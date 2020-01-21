Wanna Play the ‘Disintegration’ Beta for Free? Watch the Trailer & Enter Our Giveaway

Want to get your hands on a brand-new game before the rest of the world? Of course you do. We’ve not only got a new trailer for Disintegration, the upcoming first-person shooter with part of the Halo brain trust behind the scenes, we’ve also got a bunch of closed tech beta codes to give away to lucky winners on a variety of platforms so you and your buds can get in on the fun.

Private Division and V1 Interactive have revealed a new trailer that spotlights next week’s multiplayer technical beta. The closed beta for the new first-person shooter, from Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, will begin on January 28th on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The closed beta times are as follows:

Tuesday | Jan 28, 2020 | 8am PT-11:59pm PT***

Wednesday | Jan 29, 2020 | 8am PT-11:59pm PT***

*** Times subject to change

The open beta will run shortly after, starting on January 31st and running through February 1st. Both betas will allow players to test two of the three frenetic multiplayer game modes that will be available in the full game at launch.

For more information regarding the Disintegration technical betas, including details about public registration for the closed beta, please visit https://www. disintegrationgame.com

First, check out the new trailer for Disintegration‘s upcoming technical beta:

The Disintegration closed multiplayer technical beta arrives January 28 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Choose from up to seven unique crews, command your ground units, and compete on two dynamic modes and maps. Sign up now at https://www.disintegrationgame.com/ From a small team of 30 led by the co-creator of Halo, Marcus Lehto, V1 Interactive brings Disintegration, a new sci-fi shooter unlike any other. Become immersed in the riveting single player story and team up with your friends to wreak havoc in PvP multiplayer. Prepare to hop on your very own Gravcycle and join the action!