Wanna Play the ‘Disintegration’ Beta for Free? Watch the Trailer & Enter Our Giveaway

Want to get your hands on a brand-new game before the rest of the world? Of course you do. We’ve not only got a new trailer for Disintegration, the upcoming first-person shooter with part of the Halo brain trust behind the scenes, we’ve also got a bunch of closed tech beta codes to give away to lucky winners on a variety of platforms so you and your buds can get in on the fun.
Private Division and V1 Interactive have revealed a new trailer that spotlights next week’s multiplayer technical beta. The closed beta for the new first-person shooter, from Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, will begin on January 28th on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
The closed beta times are as follows:
- Tuesday | Jan 28, 2020 | 8am PT-11:59pm PT***
- Wednesday | Jan 29, 2020 | 8am PT-11:59pm PT***
*** Times subject to change
The open beta will run shortly after, starting on January 31st and running through February 1st. Both betas will allow players to test two of the three frenetic multiplayer game modes that will be available in the full game at launch.
For more information regarding the Disintegration technical betas, including details about public registration for the closed beta, please visit https://www.
First, check out the new trailer for Disintegration‘s upcoming technical beta:
The Disintegration closed multiplayer technical beta arrives January 28 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Choose from up to seven unique crews, command your ground units, and compete on two dynamic modes and maps.
Sign up now at https://www.disintegrationgame.com/
From a small team of 30 led by the co-creator of Halo, Marcus Lehto, V1 Interactive brings Disintegration, a new sci-fi shooter unlike any other. Become immersed in the riveting single player story and team up with your friends to wreak havoc in PvP multiplayer. Prepare to hop on your very own Gravcycle and join the action!
Here’s how to enter:
– North American players only, sorry! –
To win, please email collider.giveaway@gmail.com with the subject line “Disintegration Giveaway” ASAP.
Let us know your preferred platform (PS4, Xbox One, PC/Steam).
We have 50 pairs of codes to give away per platform, so first come, first served.
Closed Beta Details
- The Disintegration Closed Technical Beta runs on January 28 (8am PT – 11:59pm PT) and January 29 (8am PT – 11:59pm PT).
- During this window players will have access to two of the three frenetic multiplayer game modes that will be available in the full game at launch. These modes are Retrieval and Zone Control.
- Retrieval – players compete in two intense rounds in which one team attempts to deliver a payload which can only be carried by their ground crew while the other team defends.
- Zone Control – two teams vie for domination over various capture points. Players must ensure their ground crew are alive and within the zone as this is the only way to accrue score to win the match.
- Players will be able to play with seven of the final game’s unique crews in the beta, such as the damage-boosting Tech Noir or the nuke-launching Warhedz. The purpose of the betas is to ensure stability and collect feedback ahead of when the game launches later this year.
- For more details about the technical beta as well as information on Disintegration, please visit www.disintegrationgame.com.
Game Details
Disintegration, the upcoming sci-fi, first-person shooter developed by V1 Interactive, includes a riveting single player campaign and multiplayer featuring three distinct game modes. Disintegration will be available in calendar year 2020, during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) digitally for PlayStation4, across the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, and PC for $49.99 USD. For more information, subscribe on YouTube, follow on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, and visit www.disintegrationgame.com.