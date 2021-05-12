2012’s Bethesda Softworks hit Dishonored actually had a special cameo by Carrie Fisher, as revealed by a new NoClip documentary. If players go completely out of the main path and kill a special character, they get rewarded with voice responses from our eternal Princess Leia, an amazing Easter egg that few people may know about.

In the documentary, Dishonored designer Harvey Smith talks about how the team of Arkane Studios developed the game’s coolest cameo. One of the main locations of the first Dishonored is the capital city of Dunwall, a grey city that underlines the oppressive regime featured in the game. In this city, speakers constantly remind the local people about the regime’s reach, giving orders and delivering pieces of propaganda. It happens that, if a player goes out of their way to kill the spokesperson charged with the radio emissions, a new figure rises to take care of the announcements, a secretary voiced by Fisher. As Smith describes the idea:

“We got to work with Carrie Fisher and we told her this is supposed to sound like the wheels have come off, and you don’t know what you’re doing, but you’re trying to hold it together and put a brave face. So, it’s a subtle detail, but if you go out of your way and kill that guy, it’s not a mission or whatever, but you can go do it, then the next series of street speakers are done with her voice.”

There was obviously a lot of thought put into this special cameo, especially since the requirements to see it is well hidden in the game. The street speaker change would probably be a nice enough cameo for players to be satisfied, even without a huge voice actress involved. However, the fact that Fisher was involved makes this secret even more impressive.

Dishonored was met with both critical and player praise after its release, kicking off a new franchise for Bethesda Softworks that already consists of three standalone games. Ever since Bethesda’s acquisition, the franchise belongs to Microsoft.

You can check out the full NoClip documentary on the making of Dishonored below:

