New ‘Disintegration’ Trailer Shows off the Sci-Fi Shooter’s Multiplayer Game Modes

Now that June 2020 is here, gamers are just about two weeks away from the launch of Disintegration, a new sci-fi FPS that boasts both a single-player campaign and a multiplayer playground. From V1 Interactive and Private Division, this game adds an interesting wrinkle in that your player character heads into the fray by piloting a grav cycle, a heavily armed hovering vehicle that not only deals damage directly to enemies and targets but also acts as a command center for AI troops on the ground. It’s a curious combo of FPS and RTS games that takes a little getting used to, but our experience with the open multiplayer beta earlier this year was a literal blast.

So while we wait to get our hands on the single-player campaign to see how that story plays out, we can now share this new trailer with you to show off the three multiplayer modes. Essentially there are zone control, point-based, and capture/defend the flag modes, all of which get pretty nuts when you’ve got player-piloted grav cycles commanding AI ground units with all manner of different strengths, weaknesses, strategies, and stats. The beta was a fun ride and we can’t wait to see what the finished game looks like.

You can pre-order Disintegration ahead of its June 16th release, though only on PC/Steam and Xbox; still waiting on PS4 pre-order availability, though the title will be on Sony’s console. More details here:

And here’s the story trailer for more on the single-player campaign:

Lead a crew of Outlaws as you, Romer Shoal, pilot the fight to Reboot Humanity against Black Shuck and the domineering Rayonne forces bent on eliminating human society. Disintegration is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 16, 2020.

