It's been just over a year since we last caught up with the hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, aptly named elf companion Elfo, and demon pal Luci — and fans have wondered when we might get a release date for the fourth part of Matt Groening's medieval take on the Simpsons formula. Well, here's the good news: Netflix has just dropped a new trailer for the fantasy comedy series, confirming that all-new episodes for the fourth season — dubbed Disenchantment Part IV, as has been the title convention since the show started in 2018 — will debut on February 9 on the streamer.

Just as Disenchantment Part II left everything in a bit of a mess, Part III left more plot strands open than were tidily tied off. The biggest revelation: just about everyone outside Dreamland believes the place to hold secret, magical powers. Bean also developed strange abilities across the season, conjuring lightning to defeat the robot guards of Steamland. Whether Part IV will go any way in wrapping that up is yet to be seen: but clearly the show's writers have a helluva lot to sort out.

Whatever happens, it definitely looks like we're in for another season of us-and-them action between Bean, her friends, and nearly everyone else: as she says in the trailer, a whole lotta people would like to take control of the castle, both inside and out. What is for sure? Well, that "Holding Out For a Hero" instrumental is a terrific pick.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Framed!' Trailer Reveals a New Italian Comedy-Crime Series on Netflix

Watch the trailer below. Disenchantment Part IV hits Netflix on February 9. It features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson as Queen Bean, Eric Andre as the demon Luci, and Nat Faxon as Elfo. John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, Richard Ayoade, and Lucy Montgomery round off the top billed ensemble.

Here's the official synopsis for Disenchantment Part IV:

"The mystery of Dreamland’s origins - and the stakes for its future - become ever clearer as our trio - and King Zøg - find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans."

'Encanto' Almost Had a Post-Credits Scene, and You Can Watch It Now Even more capybara action!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email