‘Disintegration’ Is Free to Play Across All Platforms This Weekend Only

Heads up, Gravcycle pilots!

Disintegration, the genre-breaking, sci-fi first-person shooter from Private Division and V1 Interactive (an independent game studio based out of Seattle) will be available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this weekend. This game offers players a chance to show off both their FPS skills and their real-time strategy (RTS) competency in unique ways, as I mentioned in my review earlier this year. Additionally, the difficulty settings allow players of all levels of experience to tweak their gameplay styles, ranging from a more casual story mode to a nail-biting option that will test your multitasking abilities. Plus, there are multiplayer campaigns that let you team up with friends (or strangers) and put your best skills to the test. At the price of free, it’s absolutely worth checking out. More details below:

Players can join frenetic multiplayer battles in all three multiplayer game modes or dive in the game’s riveting single-player campaign as the full game will be available for free across all platforms for the entire weekend starting Thursday, July 30.

Disintegration Play For Free Weekend Schedule:

PlayStation 4 (PlayStation Plus)

Start Time: July 30, 2020 – 9:00 AM PT

End Time: August 3, 2020 – 9:00 AM PT

Xbox One (Xbox Gold)

Start Time: July 30, 2020 – 12:00 AM PT

End Time: August 2, 2020 – 11:59 PM PT

PC/Steam

Start Time: July 30, 2020 – 10:00 AM PT

End Time: August 3, 2020 – 10:00 AM PT

With more updates in the works, players joining the Play For Free Weekend can already benefit from the latest patch for Disintegration featuring:

Tuned Gravcycles in campaign and multiplayer to feel faster and more responsive

Improved UI and VFX to improve readability

Improved multiplayer matchmaking and party management

More game improvements

All the hard-earned progress can be transferred to the full game for anyone who purchases Disintegration during or after the Play For Free Weekend. The game will be offered at a discount of 40% on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

For full patch notes and more information about Disintegration please visit https://www. disintegrationgame.com. Join the Disintegration community on our official Discord server.