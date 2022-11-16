Since Enchanted's release fifteen years ago, there have been whisperings of a sequel. For over a decade, rumors of a script have circulated, as well as cast members being bombarded with questions about the much-anticipated film during interviews. In December 2020, Disney finally made the announcement we'd all been waiting for: that Disenchanted is happening!

Enchanted hit theaters in the fall of 2007. In the movie, soon-to-be princess Giselle (Amy Adams) is banished from the magical, animated fairytale land of Andalasia by evil Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon) and finds herself in the middle of Times Square, New York City. Lost and very much out of her depth in the real world, Giselle meets cynical lawyer Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and his six-year-old daughter Morgan (Rachel Covey), who promise to help her find her true love Prince Edward (James Marsden) and return home. However, it seems Giselle's true love might not be who she expected.

Disenchanted was filmed over the summer of 2021.and picks up ten years after the first film. Giselle, Robert, and Morgan (now played by Gabriella Baldacchino) move to a new house in the suburbs, and Giselle realizes her happily ever after isn't all its cracked up to be. Disillusioned, she wishes for the perfect fairytale life, but the wish backfires and throws her life into chaos. In addition to Baldacchino, other new cast members include comedy greats Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe and Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaline, Glee's Jayma Mays as Ruby, and The Office alumnus Oscar Nunez as Edgar. Returning are Adams, Dempsey, and Marsden in their respective roles, as well as Queen of Broadway Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Disenchanted.

The production of Disenchanted has gone through a lot of stop-and-starts over the past decade. In the early days, Disney were eager for a release as soon as 2011. However, confusion arose among the cast and crew as they'd all heard different things regarding the development of the film. It was then said that filming was due to begin in the summer of 2017, however in January 2018, director Adam Shankman revealed that the script was still not finished.

When the film eventually entered its pre-production stage, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that this had to be done remotely. However, filming was able to take place as normal in the summer of 2021. Until very recently, Disenchanted was set to premiere on November 24, 2022, (Thanksgiving Day in the US). However, in October 2022, it was revealed that the movie will now premiere November 18, 2022.

Is Disenchanted Streaming Online?

Disenchanted will premiere exclusively on streaming platform Disney+ on November 18, 2022. In the meantime Enchanted is also available to watch on the service. At present, it is unknown whether Disenchanted will remain exclusively on Disney+ or whether streamers such as Prime Video and Netflix will eventually get to host it on their platforms. For the time being though, the House of Mouse's streaming platform will be the only place where you can watch this fairytale sequel.

Is Disenchanted in Movie Theaters?

Despite the huge theatrical success of its predecessor, there are currently no plans to show Disenchanted in theaters. In 2007, Enchanted was the second-highest Thanksgiving opening in the United States since the release of Toy Story 2. The film then went on to gross a worldwide total of $340.5 million, making it the 15th highest-grossing film worldwide in 2007.​​​​​​​

Watch the Disenchanted Trailer

Walt Disney Studios released an official trailer for Disenchanted on September 10, 2022. Giselle, Robert, and Morgan prepare for their new life in the suburbs, joined by both new and familiar faces. Without spoiling too much, it's safe to say we'll be in for a magical journey with plenty of light-hearted chaos and brand new musical numbers. From watching the trailer it's unclear whether we'll see any back-and-forth between the real world and the animated land of Andalasia, but be sure to be on the lookout for a certain talking chipmunk. A second trailer was released November 1. In it, we see a short snippet of Idina Menzel and James Mardsen singing a birthday duet for the newest member of the Philip family. We also get some background on how Giselle's wish came to fruition: an Andalasian wishing wand, of course. Meanwhile, now-teenage Morgan is not happy about moving away from the city and into the suburbs, and it seems that her reluctance isn't exactly unwarranted when Giselle's wish for a perfect life starts to go wrong.

What Is Disenchanted About?

Image via Disney

Set ten years after Enchanted, Disenchanted picks up with Giselle, her husband Robert, and stepdaughter Morgan leaving their New York City apartment for the suburb of Monroeville. When they arrive at their new home the family meet the head of the community Malvina Monroe who, it seems, is not to be trusted. Problems soon begin to arise for Giselle and her family. Desperate to bring back her happiness, Giselle wishes for a perfect fairytale. However, her plan backfires, and she must do everything in her power to save the ones she loves before the clock strikes midnight.

What Is the Background of Disenchanted?

Disenchanted is (as we've made clear already) a sequel to Enchanted, which was released in 2007. The original movie is a modern take on fairytale princess stories like Cinderella and Snow White, kicking off when Giselle is pushed through a portal by evil Queen Narissa. Narissa is the stepmother of Giselle's newfound true love Prince Edward. If Giselle and Edward marry, Narissa will lose her throne. The portal transports Giselle to the real-world New York City, and there she meets cynical divorce lawyer Robert and his six-year-old daughter Morgan. Robert promises to help Giselle find Edward - who entered the portal shortly after finding out what happened - and return to Andalasia. However, the much-loved trope of "opposites attract" comes to fruition as Robert slowly begins to soften towards Giselle, while she learns that life is not always perfect. Like the majority of much-loved romances, the movie ends with Robert and Giselle sharing a true love's kiss and beginning their happily ever after. Finally, fifteen years after Enchanted's release, eager fans will get to see what happens after the happily ever after when Disenchanted premieres.

Do You Need to Watch Enchanted (2007) before Disenchanted?

Although Disenchanted is a sequel, it isn't completely essential to watch Enchanted beforehand. From everything we know so far about Disenchanted, the premise and storyline seems to be completely new. However, with most of the characters from the first film set to make their return, it would be handy to have a bit of background information. Like the majority of sequels, there will no doubt be plenty of Easter eggs and inside jokes scattered throughout, so it might be a good idea to watch Enchanted if you want to be fully up-to-date with everything. Besides, it's 1 hour and 47 minutes of pure, feel-good Disney magic, and who would want to miss out on that?

