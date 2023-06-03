Following Disney's unceremonious content purge across Hulu and Disney+ last month, the House of Mouse has officially confirmed in an SEC filing that it is taking a $1.5 billion impairment charge that it will be able to use as a tax write-off. As the company continues to aim toward getting its streaming strategy straightened out for the future, it looks to record this charge in its third quarter "to adjust the carrying value of these content assets to fair value." For those who still have a sour taste in their mouth from the first round of cuts, it's only expected to get worse as the company is still reviewing its catalog as it tries to move toward CEO Bob Iger's ideal path of profitability.

In total, over 50 series and films were axed from Disney+ and Hulu with some of the biggest titles including Willow, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Dollface, Big Shots, and The One and Only Ivan. Worse, since many of these titles had close ties with the company and their IP, it's unlikely a number of them will be sold to other platforms, leaving no method to watch them outside of physical releases assuming they have them. CFO Christine McCarthy and Iger telegraphed the move in Disney's most recent earnings call, revealing that the company planned to take a write-down in the range of $1.5 to $1.8 billion from the cuts, even if it meant losing so many artists' visions in the process.

With the SEC filing, however, it appears the House of Mouse is shooting for the higher end of that range. Disney expects another impairment charge in the range of $400 million as the company "currently anticipates additional produced content will be removed from its DTC and other platforms, largely during the remainder of its third fiscal quarter." This means more fan-favorite shows are likely to end up locked in the Disney Vault like The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Rosaline. Most of the new cuts are expected to happen sometime within the third fiscal quarter.

The Previous Disney Content Purge Was Not Received Well

Disney hardly curried any favor with its first major round of cuts. While the ship needed a course correction as the company was bleeding money with overly expensive shows and Disney+ was bleeding subscribers, the way it went about mimicked the coldness of Warner Bros. Discovery's cuts in 2022. It was the exact practice of purging to save on residuals and earn tax write-offs that so angered Willow writer John Bickerstaff who called the company's actions "absolutely cruel." Iger is playing for business, however, and business dictates that Disney is about to see their losses widen again in this quarter after initially shrinking them down to $659 million in the second fiscal quarter meaning action is still necessary.

That's not the only move they're making in order to get right financially as Iger also expects another raise to the subscription plan for Disney+ without ads as they continue to steer toward profitability. This all also comes in the context of Disney announcing a merged app for both Hulu and Disney+ that's expected to launch in the U.S. later this year. While not the full-blown merger of Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service, it further consolidates the Disney bundle especially as Comcast could be looking to sell its shares of Hulu.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Disney as they continue to alter their streaming strategy.