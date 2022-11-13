This Friday, Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Enchanted, arrives on Disney+. As viewers await the return of Giselle and her friends and family, Disney has been sharing clips from the movie to keep up excitement. The newest clip offers some music to the ears (literally) and features Amy Adams as Giselle and Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan.

The clip seems to be an early part of the movie as movers work in the background. Morgan is feeling down about the family's move and struggling to accept her new surroundings. Giselle empathizes with her and shares that she was in a similar situation once, too. But, ever the vessel for optimism, Giselle knows exactly the thing to cheer Morgan up. Unfortunately for Morgan, she knows what's about to happen next, too. Giselle then breaks into an upbeat song, and despite initial annoyance, Morgan soon allows herself to get swept up into the music. As it's not the full song, there's still plenty of time to see if Giselle sweeps other people in with her.

Like its predecessor, Disenchanted will be a musical, with Oscar-nominated duo Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz returning to do the music and lyrics, respectively. In earlier trailers, the musical aspect was teased but not quite fleshed out. This latest clip marks the first specifically music related teaser for the film. It brings the happy and playful tone viewers will recognize from Enchanted that continues to ensure the sequel won't stray too far from its roots.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: New 'Disenchanted' Clip Puts the Spotlight on Maya Rudolph's Villainous Queen

Disenchanted takes place 15 years after the events of Enchanted. Giselle has gained her happy ending (or so she thought) and is now married to Robert (Patrick Dempsey). Along with a teenaged Morgan, the family has welcomed a new baby. However, Giselle has grown discontent with her city life and opts to move the family in search of a fresh start. So, they move to a suburban town called Monroeville where a resident named Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph) makes adjusting difficult for Giselle. Desperate to recapture the magic, Giselle seeks help from Andalasia. But when her plan backfires, the town, Andalasia, and Giselle's happiness are at stake.

Brigette Hales wrote the screenplay from a story by J. David Stem, Richard LaGravenese, and David N. Weiss. It was directed and executive produced by Adam Shankman. Sunil Perkash and Jo Burn executive produced, with Adams, Barry Josephson, and Barry Sonnenfeld acting as producers. Additional cast includes Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Griffin Newman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Oscar Nuñez, Ann Harada, Michael McCorry Rose, Kolton Stewart, and James Monroe Iglehart.

Disenchanted premieres this Friday, November 18 exclusively on Disney+. Watch the new clip below: