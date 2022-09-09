In 2007, Enchanted debuted to critical acclaim and instantly earned its spot in pop culture’s legacy for its novel and imaginative approach to fairytales. Nearly 15 years later, a sequel is set to hit our screens with the highly anticipated Disenchanted. And now, the upcoming sequel has released a trailer.

The trailer follows Giselle (Amy Adams) moving to a charming neighborhood in the suburbs with her family, including Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino), and their new baby. But all is not as Giselle would hope, and the eternal optimist struggles to find her happy ever after in the real world, after seeing how easily these things happen in Andalaisa. With some encouragement from Prince Edward (James Marsden), Giselle takes things into her own hands. But you know how they say be careful what you wish for.

The trailer does an excellent job of setting up what to expect from the upcoming film without giving too much of the plot away. Nostalgia is a key factor in what makes this exciting trailer work with the return of familiar characters that won the hearts of viewers a decade and a half ago.

Image via Disney

Enchanted followed Giselle, a princess-to-be who is exiled to New York City from the fairy-tale land of Andalasia, by her fiancé’s evil stepmother. There she meets the cynical Robert and his daughter, Morgan. Over the course of the film, Giselle learns that true love, and ‘Prince Charming’ could very well be different from what she initially expected. The sequel is set to pick up fifteen years after the events of the first film, giving fans a glimpse into what their ‘happily ever after’ looks like.

Disenchanted will also see the return of Idina Menzel as Nancy. Baldacchino replaces Rachel Covey as Morgan, Robert’s daughter. The upcoming sequel has also set up an impressive list of newcomers which includes Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Rudolph, Oscar Nunez, Jayma Mays, Ann Harada, Michael McCorry Rose, James Monroe Iglehart, and Kolton Stewart.

The sequel will be directed by Adam Shankman who notably directed A Walk to Remember, and the 2007 Hairspray remake. He will be directing from a script penned by Davis N. Weiss, Jessie Nelson, and J. David Stem. Shankman also provided the story for the sequel. The original film was directed by Kevin Lima from a script by Bill Kelly.

Wondering what to expect from Disenchanted? Adams previously revealed the movie will have more singing and dancing than its predecessor. Additionally, we know Rudolph is set to play the villain in the film. Beyond that, as expected, finer details of the film's story are being played close to the vest. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long as Disenchanted is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 24.

In the meantime, check out the trailer and synopsis below: