequel, with main writing credit going to Brigitte Hales. Kelly isn't the only big name not as involved in the sequel, with Adam Shankman taking over the directorial reigns from original director Kevin Lima. Shankman has major movies within his filmography, with directing credits on films like Hairspray, Rock of Ages, Bedtime Stories, and What Men Want. What this repertoire shows is Shankman's attention to the style in vibrancy that a film like Disenchanted is trying to create, which stands the sequel in good stead as we edge ever nearer to the release date.

What To Watch In The Meantime?

The most obvious suggestion for anyone waiting impatiently for the release of Disenchanted is to watch the original, Enchanted. With Disenchanted being released onto Disney+, potential viewers will have to have a subscription to the platform to watch the film and with that comes many other Disney titles including, but not limited to, Enchanted. Not only would this remind audiences of plot threads and characters leading up to the sequel, but it would also get many in the spirit of such a film with the musical numbers in particular worthy of a re-watch. As well as this, with Enchanted's ode to classic Disney princess films, it may be worth indulging in some of the inspirations behind Enchanted's tale. For example, both Sleeping Beauty and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are available on Disney+ and would provide the perfect appetizer before Disenchanted's main course. On top of all of these suggestions, Frozen is part of the Disney+ collection and contains some of the best musical numbers in modern Disney, with some standouts sung by none other than Idina Menzel. With suggestions like these and with much more available, it is impossible to be without viewing leading up to the launch of Disenchanted.