‘Disintegration’ Launch Trailer Rallies Gamers to the Cause in New FPS/RTS Title

A new launch trailer for Disintegration arrived today ahead of the unique title’s launch next week. Hailing from V1 Interactive, Private Division, and Marcus Lehto, co-creator of the Halo universe and a former creative director at Bungie, the game is a hybrid of sorts between a first-person shooter and a real-time strategy experience. It aims to deliver that rare new experience for players out there, and it will come with both a single-player campaign and a multiplayer mode so you can show off your skills to all your friends (as you totally own them on the battlefield.)

Disintegration will be released on June 16th in digital storefronts for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and will retail for $49.99. Keep an eye out for my review later today.

Check out the launch trailer below:

From the co-creator of Halo, Marcus Lehto leads a small independent team to create Disintegration. Experience Romer Shoal’s story to save what’s left of humanity in the single-player campaign or jump into fast-paced competitive multiplayer. Available June 16 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. Pre-order now. Click here to pre-order: https://pvtdi.vision/Disintegration

