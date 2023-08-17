The Big Picture The trailer for Disenchantment Season 5 reveals Bean's epic confrontation with her evil mother Dagmar as the fate of Dreamland hangs in the balance.

Bean discovers her dormant magical powers and must gather allies to defeat Dagmar, including revisiting Alva Gunderson and teaming up with Mora the mermaid.

A sense of dread and impending war loom over the season as Bean faces her destiny and tries to subvert the prophecy of sacrificing someone she loves, leading to a climactic showdown between Bean and Dagmar.

Hear ye, hear ye! Netflix's Disenchantment approacheth its epic conclusion with Season 5 just over two weeks away from premiering on September 1. Collider is excited to share a new trailer that teases what's to come in Queen Bean's final confrontation with her evil mother Dagmar. The whole of Dreamland hangs in the balance as friends, foes, and everything in between from all across the land including the depths of Hell and heights of Heaven return to see this story to its (hopefully) happy ending.

The trailer opens with Bean being captured by Dagmar before being subjected to shock therapy that awakens her dormant magical powers. Bean has always been no ordinary princess, but she's determined to live her life how she chooses, and her powers make that all the more possible. Killing her mother will be no small feat as Dagmar resurrects Bad Bean, her evil doppelganger, in order to fulfill the prophecy expected of her and bring about the world's end. The Devil is also by Dagmar's side, even if he's not particularly enthusiastic about it. Much of the season figures to follow Bean as she focuses her powers and gathers allies in anticipation of the clash with Dagmar, revisiting Alva Gunderson in Steamworld and fighting alongside and proclaiming her love for Mora the mermaid who just saved her from a certain death at the end of Season 4.

A sense of dread hangs over Disenchantment Season 5, even if it keeps the animated laughs coming. Bean is finally facing her destiny and tries desperately to subvert the prophecy that she'll take the life of someone she loves. The exorcist Big Jo ominously tells Bean "There will come a time when you must choose who you would live for and for whom you would die," which further teases the dangers that await her and her companions as they fight an uphill battle against Dagmar. War is inevitable and Bean and her allies will need to pull out the big guns in order to come out victorious. Luckily for Bean, everyone she's met is willing to fight by her side, including the two companions whom she started her journey with - Elfo and Luci. In the end, the trailer shows it will all come down to one final climactic showdown between Bean and Dagmar that will decide the fate of everyone.

Matt Groening and Company Return for One Last Fantastical Ride

2023 is proving to be a fantastic year for fans of Matt Groening with not only Disenchantment returning, but also Futurama rising from the dead once again for a new run of episodes on Hulu. For his fantasy series, Groening re-teamed with Josh Weinstein, a former writer, and showrunner of The Simpsons opposite Bill Oakley during the animated comedy's golden years, to develop the story. Claudia Katz and Deanna MacLellan will also serve as executive producers, with the animation done by Rough Draft Studios, Inc..

Abbi Jacobson leads the cast as Bean with Nat Faxon playing her cute and feisty little elf sidekick Elfo, Eric André as their demon pal Luci, and Futurama vet John DiMaggio playing Bean's father, King Zøg. The cast is rounded out with Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Tress MacNeille, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West.

The final countdown to Disenchantment Season 5 is on as the series premieres on Netflix on September 1. Check out the exclusive trailer below.