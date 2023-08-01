The Big Picture The final season of Disenchantment is set to premiere on September 1, promising an epic battle for Dreamland as the characters fight for their happily-ever-after.

The trailer recaps previous episodes, highlighting Bean's journey and struggles, including a bizarre moment when she had to decapitate herself.

Fans of Matt Groening can look forward to more animated content in the future, with The Simpsons being renewed through 2025 and Futurama currently airing its revived 11th season.

All great tales come to an end, and it’s not different with Disenchantment. The animated series returns to its final season – or “Part 5” as Netflix dubs it – in just about a month and with only one question to answer. Will the inhabitants of Dreamland be able to live happily ever after? The trailer released today suggests that they’ll have to fight tooth and nail throughout the ten episodes to achieve it.

The trailer starts out by doing a somewhat extensive recap of previous Disenchantment episodes. From Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) neglecting her future as a traditional princess to her adventures through Dreamland with her (then) newfound friend and demon Luci (Eric Andre). The recap highlights Bean’s many figurative and literal falls, and also that weird time when she had to decapitate herself.

Then it’s time to look forward as the trailer highlights that Disenchantment will bow out exactly as it came: With Bean sticking with her friends to the very end. In order to go out with a bang, we’ll see a little bit of everything: War, iron suits, legions of demons, and more decapitation. And yet, God themselves pop in to say that the worst is yet to come. How can it get worse? We'll have to wait a month to find out.

The Groening-verse Continues

2023 is a great year for fans of everything created by Matt Groening. Earlier this year, tent pole animated series The Simpsons was renewed by Fox through 2025 – which will take it past the 800-episode mark and make it one of the longest-running series ever. Season 35 premieres this October. Aside from that, Futurama was revived for an 11th season that is currently airing on Hulu. And Disenchantment wraps it up by having Groening humor across several genres for fans of his animation style.

The voice cast of Disenchantment also features Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West.

Netflix premieres the final episodes of Disenchantment on September 1. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: