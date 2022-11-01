Disney has released the full trailer for its new film, Disenchanted, the musical comedy sequel to 2007's Enchanted.

The trailer shows Giselle (Amy Adams), while narrating about the scariness and excitement of change in your life, packing up her belongings and heading for a new life with her husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey). But when her new life in Monroeville, overseen by the nefarious Malvina Monroe, turns out to be less than she had hoped, Giselle turns to magic to give herself the fairytale life she always dreamed of. However, wishes always come with consequences, and Giselle soon finds herself cast in the role of the villainous stepmother to her stepdaughter Morgan (Baldacchino). It's up to Robert, King Edward (James Marsden) and Queen Nancy (Idina Menzel) to help Giselle right the wrongs before the clock strikes midnight.

Released in 2007 to immense critical and box office success, Enchanted was a surprise hit. The film served as both an homage and a parody to Disney's 'golden era' of animation, with princesses trapped in towers and dashing princes riding on white horses to save the day. Enchanted grossed $340.5 million worldwide against a budget of $85 million, and was nominated for three Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and won three Saturn Awards.

The film was a breakout role for Adams, playing the role of Giselle, a singing and dancing aspiring princess who dreams of meeting her prince and becoming a queen one day. Eternally optimistic and romantic, she is cast out from the (traditionally animated) world of Andalasia, a fairytale land, into modern-day New York City with all the sensibilities of a fairytale princess but none of the street wisdom needed to navigate real life. There, she meets a cynical divorce attorney who does not believe in true love, but her way of life eventually wins him over. Giselle learns how to live in the real world, and begins a happy family with Robert, and his daughter Morgan.

Returning to the cast from the original are Adams, Dempsey, Marsden and Menzel. Maya Rudolph joins the cast as the main antagonist, Malvina, while Gabriella Baldacchino replaces Rachel Covey in the role of Morgan, Giselle's stepdaughter. Adam Shankman directs the upcoming sequel, having previously successfully helmed musical features like Hairspray and Rock of Ages. The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, who was nominated for three Oscars for Best Original Song for his work on Enchanted, while Menken also composes the score.

The movie streams exclusively on Disney+ from November 18, but you can prep yourself now by watching Enchanted, which is streaming right now. You can check out the official trailer for Disenchanted and prepare to return to Andalasia, below.