When we last visited Dreamland in February 2022, it’s fair to say that the kingdom had seen much better days. On the brink of collapse, with our heroes and their allies scattered across the world, it was quite a downbeat ending to the fourth season of Disenchantment. Fortunately, the kingdom’s luck will (hopefully) turn around soon as our long wait for the next batch of episodes is nearly over!

It was recently announced that Disenchantment will return incredibly soon on Netflix for its final run of episodes. As sad as it will be to say farewell to this impressively silly and dramatic animated fantasy series, fingers crossed that it goes out on a high note! After forty episodes of wacky misadventures to Heaven, Hell, Steamland, and back, can our ragtag group of somewhat questionable heroes save the day and restore power in Dreamland? Let’s hope so! Keep reading below to learn everything we know so far about Disenchantment Season 5.

Watch the Disenchantment Season 5 Trailer

This official trailer for Disenchantment Season 5 was released by Netflix on August 2, 2023, and it does a sensational job of recapping Bean’s journey so far during the series. Alongside her best friends Elfo and Luci, Bean has unfortunately been fighting a losing battle against Queen Dagmar and her hellish forces for quite a while now. “Part” 5 looks just as intense, as the trailer teases Bean’s final confrontation with Dagmar, with the fate of Dreamland (and possibly even the entire world!) hanging in the balance. Only time will tell if our unlikely team of heroes will survive this epic final stand, but we can still hope for a happy ending here, even if God says that “the worst is yet to come…”

Yes! Disenchantment Season 5, consisting of ten episodes, is currently scheduled to debut on Netflix on Friday, September 1, 2023. All ten new episodes will be released at once, meaning this final journey through Dreamland will be a very binge-able experience! All four “parts” of Disenchantment are available to stream right now on Netflix. If you’ve never seen the series before and want to catch up, or you want to re-watch them all before the final batch of episodes gets released, they’re all in one convenient spot for your treasured time on the couch.

Who's Making Disenchantment Season 5?

Disenchantment was created by Matt Groening, a creative mastermind in the world of TV animation. He previously created other unbelievably popular animated series such as The Simpsons and Futurama, the latter of which just returned from cancelation once again for an all-new season on Hulu. Apart from creating Disenchantment, Groening has also written for the show and has remained an executive producer throughout its entire run. Series showrunner Josh Weinstein is also no stranger to the world of animation and Groening’s work in particular. He previously worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner on The Simpsons from 1992 to 1998. Since then, he has also written episodes of Futurama and of course Disenchantment, in addition to being an executive producer on both as well. Weinstein also wrote quite a few episodes of the immensely popular Disney animated series Gravity Falls. Disenchantment is brought to life by an extensive team of directors and writers. On the directing side, we have Dwayne Carey-Hill, Peter Avanzino, and Ira Sherak, among many more. On the writing side, we also have Patric M. Verrone, Bill Odenkirk, and Jameel Saleem, alongside many others too.

Who's In the Cast of Disenchantment Season 5?

The main cast of Disenchantment consists of Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric André as Luci, Nat Faxon as Elfo, John DiMaggio as King Zøg, Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona and Prince Derek, Maurice LaMarche as Odval, and Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar. Other significant secondary cast members include Billy West as Sorcerio and many of the elves, David Herman as Jerry, Lucy Montgomery as Bunty, Meredith Hagner as Mora, Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer, Noel Fielding as Stan the Executioner, Richard Ayoade as Alva Gunderson, and Phil LaMarr as God.

What Happened Previously on Disenchantment?

Disenchantment Season 4 began with Queen Dagmar trying to force Bean to marry Satan in order to settle her longstanding debts in Hell. Suffice it to say, Dagmar’s plan quickly falls apart when Bean escapes back to Dreamland with Elfo and Luci, further fuelling her desire to get revenge and take over the kingdom. Upon arriving in Dreamland alongside King Zøg, now cured of his madness, they all discover that it has already been taken over by Cloyd and Becky in their absence. The two are being manipulated by a cursed ventriloquist dummy named Freckles who has come to life. The identity of who is possessing Freckles is unknown, but the dummy has an unusually strong connection to Zøg, prompting many fan theories as to who it may be.

After the throne is taken back from Cloyd and Becky, Freckles escapes for the time being. Bean discovers that Dreamland was once the true home of the elves and Sea Trøgs, the latter of which have been secretly living in a submerged part of Dreamland Castle. Zøg also learns he has a bear cub son that he names Jasper. Meanwhile, the elves and Sea Trøgs are fighting over a magical goo, while Bean has nightmares about their rising conflict and her mother, Queen Dagmar, returning. Bean unexpectedly meets a doppelganger (Bad Bean) with magical abilities, who is secretly working for Dagmar and Satan to corrupt her. Both Beans have a massive showdown that destroys part of Dreamland. Bad Bean is defeated, but Bean is nearly killed. She is saved by the mermaid Mora, while Zøg and Orval travel to Steamland to rescue Derek and Jasper, who were lured there by Freckles. All five end up being captured by P.T. who owns a local circus that showcases "freaks". With everyone split up and drawn away from Dreamland once again, Dagmar and Satan return to claim the throne.

What Will Disenchantment Season 5 Be About?

Without a doubt, Disenchantment Season 4 was extremely busy and, in hindsight, we can see why! It had to set up a lot of different storylines for this upcoming final group of episodes. With such a considerable ensemble of characters, Season 5 will likely be just as entertainingly chaotic, as all the show’s biggest mysteries should be revealed and the conflict in Dreamland resolved. So, with that said, what will the final story be about?

Everything is building towards the final confrontation with Dagmar and Satan to save Dreamland. Despite our core group of characters being split up right now, we can only assume that Bean will bring them all back together and lead the charge for the final battle. Bean, Luci, and Elfo have made many allies during the series, and so, there are many familiar faces from across the world that they could call on to help them secure a victory. It will also be very interesting to see which major mysteries get wrapped up, such as discovering the true identity of the soul possessing Freckles. We also need to learn about the origins of the mysterious goo that the elves and Sea Trøgs are fighting over, as well as more about their forgotten histories connected to Dreamland. Here's the official synopsis:

It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.

More Shows like Disenchantment That You Can Watch Right Now

Disenchantment ultimately does a great job of balancing both comedy and drama within its high-stakes fantasy storylines. So, while you’re waiting for Season 5 to get released, why not check out some other amazing animated series that similarly embrace this super engaging storytelling approach? Here are some of our top picks:

Adventure Time (2010-2018)

At first, Adventure Time follows the hilarious adventures of Jake the Dog and Finn the Human, brothers (there’s a long story there!) that love looking for treasures and saving princesses as they travel around the magical world of Ooo. This impressive ten-season series showcases a massive ensemble cast of characters spread across this insane world, which offer countless laughs, crazy action-packed battles, and even heartfelt moments as Ooo’s history is slowly uncovered.

Gravity Falls (2012-2016)

Gravity Falls follows siblings Mabel and Dipper Pines as they arrive in the remote titular town where they’ll be spending the summer. They live with their Grunkle Stan, who proudly scams tourists with his fake attractions at the Mystery Shack. Mabel and Dipper quickly learn that there’s more to this strange town than they first thought, stumbling across many supernatural creatures and events, leading them to start investigating the origin of all these oddities.

The Dragon Prince (2018-)

The Dragon Prince revolves around Callum and Ezran, half-brothers who find themselves on the run alongside an elven assassin named Rayla. Against all odds, the three join forces to protect a dragon egg and return it to its mother, the Queen of Dragons. Along the way, they must evade forces from both the human kingdom of Katolis and other magical creatures from Xadia to prevent greater conflict between their two realms. The entire series so far (5 seasons) is available to stream right now on Netflix.